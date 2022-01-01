Menu

Benoit SPILLMANN

Suresnes

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • PLACOPLATRE

    Suresnes maintenant

  • Cabinet Benoit SPILLMANN - General Manager - Broker

    2011 - maintenant Business & Individual Insurance
    Savings & Investments
    Health
    AVIVA & Afer representative

  • TIMAB - ROULLIER Group - Managing Director

    2007 - 2010 TIMAB Belongs to Group Roullier www.roullier.com
    TIMAB is Producing, Trading, selling & deliver Raw Material for Industry,Feed Industry & Agriculture
    140 employees
    4 plants (France, Spain & Tunisia)
    dealing with 60 countries WW

  • ECOLAB - Business Unit Manager

    2005 - 2007 ECOLAB leader (worldwide) in Professional Hygiene and Services. www.ecolab.com
    Head of the Agriculture Hygiene Business in France.
    Role is managing the business in its marketing, field team management (25people)and business development implications
    Responsible for delivering business plan for the dedicated BU.

  • BPB - Placoplatre (now Saint Gobain - Isover) - Business Process Owner

    1998 - 2005 Leading company in gypsum building materials
    bpb.com
    2 years in london(UK)

