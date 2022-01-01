Menu

Benoit ROLLAND

Paris

En résumé

•15+ years of experience in Market Research
•High level of expertise on Customer Satisfaction surveys
•Bilingual : French & English

#MarketResearch #customersatisfaction #customerexperience #CEM #international #projectmanagement

State of mind: team player / openness / expert / organised / pedagogue

Mes compétences :
Études marketing
Gestion de projets
International
Management
Marketing
Panels
Satisfaction clientèle
Gestion de projet
Gestion de la relation client
Coordination de projets
Enquètes de satisfaction
Service client
Reporting

Entreprises

  • Harris Interactive France - Head of Ongoing Programmes

    Paris 2017 - maintenant Harris Interactive delivers critical market research solutions at top speed. Our spirit of innovation, legacy of trust, and focus on technology help our clients stay Ahead of What’s Next.
    /// Deliver impactfull decision faster ///

    •Expertise:
    Management and development of long term programmes
    Barometers, trackers, dedicated panels, online communities...
    High level of expertise on Customer Experience Measurement / Satisfaction surveys
    Set up, development and optimization of online delivery solutions (dynamic reporting tools and portals)

    •Business development:
    Set up international measurement tracking surveys
    Elaboration of long term programmes for key market players

    •Project management:
    Team management & organization
    Optimize resources & develop organizational structure
    Central contact between external clients & internal teams
    Set up & presentation for steering committees

  • Harris Interactive - Directeur de Clientèle

    Paris 2012 - 2017 •Expertise:
    Measurement and analysis of satisfaction for high value accounts
    Customer and employee satisfaction measurement & analysis for Services & Industry key players
    Expert on online delivery solutions (dynamic reporting tools)

    •Business development:
    Analyzes of client brief & building proposal
    Set up international satisfaction measurement tracking survey
    Budget calculation & financial follow up of all projects

    •Project management:
    Team management & organization
    Optimize resources & develop organizational structure
    Central contact between external clients & internal teams
    Delivery of follow up documents, reports & results presentation
    Set up & presentation for steering committees

  • Harris Interactive - Directeur d'études

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Measurement and analysis of satisfaction for high value accounts
    Customer and employee satisfaction measurement & analysis for Services & Industry key players
    Expert on online delivery solutions (dynamic reporting tools)

  • Ipsos Loyalty - Directeur d'études

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Ipsos Loyalty is the specialized international practice within the Ipsos group dedicated to helping clients improve business performance through customer satisfaction and loyalty.
    (http://www.ipsosloyalty.com/)

    •Expertise:
    Head of a satisfaction tracking study for a leading car manufacturer
    Measurement & analysis of customer’s satisfaction for clients among Automotive, Bank & Insurance sectors
    Set up & follow up of other types of satisfaction barometers

    •Business development:
    Design of research proposals
    Budget calculation & financial follow up of projects

    •Project management:
    Management of national & international surveys
    Redaction of reports & results presentation

  • IPSOS Observer - Chef de Groupe

    Paris 2004 - 2008 Online projects management as part of Access Panels Department:

    •Expertise:
    Key contact on projects requiring online methodology at Ipsos (conducted on access panels or on clients contacts files)
    Online projects management as part of Access Panels department

    •Business Development:
    Support business units & external clients within Ipsos

    •Project management:
    Lead of national & international online research projects
    Key contact with online fieldwork partners (internal & external)
    Set up & follow up of fieldwork
    Set up of production processes
    Promotion, set up & follow up of dedicated online panels

  • NOVATRIS - Harris Interactive - Chargé d'études

    2001 - 2004 Management of Online Access Panels
    Quantitative market studies (on-line and off-line)
    Key contact with technical partners

