Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Benoît BOURLA
Ajouter
Benoît BOURLA
RUEIL-MALMAISON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Relaytion
- PDG
2005 - maintenant
Accor Reservation Services
- Directeur Général
1999 - 2005
Formations
HEC
Jouy En Josas
1979 - 1982
Réseau
Céline FOLLIOT
Christophe CARRÈRE
Emmanuel BONNET
Géraud MERY
Hocq JEAN-LOUIS
Jerome LIMOGES
Marie-Paule PILLOUX
Nathalie DUPUIS-HEPNER
Sebastien BONNARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z