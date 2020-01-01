Benoit LEBRUN

-
JollyFrost F&B S.R.L
- General Manager
2013 - 2014
Recruited to open an industrial food processing plant from scratch and plan all the processes of the
company from the legal requirements, sanitarian and industrial permits including the construction of
the plant of ice cream, juices and bottled water.
My objectives were to launch and register locally the company, build the plant (plan of construction of
the office, dry and positive-frozen Stock Area, production area, delivery and dispatch area), purchase
and install the machineries, make contractual arrangements with suppliers and recruit all the
personnel (Plant Manager, Purchasing agent, accountant, HSE and Quality Manager, Brand and
Logistic Manager, plant personnel and drivers)
In charge of the pre-opening of the plant and follow through the first productions and then make
assessments on the ongoing needs and future planning of the company.
Branding, Marketing and Publicity were as well planed, executed and supervised by myself.
Vehicles Fleet (Company Cars, Trucks, freezer trucks) and Logistic
Overall Maintenance Plan.
HSE program implemented in the plant to all personnel.
Set up of all the procedures and controls.
-
Ayoba Catering
- Operations Director
2013 - 2013
Operations Director - Gabon
Rotation basis: 3 months on/1 month off.
Clients: TOTAL, ERAMET, ORTEC, Government, B&I
11 Contracts under my full responsibility throughout the country: ITO, MANAGEM, MABOUMINE, ONAL & KOUMAGA - ORTEC, SMP 102 ET 103, ADDAX RABI, OIL INDIA, COMILOG, CHIBANGA
Segments are: University, Petrol Sites, Rigs, Mines: 2500 POB/day, 6000 meals/day
Monthly billing: 610 000 Euros Monthly overall - Direct report Staff: 11 Managers - 300 line staff
Main objectives:
I have chosen to start consolidating the bases of the companies starting by client's relationship, purchasing, cost control, employee training and HSE implementation
Financial: Web based monitoring program implementation on all contracts to have quality and
real-time information when required. I have personally trained all site managers to use the
program (Inventory, purchasing and sales reporting program)
Targets: For each contract achievable targets
Finance and administration: Reporting to Head Office with P&L monthly results every 5th of each month, trimestrial forecast.
Client billing: efficiency to obtain payments from clients on time to ensure proper cash-flow to ensure smoother payments to staff and suppliers and comply with the company financial
obligations.
Suppliers: Selection of quality partners to give the best product to the client and be able to have client satisfaction combined with constant prices of products throughout the year to ensure cost control efficiency.
HSE: in coordination with our HSE specialist I coordinated the monthly visits and the HSE program to be followed depending on weaknesses encountered in each particular contract.
Procedures: implemented for purchasing LPO, HR procedures and Chart Flow for all positions within each contract, Reporting targets, Stock Levels, and general communications with superiors and clients.
-
Brassica Group
- Operations Director
2012 - 2013
Responsibilities:
In charge of all the Operations in Chile with no General Manager in the country, I had all contractual responsibilities in the country and had the overall day to day responsibility to ensure all the company objectives were obtained and followed thoroughly. Monthly administration and financial reports to Spain.
-6 major multi-segments contracts throughout the country: Segments are Schools, Business and Industry, Hospital and Retail.
Monthly invoicing 500000 Euros, 30% profitability on all contracts after 1 month of my arrival. Average Daily man-days: 2000 man-days, 4000 Meals/day.
-Administrative Staff: 6 Site Managers reporting directly to me, 200-275 line staff, Main Office Staff: 1 Accountant and 1 Administrative Assistant.
-Main Clients: CODELCO, Government, B&I
- 2 Schools: 350 students and 550 students in Santiago.
-Valparaiso: Dry Port Authority Clients 24h/24h operation, daily 250 man-days contract plus
subcontractors
-Los Andes: Private Clinic ``CODELCO Mining division'' 250 man-days, plus 100 bed capacities clinic.
- La Parva ski station off season 250 man-days to 500 peak time
-3100 Altitude Restaurant: During summer 50 to wintertime 1000 clients daily, 100 seating
restaurant plus 400m2 terrace
Final Contract negotiation and pre-opening schedule ``Gant Chart'' and in charge of the opening of 2 major contracts that were awarded before my arrival in the country.
-
Hospes Residences Club
- General Manager
2007 - 2012
General Manager of ``Hospes Residences Club'' for several privately
owned luxury condo-hotels in Dominican Republic.
Up to 2010, I administered two privately owned hotels (Hotel Colibri and Alisei, 3 & 4 stars)
Since then, I have managed the setup and launch of 3 privately owned beach-front luxury
residential projects (Altamar El Estilero, Vistas del Cayo Phase 1, El Portillo Residencial -
comprising 25,40 and 45 residential units respectively), 89 permanent employees, worked on a further similar future prospects for the same group.
Each involves full premium services, setup of contracts, sourcing and training of service personnel and managers, IT setup, financial control and reporting, and client relationship management.
-
CIS
- Operations Manager
2007 - 2007
Operations Manager - CIS - Aktau, Kazakhstan - 2x 3 month rotations.
309 employees, 2877 clients, 12 sites (Camps, 24/7 Rigs and Refineries, Vessels, Urban Headquarters, School).
* Major Clients - Nations Energy, LUKOIL, CNPC, Nabors, BH, Halliburton
-
Universal Sodexho
- Operations Manager
2005 - 2006
Operations Manager - Universal Sodexho - Muscat, Sultanate of
Oman - 18 month expat contract.
Major Clients: Shangri-la, Oman government, local Business & Industry groups ;
* 202 employees, 3590 clients, 11 contracts across Muscat and South-East Region: Hotel Shangrila Muscat, 10 B&I contracts (24/7 Liquid Gas Plant, 2 Liquid Gas Sub-Contractors, Fertilizer Plant, Hospitals (3 sites), Tug Boats (4), 3 Road and Pipeline Construction sites, Police (6 Stations))
-
CIS Chad
- Camp Manager
2004 - 2005
157 employees, 2172 clients on 4 major contracts (Transit Camp N'Djamena, Kome Drilling Camp, Kome 5, Kome Base).
-
Hotel Trianon Palace de Versailles
- Cost Control & Purchasing
2003 - 2003
-
Bistro Les Amis - Mexico City
- Chef de partie
2001 - 2001
-
Gastronomic Restaurant ``Bloom'' - Oslo
- Chef de partie
1998 - 1999
-
Hotel Intercontinental Hyde Park Corner
- Room Service
1998 - 1998
-
Social Centre ``Jean-Paul Coste'' - Aix-en Provence
- Educator
1996 - 1996