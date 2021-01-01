Menu

Benjamin ROUFFET

  • LabVIEW Developer
  • Neosoft Technologies
  • LabVIEW Developer

Montréal, QC

En résumé

As an ELP Senior Application Engineer at NI France (Paris) I have been given the opportunity to provide in-depth technical support and helping to understand large application development practices and how to develop high-quality, reliable and/or safe applications using LabVIEW to customers. Furthermore, as R&D Localization Engineer and R&D Software Engineer at NI Corporation (Austin, Texas) I have gained a high level of expertise pertaining to the entire LabVIEW platform and software engineering. In those 4 years working for National Instruments I have gained strong skills in people mentoring and project management within highly international teams.

This led me to Software Development Group Manager at Fluigent. Fluigent develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative micro-fluidic flow control and fluid handling solutions for laboratories, research units and industrials around the world.

As R&D Software Development Manager I am responsible for:
- Managing the software development team and ensuring consistency within the software development process and practices. I work closely with the Director of Technology to execute defined software strategy.
- Proposing development standards, coding standards, tools and platforms to be utilized during the development process. I am responsible for adhering to ISO and FDA standards by following the software development lifecycle methodology.
- Selecting, training and management of the software development team.
- Assisting software development and performing code reviews as required.


Specialties: Software Engineering, Project Management, Team Leadership, ISO, FDA, Object Oriented Programming, LabVIEW Plateforme, VI Scripting, Embedded Systems, Test Automation, Instrumentation

Mes compétences :
LabVIEW
Sofware Development
Software Engineering
Application Lifecycle Management
NI Requirements Gateway
Trello
LabVIEW RT
LabVIEW FPGA
Programmation orientée objet
LabVIEW OOP
Linux
Microsoft Windows

Entreprises

  • Neosoft Technologies - LabVIEW Developer

    Technique | Montréal, QC 2021 - maintenant

  • Ekim - Senior Research And Development Engineer

    Montévrain (77144) 2020 - 2021

  • Fluigent - R&D Manager

    Le Kremlin Bicêtre 2018 - 2020

  • Fluigent - Responsable Développement Logiciel

    Villejuif (94800) 2012 - 2018

  • National Instruments Corporation - R&D Software Engineer

    Austin, Texas - USA 2008 - 2012 R&D Software Engineer
    Designing, implementing and maintaining LabVIEW based applications within the Academic Software team (NI-ELVISmx)

    R&D Localization Engineer
    Testing the localized version of LabVIEW, 2009 and 2011 releases

    ELP Senior Applications Engineer (NI France - Paris)
    Helping customers to understand large application development practices and how to develop high-quality, reliable and/or safe applications using LabVIEW.
    Providing in-depth technical knowledge to support sales force trough Proof Of Concept (pre-sales), post-sales support and startup assistance for all NI products.
    Instructor for LabVIEW (Core 1, 2 and 3, Connectivity, Performances, LVOOP, Real Time, FPGA), LabWindows/CVI, TestStand, CompactRIO

    Intern Engineer (NI France - Paris)
    Realizing a breadboard and a prototype of a CompactRIO module using LabVIEW FPGA, Embedded. It gave me strong skills in LabVIEW programming and CompactRIO system; and to be pro-active and thorough.

  • National Institute for Research and Development in Microtechnologies IMT Bucharest (Romania) - Assistant Researcher

    Bucarest - Roumanie 2007 - 2007 Design, simulation (CoventorWare 2006), processing and microcharacterization (SEM) of Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS) chemical sensor cantilever-type. S-parameters measurement for RF MEMS, Atomic Force Microscope, Electron Beam Lithography.

Formations

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées

    Toulouse 2002 - 2008 Génie Physique - Spé. Instrumentation Virtuelle

    Instrumentation / Informatique Industrielle / Micro-électronique - Toulouse

    Ingénieur INSA Physique en instrumentation / informatique industrielle, formation généraliste en physique permettant d'aborder les problématiques sous un angle plus large.

