Benoît ROMAIN

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Sales
Business development
Entreprises
Emerson Automation Solutions
- Regional Sales Director, Isolation Valves Europe
2018 - maintenant
Emerson Automation Solutions
- Sales Director, Valve Group, France
2013 - 2018* Leading a team of 16 individuals to achieve growth for the valve and regulator business in France.
Emerson Process Management
- Director, Sales Development & Support, Europe
BRON2009 - 2012* Built & organized a team of Business Development Managers to grow the control valve business in core industries (Power, Hydrocarbon). ;
* Created Education Services capabilities to generate incremental revenues from customer training activities, and to strengthen customer loyalty.
Emerson Process Management
- Business Development Manager, Central & Eastern Europe
BRON2006 - 2009* Led the control valve business unit sales plans in Central Eastern countries. ;
* Structured sales organization and created processes to maximize sales effectiveness.
Emerson Process Management
- Sales Manager, Additional Distribution Channels
BRON2004 - 2006* Developed a network of distributors to drive penetration in non-core industries across Europe and Russia. ;
* Increased business from $3.6m to $9m in 3 years.
Emerson Process Management
- Sales Manager, New Product Platform, Europe
BRON2003 - 2004* Developed strategy to introduce a new control valve platform across Europe. ;
* Started to implement alternative distribution channels to increase sales through 3rd-party business partners.
Emerson Process Management
- Manager, Industry Applications -Europe
BRON1999 - 2003Provided engineering and commercial support to the sales organisations in Europe, Middle-East and Africa, by managing a team of 5 engineers.
Emerson Process Management
- Project Coordinator, Europe
BRON1996 - 1999Based in Marshalltown, USA.
Fisher Controls S.A.
- Product Marketing Manager
1989 - 1996* Rationalised product portfolio to increase sales effectiveness and profitability.
* Developed the marketing plan for the European market.
* ICG degree in Strategic Management & Finance, equivalent to the MBA program (level I). Week-end courses over 18 months.
ESV Ecole De Spécialisation À La Vente De Produits Et Services Industriels ESV (Mulhouse)
Mulhouse1986 - 1988Sales & Marketing degree
* Included a 4-month professional assignment at Nozal SA, Riedisheim, France as salesman (steel product distribution) and a 3-month professional assignment at Fisher Controls Ltd, Strood, U.K. as marketing assistant (control valve business).