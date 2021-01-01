Menu

Ahmed BEN EL HADJ SALAH

  • Global Account Manager -Passive Safety-
  • Autoliv France
  • Global Account Manager -Passive Safety-

Paris

En résumé

I combine lean engineering and manufacturing with technical knowhow within the Automotive field. I love new challenges especially when it involves international teams to achieve ambitious targets. I am passionate by team work optimization, cultural change and speed. I have developed my experience by working directly with different OEMs such as: Audi AG, Daimler AG, GM, BMW AG, Volvo, PSA & RSA for more than 9 years in a global environment including visits to France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Hungary, Poland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg and China,

Specialties :Wide technical knowledge, experience in the Automotive Industry, Engine Filters, Cockpit Airbags, Electronics "Harnesses (MRM KSK)" & Driver Unit (Steering Wheel & Driver Airbag).

Responsibilities in Quality, Engineering, Customer Support & Project Management

Mes compétences :
ISO TS16949
Catia v5
Programmation c
Problem Solving Process
AMDEC / FMEA
Qualité projet
Qualité produit
Qualité client
Management de la qualité
PPAP
Lean Manufacturing
Project management
Autoliv Production System
Autoliv Product Development System
Project Team Leader
CONFERENCING
Automobile
APQP
APS (Autoliv Production System)

Entreprises

  • Autoliv France - Global Account Manager -Passive Safety-

    Commercial | Paris 2021 - maintenant Global Account Manager Customer Business Unit "RSA" Responsible for Product-Lines: Driver Unit & Passenger Airbags,

  • Autoliv - Global Project Manager Daimler AG "Product Steering Wheel"​

    Poitiers (86000) 2016 - 2021 Global Project Manager for the new Steering Wheel Project for Daimler AG (MSL-V5 for Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans + AMG),
    In this challenge I'm honoring to lead an ambitious Global Project Team of 48 Persons located in Europe (France, Germany, Romania & Tunisia), USA, Mexico, South Africa & China, handling Feasibility studies, Design & Development, Suppliers RFQ & Nomination, supply chain installations for each Daimler Plan across the globe, Project Budget & Timelines Management & Main Customer Window,
    Ensuring Internal & External Project Status Reporting to the upper Management (E2-Level @ Daimler / VP & President @ Autoliv),

  • Autoliv - Customer Quality Support (Daimler AG)

    Cergy 2014 - 2016 Quality Support for Daimler's main plants across the globe (Sindelfingen, Bremen, Rastatt, Vitoria, Kecskemét & Tuscaloosa).
    Logistic Platforms performance upgrading in terms of JIS and New Platforms qualification for the new launches "MSLV 3 Global Driver Unit for car lines (BR 213, BR 222, BR 217, BR 166, BR 205, BR 190 & VS 20).

  • Kromberg & Schubert - Customer Project Leader (AUDI)

    2013 - 2014 Project Leader for car lines AUDI A3 (RS3, A3 Hybrid) & TT (Final KSK MRM Harness) delivering to 2 different customer plants
    (AUDI Ingolstadt & Gyor) in Kromberg and Schubert the global leaders in the supply of Electrical Systems, Harnesses for Automotive, Main tasks:
    - Coordinate and Manage the activity of the Project Team,
    - Implement a project road map and manage its milestones and lead the team to achieve the different KPIs,
    - Manage the technical changes,
    - Draws up reports for the management of the plant & the management of the pilot plant about the Project's Status & the
    Main issues,
    - Prepare & Manage the visits / audits from Audi and accompanies the guests during their visit/audit,
    - Establish the measures resulted from the audit/visit report of the client (Audi) and coordinates their putting into practice,
    - Processing the complaints ppm/nppm and formulates the answers to (Audi),
    - Monitors the quality & the productivity / Efficiency indicators and takes measures in case of non-conformities / Deviations & ensure the continous improvement activities,
    - Checks the capability studies (MFU) according to the client's requests,
    - Ensure the operative collaboration FMEA / KVP,
    - Transmit the indicators to the FBTeam (Problem Solving) from the pilot plant & Evaluates the measure taken,
    - Evaluate the performances of the team and listens constructively to the membership,
    -Prepare the team building activities,

  • Alva Tunisia (Airbag Development & Production) - Customers Quality Engineer

    2011 - 2013 Customers Quality Engineer & Projects Leader Within a group of Swedish companies specialized in Developping & Producing
    airbag cushions for automotive, responsible for:
    - Managing Customer Claims & Customer Communication,
    - Prepare PPAP documents & Samples building,
    - Manage LOP for different launches,
    - Perform continous improvement activities such as PFMEA Go & See "Error Proofing",
    - Managing Customer Visits (Autoliv plants visited : ASG, APA, APT, TTC & BKI),
    - Ensure project status reporting to our regional organization,
    - Perform Project costs audits and prepare customer RFQs,

  • Société Tunisienne des Filtres MISFAT - Responsable Qualité Produit & Processus.

    2010 - 2011 Process & Product Quality Responsible within a group of Tunisian companies specialized in Developping & Producing metal, environmental (MISFAT Filtration)
    and air Filters (MISFAT)
    - Responsible for monitoring the quality of the product and its process.
    - Creation and follow-up of the Control Plan,
    - Audit according to standard FIEV2002,
    - Process & Product FMEA, SPC, MSA, 6 sigma, 8D, 5M, 5S, Hoshin, TPM, SMED, QRQC claims processing,
    - Customer verification and assurance quality of the product according to customer’s requirements,
    - Q indicators Follow-up & implementation of the corrective & preventive actions,
    - cost optimization (Muda Hunting),

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Privée D’Ingénieurs Et Des Etudes Technologiques De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2014 Ingénieur en Génie Industriels

    Algorithmique & Structures des données, Langages de programmation, Mécanique des fluides, Analyse numérique, Électrotechnique, Procédés Industriels, Transferts Thermiques, Economie et gestion de l’entreprise, Machines Electriques, Techniques de Production, CAO Mécanique
    Contrôle & Fiabilité des produits industriels,Analyse des Données
    Analyse des Systèmes de Production, Conception des Systèmes I

  • École Nationale Supérieure Des Ingénieurs De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2012 Mastère Professionnel en Ingénierie et Management des Systèmes Industriels

  • Ecole Supérieure De Technologie Et D`Informatique À Carthage (Tunis)

    Tunis 2006 - 2010 Licence Fondamentale en Management des Systèmes Industriels

    Gestion de la production assistée par ordinateur (GPAO), Management de la Qualité et de la Maintenance, Planification, Logistique, Maintenance industrielle, Marketing industriel, API, Gestion de la production, Amélioration continue, Gestion des projets et Conception système de production.

