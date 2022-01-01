Menu

Benoît ROMAIN

RUSTENHART

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Sales
Business development

Entreprises

  • Emerson Automation Solutions - Regional Sales Director, Isolation Valves Europe

    2018 - maintenant

  • Emerson Automation Solutions - Sales Director, Valve Group, France

    2013 - 2018 * Leading a team of 16 individuals to achieve growth for the valve and regulator business in France.

  • Emerson Process Management - Director, Sales Development & Support, Europe

    BRON 2009 - 2012 * Built & organized a team of Business Development Managers to grow the control valve business in core industries (Power, Hydrocarbon). ;
    * Created Education Services capabilities to generate incremental revenues from customer training activities, and to strengthen customer loyalty.

  • Emerson Process Management - Business Development Manager, Central & Eastern Europe

    BRON 2006 - 2009 * Led the control valve business unit sales plans in Central Eastern countries. ;
    * Structured sales organization and created processes to maximize sales effectiveness.

  • Emerson Process Management - Sales Manager, Additional Distribution Channels

    BRON 2004 - 2006 * Developed a network of distributors to drive penetration in non-core industries across Europe and Russia. ;
    * Increased business from $3.6m to $9m in 3 years.

  • Emerson Process Management - Sales Manager, New Product Platform, Europe

    BRON 2003 - 2004 * Developed strategy to introduce a new control valve platform across Europe. ;
    * Started to implement alternative distribution channels to increase sales through 3rd-party business partners.

  • Emerson Process Management - Manager, Industry Applications -Europe

    BRON 1999 - 2003 Provided engineering and commercial support to the sales organisations in Europe, Middle-East and Africa, by managing a team of 5 engineers.

  • Emerson Process Management - Project Coordinator, Europe

    BRON 1996 - 1999 Based in Marshalltown, USA.

  • Fisher Controls S.A. - Product Marketing Manager

    1989 - 1996 * Rationalised product portfolio to increase sales effectiveness and profitability.
    * Developed the marketing plan for the European market.

Formations

  • Institut Français De Gestion IFG Lille

    Lille 2001 - 2002 ICG

    * ICG degree in Strategic Management & Finance, equivalent to the MBA program (level I). Week-end courses over 18 months.

  • ESV Ecole De Spécialisation À La Vente De Produits Et Services Industriels ESV (Mulhouse)

    Mulhouse 1986 - 1988 Sales & Marketing degree

    * Included a 4-month professional assignment at Nozal SA, Riedisheim, France as salesman (steel product distribution) and a 3-month professional assignment at Fisher Controls Ltd, Strood, U.K. as marketing assistant (control valve business).

  • Lycée Jules Haag

    Besancon 1984 - 1986 B.T.S., Contrôle Industriel et Régulation Automatique

    * 2-year engineering degree in Industrial Process technologies. ;
    * Included a 5-month assignment at the foundry of Uckange, France. Study and optimisation of a compressor control loop.

