Benoît SABBAGH

A change is often scary for the one who must implement it without having fully decided.



But resistance to change is not inevitable as we sometimes hear. After dozens of missions mainly in the industrial sector, I have forged a conviction: in any transformation, human factor is essential and everyone, regardless of their hierarchical level, is able to contribute positively to the change that impacts her/him. The strength of the team and the pride of building together the future are then major levers of success.



To turn a difficulty into an individual and collective human opportunity is what I am passionate about in my job, it is the "engine" of my commitment.



------------



Un changement est souvent une épreuve pour celui qui doit le mettre en oeuvre sans l'avoir pleinement décidé.



Pourtant la résistance au changement n'est pas une fatalité comme on l'entend parfois. Après plus d'une vingtaine de missions essentiellement dans le secteur industriel, je me suis forgé une conviction : dans toute transformation l'accompagnement humain est essentiel et chacun, quel que soit son niveau hiérarchique, est capable de contribuer positivement au changement qui l'impacte.



Faire de ce qui était une épreuve subie une opportunité humaine, c'est ce qui me passionne dans mon métier.



Mes compétences :

management

Lean

Conduite du changement

Organisation

relations publiques

Communication