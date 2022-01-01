Benoît VANDEPUTTE

Result oriented Sales Professional with exposure to business development, creative, marketing, strategic planning and client relationship management.



• Proven success leading business development efforts and increasing revenue potential within organizations in a highly competitive markets with ROI strategy and added value products.

• Played a key role in Business strategy, working closely with General Management, Operational Management, Sales and IT department.

• Ability to lead and supervise teams and work under tight deadlines.

• Ability to produce creative ideas to ameliorate customer service standards.

• Self motivated and resourceful, able to act on his own initiative or as part of a group.

• Pro-active approach, listening, and problem-solving skills in complex environment.

• Awareness of customer ptofitability and internal cost.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de la relation client

Conseil