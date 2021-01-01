Ahmed BEN EL HADJ SALAH

I combine lean engineering and manufacturing with technical knowhow within the Automotive field. I love new challenges especially when it involves international teams to achieve ambitious targets. I am passionate by team work optimization, cultural change and speed. I have developed my experience by working directly with different OEMs such as: Audi AG, Daimler AG, GM, BMW AG, Volvo, PSA & RSA for more than 9 years in a global environment including visits to France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Hungary, Poland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg and China,
Specialties :Wide technical knowledge, experience in the Automotive Industry, Engine Filters, Cockpit Airbags, Electronics "Harnesses (MRM KSK)" & Driver Unit (Steering Wheel & Driver Airbag).
Responsibilities in Quality, Engineering, Customer Support & Project Management
Mes compétences :
ISO TS16949
Catia v5
Programmation c
Problem Solving Process
AMDEC / FMEA
Qualité projet
Qualité produit
Qualité client
Management de la qualité
PPAP
Lean Manufacturing
Project management
Autoliv Production System
Autoliv Product Development System
Project Team Leader
CONFERENCING
Automobile
APQP
APS (Autoliv Production System)