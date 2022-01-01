Menu

François PROUDHON

ZURICH

En résumé

International Executive with Major Experience in General Management, Sales and Marketing

General Manager with full P&L accountability of large business units
Definition and implementation of sales operations models, structures and processes at international level
Management of large sales, marketing and corporate accounts teams
Negotiation and deployment of global contracts with international Corporate Accounts and Distributors
Expertise in external, internal audit and strategy development

Entreprises

  • SOLENIS - VICE PRESIDENT EMEA INDUSTRIAL WATER DIVISION

    2015 - maintenant Overall management responsibility and accountability for the P&L of Industrial Water Technology Division (former Ashland Industrial Water business) in EMEA (approx. $USD 250 million).

  • ASHLAND - GLOBAL DIRECTOR DISTRIBUTION AND CHANNEL MANAGEMENT

    2013 - 2015 Establish, implement, drive and optimize Ashland Water Technologies distribution strategy worldwide. Channel partners include distributors, agents, resellers, joint-ventures, “tier 1” supplier agreements and custom delivery programs.

  • ASHLAND - EMEA SALES DIRECTOR FOOD & BEVERAGE

    2012 - 2013 Overall management, responsibility and P&L accountability for managing the Food & Beverage business in EMEA.

    Ashland Water Technologies is a leading specialty chemicals supplier of process, utility and functional chemistries globally. Water Technologies offers a range of services, including analytical and applications laboratories, customized program offerings and a focused service approach.
    Key customers for the Food & Beverage vertical include fruit, vegetable, dairy, meat, beverage and food industries.

  • ECOLAB - Vice-President Sales Operations EMEA

    2010 - 2012 EMEA annual turnover: 750M€ - 1 800 Field Associates
    Definition of a pan-European Sales Operations strategy to enhance productivity and efficiency of local sales teams
    Implementation of sales operations processes and sales administration rules
    Deployment of sales force management and reporting tools, field sales technology and automation, prospect tracking, customer quotation and performance metrics
    Definition and implementation of SAP Business Intelligence reporting for sales team in EMEA, including master data governance, sales allocation rules and set-up of local sales support organization
    Business interface with Supply Chain and Finance

  • ECOLAB - General Manager Institutional Division France

    2006 - 2010 Business unit turnover: 100M€ Management 250 associates

    Full P&L accountability
    Achievement of country sales, gross profit and local operating profit targets
    Definition and execution of local sales strategy through direct and distribution channels (Food Distribution, Janitorial Distribution, Cash & Carry) for independent customers and corporate accounts
    Merger of two business units and total team restructuring, including sales organization, marketing department and local sales support teams

  • ECOLAB - Division Manager Food Service Division France

    2003 - 2006 Division turnover 70M€ Management 170 associates

    Full P&L accountability
    Achievement of country sales, gross profit and local operating profit targets

  • ECOLAB - National Sales Manager Food Service Division France

    2000 - 2002 Turnover 60M€ Management 120 associates

    Management of a large sales and service organization, including sales representatives, key account managers and technicians
    Execution of Division sales strategy and achievement of Division sales and gross profit targets
    Definition and implementation of compensation policy, sales management, reporting and tracking tools

  • ECOLAB - International Corporate Account Manager Institutional EMEA

    1997 - 1999 Total contracts value 200M€ Management 7 associates

    Management of international global customers, including contract negotiation and signature, profitability analysis, worldwide deployment, business reviews, definition of commercial terms and conditions
    Management of the key/national account team for Ecolab France

  • HENKEL-ECOLAB - Distribution Controller

    Düsseldorf 1993 - 1996 Total distribution sales 50 M€

    Controller and financial analyst for Henkel-Ecolab’s B to B distribution network
    Define and implement selective distribution contract
    Analyze network profitability, establish annual budgets
    Support merger and acquisition within the network
    Provide consultancy to distributors on sales strategy, restructuring and P&L management

  • PPR - Manager Internal Audit Group

    Paris Cedex 1992 - 1993 Total Pinault Printemps turnover 12 000 M€

    Responsible to drive internal audit and consulting missions requested by the Board of Directors
    Improvement of subsidiaries’ effectiveness and efficiency, risk management, fraud investigation, inventory evaluation, optimization of processes and procedures

  • Ernst&Young - Senior Consultant

    1989 - 1992 Management of external audit missions for large industries and organisations
    Financial statements reviews and analysis
    Evaluation of internal controls and financial reporting

Formations

