Benoit ROLLAND

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
•15+ years of experience in Market Research
•High level of expertise on Customer Satisfaction surveys
•Bilingual : French & English
#MarketResearch #customersatisfaction #customerexperience #CEM #international #projectmanagement
State of mind: team player / openness / expert / organised / pedagogue
Mes compétences :
Études marketing
Gestion de projets
International
Management
Marketing
Panels
Satisfaction clientèle
Gestion de projet
Gestion de la relation client
Coordination de projets
Enquètes de satisfaction
Service client
Reporting