Benoit VALLA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rueil-Malmaison dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Senior sales / marketing / strategy executive
with extensive international experience in B2B telecom / high tech services
and a track record in leading transformation and delivering performance.
See my full profile at fr.linkedin.com/in/vallabenoit/en
Mes compétences :
Capital Expenditures
customer experience
System Strategy
Private Equity
Led development
DSL
Business Transformation
Business Development