Benoit WAECHTER

-
METRO Sourcing Hong Kong
- Head of Logistics
2018 - maintenant
-
METRO Sourcing Hong Kong
- Logistics Manager
2015 - 2018
• Managing shipments planning & volumes forecasting.
• Supply Chain & flow management.
• Tender Management, RFQ preparation, negotiations, scenarios analysis, finalisation, contracts & implementation (> 65 POL & 900 port-pairs).
• Monitoring 3PL, handling agents, forwarders & shipping lines (KPIs).
• Optimisation & costs utilisation.
• Supply Chain coordination & worldwide customer service rates monitoring.
• Reporting & Logistics Data analysis.
• Suppliers' performances follow up.
-
CARREFOUR Global Sourcing Hong Kong
- Supply Chain Replenishement Manager
2015 - 2015
• Electronic Appliances Department.
• Forecasting & Demand Planning Management (End 2 End)
• Monitoring a team of 2 Replenishers dedicated to follow-up all flows.
• Piloting "Just-in-time JIT" Logistic & Solution flows from Asia to different Carrefour Business Units in Europe.
• Reducing Inventories on BU's & vendors' side as well as the shipment lead time.
• Ensuring vendor’s Inventory & Production planning accuracy through performance reviews.
• Data Analysis (Sales - Stocks - In Transit - In Production) per category / per SKU.
• Accompanying all the BU's, the commercial team & the vendors through activity, procurement plans, shipments & stocks reporting.
• Optimising BU's forecasts, sequencing, service level & on-shelves-availability (OSA).
• Identifying forecasts deviations, calculating recovery plans & triggering production accordingly.
• Developing strong partnership with the vendors (Production & BUFFER Inventory Management & Timing).
• Compiling, reviewing & sharing monthly performance to the Vendors and Carrefour Teams (Service Rate, KPIs Reporting, Ranking).
-
CARREFOUR Global Sourcing Asia, Hong Kong
- Shipping Manager, Supply Chain
2013 - 2015
COORDINATION & MONITORING
• Responsible of all SEA shipment operations & flow from SOUTH CHINA (Yantian, HK, Xiamen) & CAMBODIA ports.
• 20.000 TEU's / year to 30 destinations / countries (Europe, South America, Middle East...) via direct ex. Factory shipments & consolidation centre (over 500 vendors)
• Monitoring performances review with Internal Dpts, Suppliers, 3PL (KPI) & carriers.
• Organising goods transportation in respect of delivery period & SOP.
• Optimising & enhancing the Supply Chain & the high volumes to be shipped.
• PEAK Season & Special Operations (Promotion)forecasting & monitoring.
• Export Documentation (BL,PL) accuracy & timely dispatch to destination (30 POD).
• External charges, storage & expenses monitoring.
TEAM MANAGEMENT
• In charge of a team of 4 Logistics supervisors & coordinators.
• Regular performance review, workflow management, with personal corrective action plan.
FORWARDER MNGT.
• Monitoring 2 forwarders (3PL) in China & Cambodia.
• Defining / driving action plan.
• Forecasting the activity, identifying potential issues to improve service rates to clients & reduce cost.
WAREHOUSE & VENDOR MNGT.
• Manage warehouse Daily Receiving reports.
• Forecast suppliers’ deliveries & inventories.
• Claims management (missing cargo...).
• Optimisation of logistical procedures to identify solutions & eliminate waste.
CARRIERS MNGT.
• Daily booking management via 3PL.
• Yearly Space Allocation & Protection Monitoring.
ACTIVITY & ANALYSIS MNGT.
• Develop Supply Chain reporting functionality to provide visibility & facilitate effective decision making.
• Provide KPI's to monitor the activity & propose improvement axes.
• Monthly meeting with Carriers & 3PL to review operations.
SYSTEM & PROCESS ENHANCEMENT & DEPLOYMENT
• Evaluating the current practices & continuously identify improvements.
• Drawing new SOP.
• Reviewing business processes & systems to reduce or eliminate non value adding tasks.
-
CARREFOUR Global Sourcing Asia, Hong Kong
- Supply Chain Operation Manager, Electronic Appliances
Massy
2011 - 2012
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Responsible of the Export Service rates from China to more than 30 countries (France, Brazil, Europe, Morocco, Middle East, French Overseas Territories ...) for the Electronic Department.
