Menu

Benoit RIBEIRO

VERSAILLES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Versailles dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Mission planning
WordPress
Salesforce
Final Cut Pro
Adobe Photoshop CS5
UAV

Entreprises

  • RE/MAX Grupo Latina, Porto - Agent Immobilier

    2018 - maintenant Formé à l'Académie RE/MAX à Lisbonne en mars 2018, j'ai intégré l'agence RE/MAX Grupo Latina de Boavista à Porto. Je me propose de vous accompagner dans les achats de biens immobiliers à fort potentiel au Portugal.

  • LEHMANN AVIATION - Global Instructor & Test Pilot

    2012 - 2018 Paris based HQ, worldwide operations
    UAV Company - www.lehmannaviation.com
    Global Instructor and Test Pilot
    Training and field operations for customers in France, Ukraine, Romania, Switzerland, Japan, Philippines, Australia, Thailand and Indonesia
    Flying demonstrations and test flights in Portugal, Iceland, Nigeria & Libya
    Customer follow up in mission planning and image postproduction for mapping

  • UAV PROJECTS - Operational Research

    2010 - 2012 Tested several HHTOL+VTOL UAV platforms and operated small missions with remote controlled helicopters equipped with DSLR cameras for archaeological research, real estate photography and independent filming projects in Europe.

  • CONNECTING ENGLISH - Call Center Director

    2007 - 2009 Distance language training institute
    BPO Sales Manager
    Recruted, trained and managed 10 sales people targeting companies in the French market
    Implemented Customer Relationship Management tools and metric
    Organised weekly sales meetings and daily support to the French team
    Set up of a coaching team to support learners

  • GO FLUENT - Business Developer

    2006 - 2007 Distance language training institute - www.gofluent.com
    Business Developer for Major Companies
    * BtoB prospectings for France, Benelux, and EMEA territories ;
    * Sales meetings abroad with HR and training managers ;
    * Experimental development of a new direct sales process

  • NORTH KITEBOARDING - Le Morne - Sales Coordinator

    2004 - 2005 Largest selling kitesurf brand worldwide - www.northkites.com
    * Trained the personnel of 3 stores and a warehouse (12 people) ;
    * Supply chain management (orders, transfers) and after sales service ;
    * Developed partnerships with 6 kite schools and 3 hotel groups

  • LUSOEXPORT - Business Developer

    2002 - 2004 Textile agency producing in Europe (Turkey, Portugal)
    Business Developer in a family owned operation
    Prospected new clients, developed a network of partners
    Market studies, promotion of brand image, stock control

  • TECH DATA CORPORATION - Product Manager Junior

    2000 - 2001 Largest IT wholesaler in France - www.techdata.fr
    Assistant of the product manager for Compaq/HP brands
    Orders and referencing, followed roadmaps at Compaq Paris HQ
    Interface between the manufacturer, our 150 sales force and 20 000 retailers

Formations

  • ECOLE SUPERIEURE DE COMMERCE EXTERIEUR ESCE

    Courbevoie 1996 - 2000 Bachelor of Arts, Marketing / Bac+4

  • Ecole Militaire - Military School (Paris)

    Paris 1995 - 1996 Compulsory national service at Paris Military School, within the French Army Headquarters

  • Lycée Marie Curie (Versailles)

    Versailles 1993 - 1994 Bac B (Sciences Economiques et Sociales)

Réseau