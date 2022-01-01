Menu

Benoit VALLA

RUEIL-MALMAISON

Senior sales / marketing / strategy executive
with extensive international experience in B2B telecom / high tech services
and a track record in leading transformation and delivering performance.
See my full profile at fr.linkedin.com/in/vallabenoit/en

Mes compétences :
Capital Expenditures
customer experience
System Strategy
Private Equity
Led development
DSL
Business Transformation
Business Development

Entreprises

  • Leading International Consulting Firms and Investment Funds - Senior Adviser

    2015 - maintenant

  • SFR Business Team - Directeur Transformation, Strategie et Performance

    Saint-Denis 2014 - 2015

  • Vodafone Romania - Director Corporate and Government Division

    Newbury 2012 - 2013

  • Vodafone Romania - Director Enterprise Marketing

    Newbury 2010 - 2012

  • Vodafone Romania - Director Business Transformation Program

    Newbury 2009 - 2010

  • OJSC "MegaFon" - Strategy Director

    2006 - 2008

  • Cegetel - V.-P. Strategy & Business Development

    2001 - 2005

  • Cegetel - V.-P. Marketing & Product Development

    2000 - 2001

  • Orange - Directeur Marketing et Commercial, Services aux Carriers Internationaux

    Paris 1991 - 1995

  • Orange - Deputy DIrector, UK Office (London)

    Paris 1989 - 1991

Formations

