Benoit RÉGENT

CERGY

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

After a first experience in the radio sector, I joined Carat Affichage in 1994, and have been in charge of research for outdoor advertising for six years.

Then joined Interdeco in charge of marketing/research for local editions of magazines such as Elle, Le point, Paris Match...

In 2002, went back to Aegis Media to manage the marketing and resarch teams for all local media as well as outdoor advertising.

I worked for the creation of Posterscope France that took place in 2007.
After two years at the head of marketing and research, was nominated assistant manager in charge of all outdoor media.

In 2013, created a propsective department Inside the agency, to understand the impact of technology and innovation on all communication ecosystems.

Besides, I'm still in charge of geomarketing and local media research + also teaching mediaplanning strategies, and Out-Of-Home is various business schools around France. (audencia, ESCE, ASSAS...)

Mes compétences :
Mediaplanning

Entreprises

  • Dentsu Aegis Network France - DGA dentsu Aegis North

    2013 - maintenant en charge du département prospective de l'agence

  • Posterscope France - Directeur Général

    2007 - 2013 Directeur marketing études et stratégie puis gestion de toutes les équipes et du P&L de Posterscope.

  • Carat expert - affichage et médias locaux - Directeur

    2002 - 2007 Mise en place de bases de données et d’outils spécifiques, formations internes et clientèle, études ad’hoc clients ou pour approfondir l’expertise des médias locaux ou régionaux, aide à la prospection, géomarketing opérationnel, analyse du ROI, communication (resp. du blog expert et intranet...).

  • Interdeco expert - Directeur des études régionales

    2001 - 2002 Création d’une cellule études et marketing pour aider à la vente des éditions régionales des magazines de la régie. Gestion des demandes et formation de 50 commerciaux, aide à la prospection commerciale/vente…

  • Carat expert affichage - Responsable d'études

    1994 - 2001 analyses d’audience, études géomarketing, post test de campagnes,
    analyse d’impact publicitaire sur les ventes, relation presse professionnelle, pige, études ad’hoc plurimédia, organisation d’un service documentation…

