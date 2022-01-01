Menu

Benoit REBUS

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Https://fr.linkedin.com/in/benoitrebus

6+ years experience in business development, strategic partnership and co-marketing.

I spent time to read about economical, technical and society changes to understand better the disruptive innovations of tomorrow.

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Business Development & Partenariats
Design
Direction artistique
Ingénieur du son
Partenariats
Sound
Sound design
Ingénierie du son

Entreprises

  • Qobuz - Business development and worldwide partnerships

    2011 - maintenant

  • Who's Next 2011 - Consultant technique

    2011 - maintenant Gestion et suivi de l'installation du Monstre Biosonic® dans le Catwalk Area.
    http://www.whosnext.com
    (Enterstice/Divatech)

  • Sixtine Creation - Ingénieur du son

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Prise de son interview de l'architecte Xavier Gonzalez.
    (www.sixtine-creation.com)

  • L'Etrange Restaurant (Groupe Eclaireur) - Identité musicale/DJ

    2010 - maintenant http://www.leclaireur.com

  • Tilde&Bia - Identité musicale défilé de mode

    2010 - maintenant http://tilde-et-bia.fr/

  • Paris Fashion Days @ Palais Brongniart - Ingénieur du son

    2010 - maintenant Montage & mixage sonore des bandes des défilés de mode.
    http://parisfashiondays.com
    (O+Co Sound Design)

  • Ecole du Luxe - Conférencier, expert en stratégie sonore & musicale

    2010 - maintenant http://www.ecoleduluxe.com/

  • Soirée Rejoice ! - Identité musicale & ingénieur du son

    2009 - maintenant http://rejoicefor433.yolasite.com/

  • Roland Garros - Consultant technique

    2009 - 2010 Gestion et suivi de l'installation du mur de son Biosonic® dans l'espace animation de 1 500 m2.
    http://benoitrebus.wordpress.com/2010/06/08/espace-animation-roland-garros-2010
    (Divatech/Enterstice)

  • Under Le Louvre (WNS Developpement) - Identité musicale & consultant technique

    2009 - maintenant http://www.underlelouvre.com
    (WSN Developpement/Enterstice)

  • Solar Restaurant, Berlin - Identité musicale

    2009 - maintenant http://www.solarberlin.com

  • Primland Resort USA - Identité musicale

    2009 - maintenant http://www.primland.com/

  • BNP Paribas Masters (Fédération Française de Tennis) - Identité musicale

    2008 - 2010 http://www.fft.fr/bnpparibasmasters/2010/

  • Les Maisons de Baumanière - Identité musicale & consultant technique

    2007 - maintenant http://www.maisonsdebaumaniere.com/

  • GEORGES (Groupe COSTES) - Identité musicale

    2006 - 2009 http://restaurantgeorges-costes.com

  • Purple Bar @ Hilton Arc de triomphe (Groupe Hilton) - Identité musicale

    2006 - 2009 http://www1.hilton.com/fr/hi/hotel/PARDTHI-Hilton-Arc-de-Triomphe-Paris-hotel/index.do

Formations