• Monitoring & coordinating the communication between operational teams (packaging, commercial,
quality & logistics), countries’ Import departments & suppliers.
• Following-up all the clients’ purchased orders, from the product development & selection, qualification, order negotiation (MOQ, ETD...), mass production cycle, quality inspections, containers loading control, Sea & air shipment, & clients quality or logistics claims.
• Support Commercial Team & Top Management via monthly turnover & monthly indicators meetings.
TEAM & VENDOR MANAGEMENT
• In charge of a team of 8 Admin & Operation coordinators (2 Team Leader, 6 clerks).
• Negotiating QC Inspection Date & ETD (Shipment date) for each batch of orders with about 160 vendors located mostly in Southern & Eastern part of China.
• Claims management with Clients Import departments.
• Keeping accurate & up-to-date Referential information from Commercial & Vendors.
• TT /SWIFT & L/C amendment management & Vendor Penalty applications monitoring.
• Managing volume forecast & delivery to the warehouse (CFS consolidation centre).
• Management & evaluation (ranking) of the 160 suppliers’ performance (KPI) following different criteria (Production, respect of ETD, product quality...).
• Follow up of the Final Random Inspection (FRI) booking with Inspection companies.
• Suppliers’ container optimisation level monitoring at the time of the negotiation, for a total of > 3,000 TEU’s / year (equipment usage proposals).
• FOB SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) to be respected.
• Optimising lead time for special operations or Catalogue / Promotion, such as Christmas operations &
seasonal products (Heater/Fan).
-
CARREFOUR Global Sourcing Asia - Hong Kong
- Asia Support Officer Supply Chain Information System
Massy
2009 - 2011
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Database application management PSS (developed by DDS Logistics www.ddslogistics.com).
• Deployment, Training & Support in the Carrefour Global Sourcing offices in Asia (Shanghai, Hong-Kong, Vietnam, Bangladesh, India).
• Accompany the external parties (forwarder, carriers, and suppliers) & internal staff (commercials, logistics, finance...) in the comprehension of the Group Information System.
• Collaborate closely with all the departments to identify & initiate business process improvements & projects, provide support & align corporate strategy & goals.
• Deployment of the Web application for suppliers & shipping companies (Quotations & Tenders online).
• Implementation of Import, Commercial & Admin process in Asian offices.
• Audit the process in order to improve effectiveness, enhance harmonisation & process standardisation.
• Follow-up & deployment of collections for different departments (Hardgoods, Textile, Electronics, Garden...) in PSS application with countries’ Import teams and Global Sourcing offices’ teams.
ACHIEVEMENTS
• Skills acquired: Marco & Micro vision of the retail global trade, crisis situation management, ability to unite several people in a cross cultural environment, solving complex problems & concepts & project management.
• Deployment of the Web application for suppliers & shipping companies: Training & implementation of the new WEB system (PSS SOURCING) introduced in 2009 in order to allow the vendors to send their quotations (prices, loading information) online. Over 600 suppliers were trained in China, India, Vietnam & Bangladesh.
• Deployment to all carriers & forwarders in order to enter their quotations through the WEB during Annual negotiation.
-
MAGOTTEAUX Alloyed Materials Co. Ltd. - SHANGHAI (China)
- Market development specialist
2008 - 2009
Function : “Market Development Specialist” in charge of :
• Developing the brand Magotteaux in China
• Conducting an in-depth analyze of the stone crushing industry in China (aggregates)
• Assessing the potential of Magotteaux products (stone crushers, spare parts, Wear-resistant-materials, alloys...) on the Chinese market
• Visiting the Chinese crusher makers and quarries in the major Chinese provinces
• Prospecting new customers and following the negotiations
-
MAGOTTEAUX Co. Ltd. - BANGKOK (Thailand)
- Trainee Marketing
2006 - 2006
3 months Trainee in charge of:
- Assessing the potential of Magotteaux new revolutionary VSI (Vertical Shaft Impact) stone crusher « Mag’Impact » in Thailand.
- Conducting an in-depth analyze of the aggregates industry in Thailand
- Drafting a complete and detailed report; “The potential of the Mag’Impact (vertical shaft impact) VSI crusher in Thailand”