Benoit BOHLY

  • Designer Graphique Senior
  • Scott Sports
  • Designer Graphique Senior

Fribourg, Suisse

En résumé

Designer graphique senior avec une expérience approfondie du marketing, des produits et du branding aux États-Unis, Canada et Europe. Compétent en produit, packaging, print, interactif, point de vente, photographie et design industriel. Succès avéré dans plusieurs industries avec une vie de passion pour les sports de plein air.

Double nationalité français / canadien. Bilingue français-anglais avec une certaine connaissance de l'allemand

https://www.behance.net/BenBohly

---------------------


Senior Graphic Designer with in-depth marketing, product and brand experience in the US, Canada and Europe. Skilled in product, packaging, print, interactive, point of sale, photography and industrial design. Proven success in multiple industries with a lifetime of outdoor and action sports passion.

Dual French/Canada national. Fluent in French and English with some knowledge of German

https://www.behance.net/BenBohly

Entreprises

  • Scott Sports - Designer Graphique Senior

    Autre | Fribourg, Suisse 2014 - maintenant Graphiste senior travaillant sur:
    - Vélos (responsable de tous les VTT électriques et normaux)
    - Véhicules d'équipes sportives, de stands et de vélos personnalisés
    - Protections vélo et ski
    - Casques VTT de DH
    - Pièces et accessoires Syncros
    - Participation occasionnelle sur la conception de vêtements et le design industriel d'accessoires

  • Norco Bicycles - Designer Graphique

    Marketing | Vancouver, Colombie Britanique, Canada 2012 - 2014 Graphiste travaillant sur:
    - Packaging (Axiom Gear, 49º Nord)
    - Catalogues consomateurs et B2B
    - Présentoirs de salons professionels et en magasin
    - Publicité print
    - Vélos (Urbains, Freestyle, Enduro, DH, XC)
    - Véhicules d'équipes sportives et de commerciaux
    - Accessoires Axiom Gear
    - Vêtements

  • HBI Canada - Designer Graphique

    Marketing | Vancouver, Colombie Britannique 2008 - 2012 Plus spécifiquement spécialisé dans les marques de balance. 100% en charge de toutes les étapes menant à la vente des produits finis:
    - Basé sur une idée de balance originale: conceptualisation de la forme et des fonctions
    - Esquisse et rendu le designs en 3D, création des graphismes sur le produit
    - Travaille avec les ingénieurs en Asie pour faire du concept une réalité
    - Échantillon en main, prise des photos utilisées dans tous les visuels
    - Création des patrons et graphismes du packaging, y compris la traduction des modes d’emploi, la vérification des exigences légales avec le service juridique, la création de codes à barres et plus
    - Création des dessins techniques en vue des éventuels dépôts de brevets
    - Créer des graphismes des documents marketing: annonces print, fiches produits, POP et promo et parfois graphisems de sites Web complets

    En quatre ans chez HBI, responsable de la refonte complète des processus du département graphique. Au début, il n'y avait pas de véritable processus et les dossiers étaient dispersés dans les trois bureaux HBI au Canada, aux États-Unis et en Europe. Mise en œuvre du processus de gestion avec formats de fichiers spécifiques et conventions de dénomination, formulaires de briefs, formulaires de vérification des fichiers, guidelines du service, centralisation des fichiers, planification et plus encore. Le département graphique est progressivement devenu efficace avec un délai d'exécution plus rapide et un taux d'erreur considérablement réduit.

  • Benben graphics - Designer Graphique - Photographe Indépendant

    Autre | 2007 - 2008 Principaux clients: Editions Niveales, Prospectiv.net (Decathlon, Hummel, Knauf), Cannondale bikes, Masal Advertising, By Nature, Urban Foliage.

  • Gap Inc - Graphic Designer

    Autre | San Francisco, Californie, USA 2006 - 2007 Graphisme plv, évènements magasin, promotion, mailings, designer du nouveau logo et d’une partie de l’identité visuelle de la marque pour 2007.

    Old Navy est une marque appartenant à Gap et qui représente plus de 1000 points de vente entre les USA et le Canada.

  • Ogilvy & Mather - Print Producer

    Production | Los Angeles, Californie USA 2006 - 2006 Stage en print production. Travaux sur les budgets Cisco Systems et Mattel.

    Création et mise en forme du "Guide du nouvel employé".

  • Cisco Systems - Assistant chef de projet

    Marketing | San Jose, Californie, USA 2005 - 2005 Stage dans le département international de publicité de CISCO Systems. Relations agence de communication, photoshoots, Création d'un template de veille concurrentielle mensuel.

  • Ogilvy Interactive - Assistant chef de projet

    Marketing | Paris, France 2004 - 2004 Stage chez Ogilvy Interactive, Paris France
    (assistant chef de projet: Nestlé International, PVCI, Bureau Veritas, Center Parcs, GSK, LVMH)

Formations

  • Winthrop University (Rock Hill)

    Rock Hill 2005 - 5006 Bachelor Integrated Marketing and Communication

  • ISCOM (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2004 - 2005 4ème année Etudes Américaines en Communication

  • ISCOM (Paris)

    Paris 2003 - 2004 3ème année Communication globale

  • Université Marc BLOCH

    Strasbourg 1999 - 2003 Marketing du Sport

Réseau