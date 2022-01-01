Benoît VANDEPUTTE

-
Rr donnelley
Chicago
maintenant
Iron Mountain
Morangis
maintenant
PARAGON TRANSACTION
- Directeur de Clientèle
COSNE COURS SUR LOIRE
2015 - maintenant
http://www.paragon-transaction.fr
IRON MOUNTAIN DMS
- Transition Manager DMS France
2012 - 2013
• Managing the transition when moving from the DMS European division to IMF France.
• Pursue and coordinate the different actions during the period of transition and ensure that resources meet the needs of our operational organization.
• Establish steering committees of various migrations (Kofax, Windows 7, IM / Anamnis, Rennes / Chartres), conducting meetings and ensure that actions are followed.
• Set up meetings with the board (IM France / DMS), transmit information on the progress and risks, ensure the minutes and escalation of issues (Profit warning, IT issues, Sales escalation...)
• Working closely with the Sales management, Operations and IT management on all aspects of DMS (planning, HR, customer profitability, process, migrations, issues...)
• Implementation of the program management of migrations and participation in the Steering Committee as Project Sponsor.
• Gradually move over to the French management, ensuring that the entire area covered is transferred without loss of any kind.
Iron Mountain
- European Service Manager
Morangis
2011 - 2015
Our solutions for records management, data backup and recovery,
document management, and secure shredding help organizations to lower their storage costs, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and
better use their information.
Highly focused position to ensure that the organization understands and satisfi es its customer's requirements. I help in developing customer
service policies and procedures. I'm in charge of several Key Account in France (Eurovia, Air Liquide, Banque Populaire, Antargaz...)handle
face-to face complex negociation with customers regarding current business, contractual aspect, pricing and profi tability issues.
* Identify the customer need, forecast and propose, optimize and sell the dif erence.
* Solving and investigating customer's long-standing or complex problems passed on by the French management.
* Communicating politely with customers by email, reporting, face to face, and telephone. Initiate and manage Steering Committee.
* Handling all customer complaints or major incidents, issues.
* Visiting customers for the provision of one-to-one service and developing complaints or feedback procedures for the use of customers.
* Providing advice and help to customers using the products or services of the organization.
* Issuing compensations or refunds to customers and maintaining accurate and timely records of correspondence or discussions with the
customers.
* Supervising customer service teams, learning about the products or services of the organization, and following up-to-date with modifi cations.
* Working with staf or employees to deliver excellent customer service.
* Analyzing data or statistics to identify the customer service level the organization is providing.
IRON MOUNTAIN DMS
- Commercial Grands Comptes
2011 - 2015
Gestion et développement de clients grands comptes sur la France et l'étranger.
RR Donnelley
- Key Account Manager
Chicago
2001 - 2011
RR Donnelley is one of the world's largest and most advanced printers providing print and print related services to blue chips customers,
we help our clients better reach their customers.
* Oversee and development of 3 strategic accounts including : Redcats ( La Redoute France and Belgium, Daxon Fr and B, Vert
Baudet ...), Redcats Nordic (headquarter in Sweden with Ellos, La Redoute Nordic) and Damart (Fr and B).
* Prospection and development of accounts : Cofi noga, Red Cross, Total, Médecin Sans Frontière, HSBC, Cofi dis Spain (Barcelona).
* Interface with engineers and client's creative / marketing / purchasing department to ensure uniform product specifi cations (design,
database, preprint, printing, fi nishing and postal specifi cations for each country...)
* Conducted market research, identifi ed emerging market trends and developed test strategy with clients.
* Establishment and management of the forecast by customer / year / product, European reporting and special report (audit, new
product, strategic project...)
Accomplishments :
MOORE
- Key Account Manager
2001 - 2011
-
RR Donnelley Global Document Solutions (Moore response Marketing)
- Commercial Grands Comptes
2001 - 2011
Moore Response Marketing est une division du groupe RR Donnelley. Notre large gamme de services s’étend du prémédia à la distribution, en passant par l’impression, la fi nition, le marketing personnalisé et les courriers publicitaires. Elle nous permet de répondre aux besoins de clients
intervenant dans des secteurs aussi divers que la vente par catalogue, la presse et l’édition, la distribution de détail, la fabrication, les télécommunications et les services financiers entre autres.
• Supervision et développement de comptes stratégiques :
Redcats (La Redoute France et international, Daxon France et Belgique, Vert Baudet ...), Redcats Nordic (siège social en Suède, Ellos,
Redoute nordic), Damart (FR et B), Cofinoga, Croix Rouge, Total...
• Interface entre les services clients de création / marketing / achats et les services faisabilité en usine afin que les spécifications produits
soient uniformes (conception, base de données, preprint, impression, finition, spécifications postales pour chaque pays ...)
• Conduite d’étude de marché, identification de marchés émergents. Définition et mise en place de politique de tests chez les clients.
• Etablissement et gestion des prévisions par client / année / produit, European reporting et rapport spéciaux (audit, gamme produits,
projet stratégique...)
Réalisations :
• “Best Performer” 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007.
• “Campaign of the year” 2008.
• développement des relations avec la Suède et mise en place de relations contractuelles avec les sous-traitants en Scandinavie
(transporteurs, Routeurs, Poste...)
• Gestion et négociation avec les Directions Générales des appels d’offres.
Graphic Service
- Account Manager
1997 - 2001
Graphic Service provides creative and preprint activities for publishers, cataloguers, retailers, manufacturers, fi nancial services institutions
and many others.
Cofidis
- Assistant Marketing
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1996 - 1996
Achat d'imprimés et suivi de fabrication en Marketing Direct
PLD SCANN+
- Technico commercial
1991 - 1996
Studio graphique + pré presse