Menu

Benjamin DUPONT

TRAPPES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Management
Gestion de projet
Automobile

Entreprises

  • Automotive Lighting - Magneti Marelli - Key Account Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • Grupo Antolin France - Key Account Manager en apprentissage

    2008 - 2013

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :