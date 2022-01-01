Menu

Benoît LIOT

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Actuariat
Art
bonds
Économétrie
Modeling
Modélisation
Réassurance
rms
Souscription
Statistiques
Underwriting

Entreprises

  • PARTNER RE - Cat Portfolio Specialist - CAT Portfolio Management

    2012 - maintenant In charge of the monitoring of the cat portfolio limits/capacity.
    This portfolio is exposed across different line of business (property CAT, Motor, Specialty lines...)
    Optimization of the CAT portfolio across the different lines of business
    Allocation of capacity
    Support the Group Cat portfolio manager (retrocession, CAT Bonds, ART, Sidecar)

  • PARTNER RE - Capital Modeling Specialist

    2012 - 2012 Modeling of Partner RE capital needs (Solvency II, regulatory purpose, retrocession, efficiency)

  • PARTNER RE - Property Cat underwriter

    2009 - 2012 - Underwriting and pricing of traditional Property CAT Business (mostly XL) for the US, Asian, middle-east and African zones - In charge of the clients relationships and the monitoring of the portfolio (capacity, premium)
    - Pricing of ILS business (CAT Bond, CWIL, parametrics...)

  • Paris Ré - CAT modeler / Modélisateur risques CAT

    2006 - 2009 CAT Analyst in charge of the US, Caraibean and Canada zones, developing quantification methods
    and portfolio optimization

  • AXA Financial - Intern in the Investment, planning and forecasting department

    2005 - 2005 Internship: Research tools creation to improve the analytical capabilities for bonds and mortgages

Formations

Réseau

