Menu

Bénédicte BOURDELET

TOURS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Pédagogie
Formation

Entreprises

  • CAP FORMATION - Responsable Pédagogique

    2005 - maintenant

  • SYLVAN - Tuteur Enseignant en anglais et espagnol

    2005 - 2007

  • LINGUATOURS - Formatrice en anglais

    2005 - 2007

  • ABACA FORMATION - Bilan de Compétences

    2004 - 2004 Bilan de compétences

  • LABORATOIRES LAVIPHARM - Chef de Produit International (Marketing Opérationnel/Développement Produits)

    1999 - 2002

  • EURINFAC - Assistante Responsable Formation Continue

    Tours 1993 - 1998

Formations

Réseau