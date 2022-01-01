Menu

Benoit RUCHOT

Villeurbanne

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

En cours

Mes compétences :
Test

Entreprises

  • ESKER - Quality and Test Engineer

    Villeurbanne 2006 - maintenant ESKER - Quality Application Department
    ESKER is a recognized leader in helping organizations eliminate paper and improve business processes with on-premise and on-demand document automation solutions
    • Writing and maintenance of the tests guidelines and data library
    • Manual testing of FlyDoc and Esker DeliveryWare
    • Bug recording and follow up
    • Features Feedback

  • INEO TINEA GROUPE SUEZ - Development, Quality and Test Engineer

    2004 - 2006 INVENSYS FOXBORO, TINEA / INEO (SUEZ Group) consultant
    TINEA provides consultancy and advanced technology engineering services

    Quality and Test Engineer (April 05 – June 06)
    AVENTIS PASTEUR Project
    • Tests and modifications of a process automation to product a vaccine for the World Health Organization
    • SQL management of production data
    • Writing of test reports and qualification reports
    • Final testing with the client on site

    Development and Test Engineer (May 04 – March 05)
    TOTAL Project
    • Technical study to update the process automation of oil platforms
    • Coding and internal tests
    • Writing of test protocols and qualification reports
    • Final testing with the client

  • APPLE COMPUTER - European Test Department - Test Engineer

    2001 - 2003 APPLE COMPUTER - European Test Department
    European Department for the testing and validation of hardware and software, general and professional customers and test compatibility with third party products
    • Co-manager of iPod testing
    • Writing and maintenance of the tests guidelines and data library
    • Manual and automated testing
    • Bug recording and follow up
    • Features Feedback

  • APPLE COMPUTER - AppleCare Centre - Quality Engineer - Technical Support

    2001 - 2001 APPLE COMPUTER - AppleCare Europe Centre
    • Internal Support
    • Follow up of unresolved technical issue in level 1
    • One to one training
    • Writing of internal support procedures
    • Sales of AppleCare Protection Plan (2/3 by weeks)

  • INVENSYS FOXBORO Paris, ALTEN consultant - Application Engineer

    2000 - 2000 INVENSYS FOXBORO Paris, ALTEN consultant
    INVENSYS FOXBORO provides world class Foxboro information technology, automation, and process solutions to a wide range of manufacturing applications for the cement, chemical, metals & mining, oil & gas, pulp & paper, power, pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals.

    • Programming and testing on I.C.C., Foxdraw et Foxview of integrated systems of Automation for two mexican power plants
    • In charge of the coding of the start up sequence
    • Regulation loops Calculation
    • Participation in the writing on qualification protocols
    • Testing and follow up of testing with client
    • Participation in the writing on qualification reports

  • Waterford Institute of Technology - Department of Physical & Quantitative Sciences - Lecturer in Java 2, MS Office, Computer System

    2000 - 2001 Waterford Institute of Technology (W.I.T.)
    Department of Physical & Quantitative Sciences

    Lecturer in theory and practical in Java 2, MS Office, Computer System for first year to third year.

Formations

Réseau