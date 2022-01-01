Benoit PHARISIEN

2CFinance
- Associate Director
2015 - maintenant
2CFinance is specialised in financial transition management, providing CFO with significant operational experience in high tech indutries (telecom, semiconductors, software, internet,...)
The Company has also developed a strong expertise in assisting clients on due dil operations, M&A transactions (strategic mergers, acquisitions, spin-of ventures, management buyouts) and turnaround operations.
CFO part-time for: FINALCAD, AZURSOFT, COACHCLUB, ATELIER AMOUR, HOP SHOP, LE COLLECTIONIST...