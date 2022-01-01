Benoit RÉGENT

After a first experience in the radio sector, I joined Carat Affichage in 1994, and have been in charge of research for outdoor advertising for six years.



Then joined Interdeco in charge of marketing/research for local editions of magazines such as Elle, Le point, Paris Match...



In 2002, went back to Aegis Media to manage the marketing and resarch teams for all local media as well as outdoor advertising.



I worked for the creation of Posterscope France that took place in 2007.

After two years at the head of marketing and research, was nominated assistant manager in charge of all outdoor media.



In 2013, created a propsective department Inside the agency, to understand the impact of technology and innovation on all communication ecosystems.



Besides, I'm still in charge of geomarketing and local media research + also teaching mediaplanning strategies, and Out-Of-Home is various business schools around France. (audencia, ESCE, ASSAS...)



Mes compétences :

Mediaplanning