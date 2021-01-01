Benoit BOHLY

Designer graphique senior avec une expérience approfondie du marketing, des produits et du branding aux États-Unis, Canada et Europe. Compétent en produit, packaging, print, interactif, point de vente, photographie et design industriel. Succès avéré dans plusieurs industries avec une vie de passion pour les sports de plein air.



Double nationalité français / canadien. Bilingue français-anglais avec une certaine connaissance de l'allemand



https://www.behance.net/BenBohly



Senior Graphic Designer with in-depth marketing, product and brand experience in the US, Canada and Europe. Skilled in product, packaging, print, interactive, point of sale, photography and industrial design. Proven success in multiple industries with a lifetime of outdoor and action sports passion.



Dual French/Canada national. Fluent in French and English with some knowledge of German



