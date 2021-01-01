Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bénédicte BOURDELET
Ajouter
Bénédicte BOURDELET
TOURS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Pédagogie
Formation
Entreprises
CAP FORMATION
- Responsable Pédagogique
2005 - maintenant
SYLVAN
- Tuteur Enseignant en anglais et espagnol
2005 - 2007
LINGUATOURS
- Formatrice en anglais
2005 - 2007
ABACA FORMATION
- Bilan de Compétences
2004 - 2004
Bilan de compétences
LABORATOIRES LAVIPHARM
- Chef de Produit International (Marketing Opérationnel/Développement Produits)
1999 - 2002
EURINFAC
- Assistante Responsable Formation Continue
Tours
1993 - 1998
Formations
Université Tours Francois Rabelais LEA
Tours
1994 - 1999
Anglais-Espagnol
Réseau
Abdelhafid BOUKRAA
Audrey VEYSSIERE
Caroline OZDEMIR
Corinne CHAMBON
Hanife BAYAR ÜNAL
Martine ARROU-VIGNOD
Nathalie MEUNIER
Sophie DE DEMOS
Starform - Moncentredeformation.com LOGICIELS DE GESTION DES CENTRES DE FORMATION