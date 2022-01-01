Benoit MABILLE

-
NSI IT software & services
- Directeur IT
Informatique | Braine L'Alleud
2022 - maintenant
-
Mestdagh Group
- Chef de projet ERP
Informatique | Gosselies
2020 - 2022
Tendering, sélection et gestion de projet (budget/ressources/plan...)
-
IPEX
- Directeur IT
Informatique | Tubize
2019 - 2020
-
The Cotton Group
- IT manager
Waterloo
2018 - 2019
Strategy, Governance, systems architecture (ERP, BI..), operational efficiency..
-
Lotus Bakeries NV
- ICT project manager
2017 - 2018
Projets informatiques transversaux, SAP, applications, WAN, infrastructure
-
Spadel
- IT manager a.i.
Bruxelles
2011 - 2016
Mission ICT d'alignement stratégique et transformation, revue des systèmes, projets SAP, EDI, BI, mise en place des processus ICT..
-
MABS bvba
- Gérant
2011 - maintenant
Strategy & cloud implementation for 2 customers
-
HeidelbergCement Benelux
- ICT manager benelux
Heidelberg
2008 - 2011
Business lines : Cement, Ready-mix concrete and Aggregates & a shared service center. Benelux revenue €900Mio.
Team, budget, alignment, service, projects (SAP and other integrations).
-
Husqvarna Group
- ICT manager Europe
Gennevilliers cedex
1998 - 2008
Husqvarna Construction Products (ex-Diamant Boart)
Professional construction tools, B2B. In charge of ICT for Europe & China.
European ERP implementation, global infrastructure, factory move and other projects.
Team, budget, align, change, improve...
-
British American Tobacco
- Project & systems manager
Boulogne-Billancourt
1990 - 1998
Benelux.
In charge of ERP and other systems.
Lead projects (ERP and others)
Tailor and support
-
Hilti
- ICT systems manager
Magny-les-Hameaux
1987 - 1990
Hilti Belgium
Development, operations and management of systems
-
IBS Belgium
- Developer
1987 - 1987
Development of programs RPG & IBM S38
-
The Swatch Group UK
- Developer, operations
1984 - 1986
Support IBM S34 sales, finance, distribution systems
Develop a new Spare Parts & After Sales Service management system on PICK system (multiuser, database etc..)