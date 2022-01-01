Menu

Benoît VANDEPUTTE

Chicago

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Result oriented Sales Professional with exposure to business development, creative, marketing, strategic planning and client relationship management.

• Proven success leading business development efforts and increasing revenue potential within organizations in a highly competitive markets with ROI strategy and added value products.
• Played a key role in Business strategy, working closely with General Management, Operational Management, Sales and IT department.
• Ability to lead and supervise teams and work under tight deadlines.
• Ability to produce creative ideas to ameliorate customer service standards.
• Self motivated and resourceful, able to act on his own initiative or as part of a group.
• Pro-active approach, listening, and problem-solving skills in complex environment.
• Awareness of customer ptofitability and internal cost.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de la relation client
Conseil

Entreprises

  • Rr donnelley

    Chicago maintenant

  • Iron Mountain

    Morangis maintenant

  • PARAGON TRANSACTION - Directeur de Clientèle

    COSNE COURS SUR LOIRE 2015 - maintenant http://www.paragon-transaction.fr

  • IRON MOUNTAIN DMS - Transition Manager DMS France

    2012 - 2013 • Managing the transition when moving from the DMS European division to IMF France.
    • Pursue and coordinate the different actions during the period of transition and ensure that resources meet the needs of our operational organization.
    • Establish steering committees of various migrations (Kofax, Windows 7, IM / Anamnis, Rennes / Chartres), conducting meetings and ensure that actions are followed.
    • Set up meetings with the board (IM France / DMS), transmit information on the progress and risks, ensure the minutes and escalation of issues (Profit warning, IT issues, Sales escalation...)
    • Working closely with the Sales management, Operations and IT management on all aspects of DMS (planning, HR, customer profitability, process, migrations, issues...)
    • Implementation of the program management of migrations and participation in the Steering Committee as Project Sponsor.
    • Gradually move over to the French management, ensuring that the entire area covered is transferred without loss of any kind.

  • Iron Mountain - European Service Manager

    Morangis 2011 - 2015 Our solutions for records management, data backup and recovery,
    document management, and secure shredding help organizations to lower their storage costs, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and
    better use their information.

    Highly focused position to ensure that the organization understands and satisfi es its customer's requirements. I help in developing customer
    service policies and procedures. I'm in charge of several Key Account in France (Eurovia, Air Liquide, Banque Populaire, Antargaz...)handle
    face-to face complex negociation with customers regarding current business, contractual aspect, pricing and profi tability issues.

    * Identify the customer need, forecast and propose, optimize and sell the dif erence.
    * Solving and investigating customer's long-standing or complex problems passed on by the French management.
    * Communicating politely with customers by email, reporting, face to face, and telephone. Initiate and manage Steering Committee.
    * Handling all customer complaints or major incidents, issues.
    * Visiting customers for the provision of one-to-one service and developing complaints or feedback procedures for the use of customers.
    * Providing advice and help to customers using the products or services of the organization.
    * Issuing compensations or refunds to customers and maintaining accurate and timely records of correspondence or discussions with the
    customers.
    * Supervising customer service teams, learning about the products or services of the organization, and following up-to-date with modifi cations.
    * Working with staf or employees to deliver excellent customer service.
    * Analyzing data or statistics to identify the customer service level the organization is providing.

  • IRON MOUNTAIN DMS - Commercial Grands Comptes

    2011 - 2015 Gestion et développement de clients grands comptes sur la France et l'étranger.

  • RR Donnelley - Key Account Manager

    Chicago 2001 - 2011 RR Donnelley is one of the world's largest and most advanced printers providing print and print related services to blue chips customers,
    we help our clients better reach their customers.

    * Oversee and development of 3 strategic accounts including : Redcats ( La Redoute France and Belgium, Daxon Fr and B, Vert
    Baudet ...), Redcats Nordic (headquarter in Sweden with Ellos, La Redoute Nordic) and Damart (Fr and B).
    * Prospection and development of accounts : Cofi noga, Red Cross, Total, Médecin Sans Frontière, HSBC, Cofi dis Spain (Barcelona).
    * Interface with engineers and client's creative / marketing / purchasing department to ensure uniform product specifi cations (design,
    database, preprint, printing, fi nishing and postal specifi cations for each country...)
    * Conducted market research, identifi ed emerging market trends and developed test strategy with clients.
    * Establishment and management of the forecast by customer / year / product, European reporting and special report (audit, new
    product, strategic project...)

    Accomplishments :

  • MOORE - Key Account Manager

    2001 - 2011

  • RR Donnelley Global Document Solutions (Moore response Marketing) - Commercial Grands Comptes

    2001 - 2011 Moore Response Marketing est une division du groupe RR Donnelley. Notre large gamme de services s’étend du prémédia à la distribution, en passant par l’impression, la fi nition, le marketing personnalisé et les courriers publicitaires. Elle nous permet de répondre aux besoins de clients
    intervenant dans des secteurs aussi divers que la vente par catalogue, la presse et l’édition, la distribution de détail, la fabrication, les télécommunications et les services financiers entre autres.
    • Supervision et développement de comptes stratégiques :
    Redcats (La Redoute France et international, Daxon France et Belgique, Vert Baudet ...), Redcats Nordic (siège social en Suède, Ellos,
    Redoute nordic), Damart (FR et B), Cofinoga, Croix Rouge, Total...
    • Interface entre les services clients de création / marketing / achats et les services faisabilité en usine afin que les spécifications produits
    soient uniformes (conception, base de données, preprint, impression, finition, spécifications postales pour chaque pays ...)
    • Conduite d’étude de marché, identification de marchés émergents. Définition et mise en place de politique de tests chez les clients.
    • Etablissement et gestion des prévisions par client / année / produit, European reporting et rapport spéciaux (audit, gamme produits,
    projet stratégique...)
    Réalisations :
    • “Best Performer” 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007.
    • “Campaign of the year” 2008.
    • développement des relations avec la Suède et mise en place de relations contractuelles avec les sous-traitants en Scandinavie
    (transporteurs, Routeurs, Poste...)
    • Gestion et négociation avec les Directions Générales des appels d’offres.

  • Graphic Service - Account Manager

    1997 - 2001 Graphic Service provides creative and preprint activities for publishers, cataloguers, retailers, manufacturers, fi nancial services institutions
    and many others.

  • Cofidis - Assistant Marketing

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1996 - 1996 Achat d'imprimés et suivi de fabrication en Marketing Direct

  • PLD SCANN+ - Technico commercial

    1991 - 1996 Studio graphique + pré presse

