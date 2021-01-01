Ahmed BEN EL HADJ SALAH

I combine lean engineering and manufacturing with technical knowhow within the Automotive field. I love new challenges especially when it involves international teams to achieve ambitious targets. I am passionate by team work optimization, cultural change and speed. I have developed my experience by working directly with different OEMs such as: Audi AG, Daimler AG, GM, BMW AG, Volvo, PSA & RSA for more than 9 years in a global environment including visits to France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Hungary, Poland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg and China,



Specialties :Wide technical knowledge, experience in the Automotive Industry, Engine Filters, Cockpit Airbags, Electronics "Harnesses (MRM KSK)" & Driver Unit (Steering Wheel & Driver Airbag).



Responsibilities in Quality, Engineering, Customer Support & Project Management



Mes compétences :

ISO TS16949

Catia v5

Programmation c

Problem Solving Process

AMDEC / FMEA

Qualité projet

Qualité produit

Qualité client

Management de la qualité

PPAP

Lean Manufacturing

Project management

Autoliv Production System

Autoliv Product Development System

Project Team Leader

CONFERENCING

Automobile

APQP

APS (Autoliv Production System)