Benoit RIBEIRO

Mes compétences :
Mission planning
WordPress
Salesforce
Final Cut Pro
Adobe Photoshop CS5
UAV
Entreprises
RE/MAX Grupo Latina, Porto
- Agent Immobilier
2018 - maintenantFormé à l'Académie RE/MAX à Lisbonne en mars 2018, j'ai intégré l'agence RE/MAX Grupo Latina de Boavista à Porto. Je me propose de vous accompagner dans les achats de biens immobiliers à fort potentiel au Portugal.
LEHMANN AVIATION
- Global Instructor & Test Pilot
2012 - 2018Paris based HQ, worldwide operations
UAV Company - www.lehmannaviation.com
Global Instructor and Test Pilot
Training and field operations for customers in France, Ukraine, Romania, Switzerland, Japan, Philippines, Australia, Thailand and Indonesia
Flying demonstrations and test flights in Portugal, Iceland, Nigeria & Libya
Customer follow up in mission planning and image postproduction for mapping
UAV PROJECTS
- Operational Research
2010 - 2012Tested several HHTOL+VTOL UAV platforms and operated small missions with remote controlled helicopters equipped with DSLR cameras for archaeological research, real estate photography and independent filming projects in Europe.
CONNECTING ENGLISH
- Call Center Director
2007 - 2009Distance language training institute
BPO Sales Manager
Recruted, trained and managed 10 sales people targeting companies in the French market
Implemented Customer Relationship Management tools and metric
Organised weekly sales meetings and daily support to the French team
Set up of a coaching team to support learners
GO FLUENT
- Business Developer
2006 - 2007Distance language training institute - www.gofluent.com
Business Developer for Major Companies
* BtoB prospectings for France, Benelux, and EMEA territories ;
* Sales meetings abroad with HR and training managers ;
* Experimental development of a new direct sales process
NORTH KITEBOARDING - Le Morne
- Sales Coordinator
2004 - 2005Largest selling kitesurf brand worldwide - www.northkites.com
* Trained the personnel of 3 stores and a warehouse (12 people) ;
* Supply chain management (orders, transfers) and after sales service ;
* Developed partnerships with 6 kite schools and 3 hotel groups
LUSOEXPORT
- Business Developer
2002 - 2004Textile agency producing in Europe (Turkey, Portugal)
Business Developer in a family owned operation
Prospected new clients, developed a network of partners
Market studies, promotion of brand image, stock control
TECH DATA CORPORATION
- Product Manager Junior
2000 - 2001Largest IT wholesaler in France - www.techdata.fr
Assistant of the product manager for Compaq/HP brands
Orders and referencing, followed roadmaps at Compaq Paris HQ
Interface between the manufacturer, our 150 sales force and 20 000 retailers