Benoit MABILLE

  • NSI IT software & services
  • Directeur IT

Braine L'Alleud

SAP
Assembly Plants
SAP ERP
SAP ABAP EDI
Y2K
SAP Netweaver > SAP BW
SAP FI
SAP CO PC
MFG/Pro
BPCS
SAP SD Sales
SAP SCM Manufacturing
SAP LO Logistics
Logistics
manage third parties
manage the team
manage the inventory
demand management
applications development
analytical analysis
Wintel
SAP- BI (Business Intelligence)
SAP WM
SAP SD
SAP QM
SAP PM PRO
SAP PM
SAP MM
SAP IS
SAP IM
SAP CO
Raising Awareness
Project Management
LAN/WAN > WAN
Krauthammer management
IP Telephony
ICT management
IBM AS400 Hardware
ERP training
ERP implementation
Change Management
Business Process Reengineering
Building materials
Apply project management

  • NSI IT software & services - Directeur IT

    Informatique | Braine L'Alleud 2022 - maintenant

  • Mestdagh Group - Chef de projet ERP

    Informatique | Gosselies 2020 - 2022 Tendering, sélection et gestion de projet (budget/ressources/plan...)

  • IPEX - Directeur IT

    Informatique | Tubize 2019 - 2020

  • The Cotton Group - IT manager

    Waterloo 2018 - 2019 Strategy, Governance, systems architecture (ERP, BI..), operational efficiency..

  • Lotus Bakeries NV - ICT project manager

    2017 - 2018 Projets informatiques transversaux, SAP, applications, WAN, infrastructure

  • Spadel - IT manager a.i.

    Bruxelles 2011 - 2016 Mission ICT d'alignement stratégique et transformation, revue des systèmes, projets SAP, EDI, BI, mise en place des processus ICT..

  • MABS bvba - Gérant

    2011 - maintenant Strategy & cloud implementation for 2 customers

  • HeidelbergCement Benelux - ICT manager benelux

    Heidelberg 2008 - 2011 Business lines : Cement, Ready-mix concrete and Aggregates & a shared service center. Benelux revenue €900Mio.
    Team, budget, alignment, service, projects (SAP and other integrations).

  • Husqvarna Group - ICT manager Europe

    Gennevilliers cedex 1998 - 2008 Husqvarna Construction Products (ex-Diamant Boart)
    Professional construction tools, B2B. In charge of ICT for Europe & China.
    European ERP implementation, global infrastructure, factory move and other projects.
    Team, budget, align, change, improve...

  • British American Tobacco - Project & systems manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 1990 - 1998 Benelux.
    In charge of ERP and other systems.
    Lead projects (ERP and others)
    Tailor and support

  • Hilti - ICT systems manager

    Magny-les-Hameaux 1987 - 1990 Hilti Belgium
    Development, operations and management of systems

  • IBS Belgium - Developer

    1987 - 1987 Development of programs RPG & IBM S38

  • The Swatch Group UK - Developer, operations

    1984 - 1986 Support IBM S34 sales, finance, distribution systems
    Develop a new Spare Parts & After Sales Service management system on PICK system (multiuser, database etc..)

  • The ISIB School (Brussels)

    Brussels 1982 - 1984 Bachelor of computer science

    the ISIB school (Brussels), business orientation
    * Two years of computer science at ULB (Brussels), scientific orientation

