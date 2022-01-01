Benoît LIOT

Mes compétences :
Actuariat
Art
bonds
Économétrie
Modeling
Modélisation
Réassurance
rms
Souscription
Statistiques
Underwriting
Entreprises
PARTNER RE
- Cat Portfolio Specialist - CAT Portfolio Management
2012 - maintenantIn charge of the monitoring of the cat portfolio limits/capacity.
This portfolio is exposed across different line of business (property CAT, Motor, Specialty lines...)
Optimization of the CAT portfolio across the different lines of business
Allocation of capacity
Support the Group Cat portfolio manager (retrocession, CAT Bonds, ART, Sidecar)
PARTNER RE
- Capital Modeling Specialist
2012 - 2012Modeling of Partner RE capital needs (Solvency II, regulatory purpose, retrocession, efficiency)
PARTNER RE
- Property Cat underwriter
2009 - 2012- Underwriting and pricing of traditional Property CAT Business (mostly XL) for the US, Asian, middle-east and African zones - In charge of the clients relationships and the monitoring of the portfolio (capacity, premium)
- Pricing of ILS business (CAT Bond, CWIL, parametrics...)
Paris Ré
- CAT modeler / Modélisateur risques CAT
2006 - 2009CAT Analyst in charge of the US, Caraibean and Canada zones, developing quantification methods
and portfolio optimization
AXA Financial
- Intern in the Investment, planning and forecasting department
2005 - 2005Internship: Research tools creation to improve the analytical capabilities for bonds and mortgages