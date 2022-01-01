Menu

Benoit ROUX

NANTES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

16 ans d'expérience commerciale Export et Grands Comptes.

Développeur de nouveaux marchés, nouveaux clients français ou internationaux

Mes compétences :
Plan de communication
Études de marché
Marketing opérationnel
Culture internationale
Gestion de projets
Management de projet
Formation professionnelle
Management transversal
Marketing
Développement produit
Export
Prospection commerciale
Action commerciale
Supports de communication
Développement
Commercial
Grande distribution
Anglais
Italien
Russe
Chef de zone Export
GSB
GSS
Chef de projet
Développeur

Entreprises

  • RASEC RETAIL - RESPONSABLE COMPTES CLES ET EXPORT

    2007 - maintenant Chez Rasec Retail, leader européen de l'agencement de GSB/GSS, des machines de stockage pour revêtements de sols, développement de concepts.


    De Oct. 2010 à ce jour :

    ITALIE : Gestion et animation commerciale de la filiale et de la zone (3 pers. CA 1000K €)
    Principaux clients : Leroy Merlin, CONAD, NORAUTO, Brico Center

    Gestion de comptes clés :

    Groupe ADEO/LEROY MERLIN France/Italie/Roumanie/Grèce, WELDOM)
    - C.A. 5000K € (CA TOTAL groupe : environ 40000K €)

    SAINT-GOBAIN (LA PLATEFORME DU BATIMENT)

    - Établissement et maintien d'une situation de confiance, écoute et disponibilité
    - Networking et lobbying intra-enseignes pour capter les opportunités
    - Gestion et suivi des appels d'offre (coordination Bureau d'Etudes, chiffrage)
    - Référencement produits et services
    - Gestion proactive et preventive des dossiers sécurité : mise en place de programmes de formation à la sécurité. Mise aux normes machines
    - Amélioration produits et marges

    Suivi des chantiers et projets agencement neuf ou rénovation au niveau France et international (Roumanie, Chypre, Grèce, Italie)

    Prospection : Groupe HEMA (NL, CA 2,10Mds). Référencement sur la France pour les lots travaux d'agencement

    De 2007 à Oct. 2010 :

    Responsable de zones Export et coordination filiales (Europe Centrale et Méditerranée, Maghreb, Moyen Orient)

    Gestion du portefeuille client existant (MAF GROUP - Carrefour Middle East, Groupe Marjane, Groupe Label'Vie)

    Développement client : création d'un réseau de revendeurs et installateurs, partenaires SAV
    Préparation et négociation des contrats de partenariat
    Suivi et animation des partenaires

  • C.O.P. - Responsable Développement Commercial

    2004 - 2007 Création et développement intégral de la l'activité d'agencement GSB - GSS, hors du secteur historique de l'entreprise (CA développé de 0 à 4.5M€ en 3 ans)

  • AMH - USA - Trader

    2002 - 2004 Import - Export de produits frais

  • A5 INDUSTRIE - Cadre Technico-Commercial

    1999 - 2002

Formations

Réseau