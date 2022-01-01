-
PLACOPLATRE
Suresnes
maintenant
-
Cabinet Benoit SPILLMANN
- General Manager - Broker
2011 - maintenant
Business & Individual Insurance
Savings & Investments
Health
AVIVA & Afer representative
-
TIMAB - ROULLIER Group
- Managing Director
2007 - 2010
TIMAB Belongs to Group Roullier www.roullier.com
TIMAB is Producing, Trading, selling & deliver Raw Material for Industry,Feed Industry & Agriculture
140 employees
4 plants (France, Spain & Tunisia)
dealing with 60 countries WW
-
ECOLAB
- Business Unit Manager
2005 - 2007
ECOLAB leader (worldwide) in Professional Hygiene and Services. www.ecolab.com
Head of the Agriculture Hygiene Business in France.
Role is managing the business in its marketing, field team management (25people)and business development implications
Responsible for delivering business plan for the dedicated BU.
-
BPB - Placoplatre (now Saint Gobain - Isover)
- Business Process Owner
1998 - 2005
Leading company in gypsum building materials
bpb.com
2 years in london(UK)