François PROUDHON

-
SOLENIS
- VICE PRESIDENT EMEA INDUSTRIAL WATER DIVISION
2015 - maintenant
Overall management responsibility and accountability for the P&L of Industrial Water Technology Division (former Ashland Industrial Water business) in EMEA (approx. $USD 250 million).
-
ASHLAND
- GLOBAL DIRECTOR DISTRIBUTION AND CHANNEL MANAGEMENT
2013 - 2015
Establish, implement, drive and optimize Ashland Water Technologies distribution strategy worldwide. Channel partners include distributors, agents, resellers, joint-ventures, “tier 1” supplier agreements and custom delivery programs.
-
ASHLAND
- EMEA SALES DIRECTOR FOOD & BEVERAGE
2012 - 2013
Overall management, responsibility and P&L accountability for managing the Food & Beverage business in EMEA.
Ashland Water Technologies is a leading specialty chemicals supplier of process, utility and functional chemistries globally. Water Technologies offers a range of services, including analytical and applications laboratories, customized program offerings and a focused service approach.
Key customers for the Food & Beverage vertical include fruit, vegetable, dairy, meat, beverage and food industries.
-
ECOLAB
- Vice-President Sales Operations EMEA
2010 - 2012
EMEA annual turnover: 750M€ - 1 800 Field Associates
Definition of a pan-European Sales Operations strategy to enhance productivity and efficiency of local sales teams
Implementation of sales operations processes and sales administration rules
Deployment of sales force management and reporting tools, field sales technology and automation, prospect tracking, customer quotation and performance metrics
Definition and implementation of SAP Business Intelligence reporting for sales team in EMEA, including master data governance, sales allocation rules and set-up of local sales support organization
Business interface with Supply Chain and Finance
-
ECOLAB
- General Manager Institutional Division France
2006 - 2010
Business unit turnover: 100M€ Management 250 associates
Full P&L accountability
Achievement of country sales, gross profit and local operating profit targets
Definition and execution of local sales strategy through direct and distribution channels (Food Distribution, Janitorial Distribution, Cash & Carry) for independent customers and corporate accounts
Merger of two business units and total team restructuring, including sales organization, marketing department and local sales support teams
-
ECOLAB
- Division Manager Food Service Division France
2003 - 2006
Division turnover 70M€ Management 170 associates
Full P&L accountability
Achievement of country sales, gross profit and local operating profit targets
-
ECOLAB
- National Sales Manager Food Service Division France
2000 - 2002
Turnover 60M€ Management 120 associates
Management of a large sales and service organization, including sales representatives, key account managers and technicians
Execution of Division sales strategy and achievement of Division sales and gross profit targets
Definition and implementation of compensation policy, sales management, reporting and tracking tools
-
ECOLAB
- International Corporate Account Manager Institutional EMEA
1997 - 1999
Total contracts value 200M€ Management 7 associates
Management of international global customers, including contract negotiation and signature, profitability analysis, worldwide deployment, business reviews, definition of commercial terms and conditions
Management of the key/national account team for Ecolab France
-
HENKEL-ECOLAB
- Distribution Controller
Düsseldorf
1993 - 1996
Total distribution sales 50 M€
Controller and financial analyst for Henkel-Ecolab’s B to B distribution network
Define and implement selective distribution contract
Analyze network profitability, establish annual budgets
Support merger and acquisition within the network
Provide consultancy to distributors on sales strategy, restructuring and P&L management
-
PPR
- Manager Internal Audit Group
Paris Cedex
1992 - 1993
Total Pinault Printemps turnover 12 000 M€
Responsible to drive internal audit and consulting missions requested by the Board of Directors
Improvement of subsidiaries’ effectiveness and efficiency, risk management, fraud investigation, inventory evaluation, optimization of processes and procedures
-
Ernst&Young
- Senior Consultant
1989 - 1992
Management of external audit missions for large industries and organisations
Financial statements reviews and analysis
Evaluation of internal controls and financial reporting