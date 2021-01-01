Benjamin ROUFFET

As an ELP Senior Application Engineer at NI France (Paris) I have been given the opportunity to provide in-depth technical support and helping to understand large application development practices and how to develop high-quality, reliable and/or safe applications using LabVIEW to customers. Furthermore, as R&D Localization Engineer and R&D Software Engineer at NI Corporation (Austin, Texas) I have gained a high level of expertise pertaining to the entire LabVIEW platform and software engineering. In those 4 years working for National Instruments I have gained strong skills in people mentoring and project management within highly international teams.



This led me to Software Development Group Manager at Fluigent. Fluigent develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative micro-fluidic flow control and fluid handling solutions for laboratories, research units and industrials around the world.



As R&D Software Development Manager I am responsible for:

- Managing the software development team and ensuring consistency within the software development process and practices. I work closely with the Director of Technology to execute defined software strategy.

- Proposing development standards, coding standards, tools and platforms to be utilized during the development process. I am responsible for adhering to ISO and FDA standards by following the software development lifecycle methodology.

- Selecting, training and management of the software development team.

- Assisting software development and performing code reviews as required.





Specialties: Software Engineering, Project Management, Team Leadership, ISO, FDA, Object Oriented Programming, LabVIEW Plateforme, VI Scripting, Embedded Systems, Test Automation, Instrumentation



Mes compétences :

LabVIEW

Sofware Development

Software Engineering

Application Lifecycle Management

NI Requirements Gateway

Trello

LabVIEW RT

LabVIEW FPGA

Programmation orientée objet

LabVIEW OOP

Linux

Microsoft Windows