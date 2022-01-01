Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Benoît-Pierre NOIROT
Ajouter
Benoît-Pierre NOIROT
GENÈVE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Gdoc Lasercom
- Consultant technique
2013 - maintenant
Elcia
- Technicien informatique
BRIGNAIS
2009 - 2012
Decathlon
- Hotliner
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2008 - 2009
Formations
CIEFA Groupe IGS
Lyon
2002 - 2004
BTS Communication des Entreprises
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin Eco-G
Lyon
2001 - 2002
Réseau
Aurélie GRIVOLAT-GASPAR
Benjamin FAYSSE
Emmanuel DE TERNAY
Etienne BONAL
Florian DUSSART
Jean-Philippe VANEY
Magali THOMAS
Marine LE DOARE NOIROT
Martinez JÉSUS
Virginie COGER