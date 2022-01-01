Menu

Benoit PHARISIEN

LEVALLOIS PERRET

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • 2CFinance - Associate Director

    2015 - maintenant 2CFinance is specialised in financial transition management, providing CFO with significant operational experience in high tech indutries (telecom, semiconductors, software, internet,...)

    The Company has also developed a strong expertise in assisting clients on due dil operations, M&A transactions (strategic mergers, acquisitions, spin-of ventures, management buyouts) and turnaround operations.

    CFO part-time for: FINALCAD, AZURSOFT, COACHCLUB, ATELIER AMOUR, HOP SHOP, LE COLLECTIONIST...

  • Business with Profitability Cie - Funder & Partener

    2014 - maintenant

  • COACHCLUB.COM - CFO & COO – Board Member

    2013 - 2014

  • COACHCLUB.COM - CFO

    2010 - 2013

  • GOOM RADIO.COM - CFO

    2008 - 2010

  • VOYAGES-SNCF.COM - Responsable du contrôle de gestion

    2006 - 2008

  • GL EXPEDIA - Finance controller

    2004 - 2006

  • Pricewaterhousecoopers - Auditeur

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2002 - 2004

Formations

Réseau