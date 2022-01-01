Benoît SABBAGH

Menu

En résumé

A change is often scary for the one who must implement it without having fully decided.

But resistance to change is not inevitable as we sometimes hear. After dozens of missions mainly in the industrial sector, I have forged a conviction: in any transformation, human factor is essential and everyone, regardless of their hierarchical level, is able to contribute positively to the change that impacts her/him. The strength of the team and the pride of building together the future are then major levers of success.

To turn a difficulty into an individual and collective human opportunity is what I am passionate about in my job, it is the "engine" of my commitment.

------------

Un changement est souvent une épreuve pour celui qui doit le mettre en oeuvre sans l'avoir pleinement décidé.

Pourtant la résistance au changement n'est pas une fatalité comme on l'entend parfois. Après plus d'une vingtaine de missions essentiellement dans le secteur industriel, je me suis forgé une conviction : dans toute transformation l'accompagnement humain est essentiel et chacun, quel que soit son niveau hiérarchique, est capable de contribuer positivement au changement qui l'impacte.

Faire de ce qui était une épreuve subie une opportunité humaine, c'est ce qui me passionne dans mon métier.

Mes compétences :
management
Lean
Conduite du changement
Organisation
relations publiques
Communication

Entreprises

  • Thomas More Partners - Counselor

    Autre | Paris 2020 - maintenant

  • Safran Seats - Safran+ (improvement) VP

    Plaisir 2019 - 2020

  • Safran - Project change manager, Quality and Improvement

    Paris 2016 - 2018

  • Safran Consulting - Consultant senior

    PARIS 2012 - 2016 Mise en place de stratégies de conduite du changement sur des projets transverses à l'échelle du Groupe :
    - Soutien à la définition et à la convergence vers des référentiels communs à toutes les sociétés.
    - Organisation et animation de séminaires, de groupes de travail.
    - Construction et déploiement de stratégies de communication ascendante, descendante et horizontale.

    Développement managérial et mise en place de standards d'animation de l'amélioration continue.

    Création de réseaux d'experts à l'échelle du groupe.

  • Alter & Go Groupe - Consultant senior en conduite du changement - Chef de projet

    Paris 2009 - 2011 - Chef de projets (Encadrement de consultants, définition de stratégies)
    - Conduite du changement en entreprise (Mise en œuvre de transformations en secteurs industriels et tertiaires)
    - Formation et suivi managérial (Accompagnement de managers de tous les niveaux)
    - Projets de concertation (accompagnement de l’implantation d’infrastructures industrielles)
    - Communication (interne, externe, communication de projet).

  • UMP - Chargé d'études

    2007 - 2008 Travaux de recherche,rédaction d'argumentaires,

    Entretiens avec des représentants syndicaux, organisation d'évènements, animation de groupes de travail,

    Relations institutionnelles, relations presse.

  • Congrès National du Chili - Stagiaire à la direction des études

    2006 - 2006 Travaux de recherche en espagnol.

    Préparation de propositions de loi pour des sénateurs et députés.

    Etudes de droit comparé (Europe/Chili).

    Inauguration d'un partenariat entre les Sénats chilien et français pour l'échange de stagiaires.

  • Ambassade de France au Chili - Stagiaire à la chancellerie politique

    enghien les bains 2005 - 2006 Travail dans un environnement trilingue (français, espagnol, anglais).

    Rédaction de notes de synthèse et de télégrammes diplomatiques.

    Missions de représentation, public relations, communication.

    Participation à l'organisation d'une visite d'Etat.

