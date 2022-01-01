Benoit RUCHOT

Villeurbanne2006 - maintenantESKER - Quality Application Department
ESKER is a recognized leader in helping organizations eliminate paper and improve business processes with on-premise and on-demand document automation solutions
• Writing and maintenance of the tests guidelines and data library
• Manual testing of FlyDoc and Esker DeliveryWare
• Bug recording and follow up
• Features Feedback
INEO TINEA GROUPE SUEZ
- Development, Quality and Test Engineer
Quality and Test Engineer (April 05 – June 06)
AVENTIS PASTEUR Project
• Tests and modifications of a process automation to product a vaccine for the World Health Organization
• SQL management of production data
• Writing of test reports and qualification reports
• Final testing with the client on site
Development and Test Engineer (May 04 – March 05)
TOTAL Project
• Technical study to update the process automation of oil platforms
• Coding and internal tests
• Writing of test protocols and qualification reports
• Final testing with the client
APPLE COMPUTER - European Test Department
- Test Engineer
2001 - 2003APPLE COMPUTER - European Test Department
European Department for the testing and validation of hardware and software, general and professional customers and test compatibility with third party products
• Co-manager of iPod testing
• Writing and maintenance of the tests guidelines and data library
• Manual and automated testing
• Bug recording and follow up
• Features Feedback
APPLE COMPUTER - AppleCare Centre
- Quality Engineer - Technical Support
2001 - 2001APPLE COMPUTER - AppleCare Europe Centre
• Internal Support
• Follow up of unresolved technical issue in level 1
• One to one training
• Writing of internal support procedures
• Sales of AppleCare Protection Plan (2/3 by weeks)
INVENSYS FOXBORO Paris, ALTEN consultant
- Application Engineer
2000 - 2000INVENSYS FOXBORO Paris, ALTEN consultant
INVENSYS FOXBORO provides world class Foxboro information technology, automation, and process solutions to a wide range of manufacturing applications for the cement, chemical, metals & mining, oil & gas, pulp & paper, power, pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals.
• Programming and testing on I.C.C., Foxdraw et Foxview of integrated systems of Automation for two mexican power plants
• In charge of the coding of the start up sequence
• Regulation loops Calculation
• Participation in the writing on qualification protocols
• Testing and follow up of testing with client
• Participation in the writing on qualification reports
Waterford Institute of Technology - Department of Physical & Quantitative Sciences
- Lecturer in Java 2, MS Office, Computer System
2000 - 2001Waterford Institute of Technology (W.I.T.)
Department of Physical & Quantitative Sciences
Lecturer in theory and practical in Java 2, MS Office, Computer System for first year to third year.