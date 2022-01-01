Menu

Jehan PETITIO

KOWLOON, HONG KONG

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Visual Basic
Microsoft Office
Method
Development of statistics and analysis tools
Autocad
TBM Operator & Shift Boss
Tunnel Engineering
Hyperbaric Works
Geotenical Engineering

Entreprises

  • Dragages HK (Filiere Bouygues Construction) - Method Engineer

    2014 - 2014 Tender MTR SCL1128 - Technical Submission in Hong Kong
    - Method, Drawing and Planning for TBM Production, Site Installation, Launching, Assembling and Dismantling of TBM.
    - Method for Ground Treatment (Contractor Part)

  • Dragages HK (Filiere Bouygues Construction) - Tunnel Engineer

    2012 - maintenant MTR Project XRL 820 Tunnel (2 parallel tracks 3.5km long, 8.15m in diameter) in Hong Kong
    - Shift Boss
    - TBM Operator
    - Airlock Attendant
    - Compressed Air Worker for Cutter Head Maintenance at 3,5 bar
    - Responsible of Segments Post-Injection
    - Development of statistics and analysis tools to follow Site Progress and Productivity of TBM production and cutter head maintenance.

  • Dragages HK (Filiere Bouygues Construction) - TBM Operator & Airlock Attendant

    2011 - 2012 MTR West Line Project 703 Tunnel (500m + 200m Slurry TBM) from Sheung
    Wan to Sai Yin Pun in Hong Kong
    My main missions:
    - TBM Slurry Pilot
    - Airlock Attendant with Oxygen Decompression at 3,6 bar
    - Compressed Air Worker for Cutter Head Maintenance at 3,6 bar

  • Dragages HK (Filiere Bouygues Construction) - Geotechnical & Site Engineer

    2010 - 2011 DSD Tunnel Project (10km Hardrock TBM + 7km Drill and Blast for 32 adits in Hong Kong. International Tunneling Project Award of 2011 for ($100M to $1bn) My main missions:
    Site Engineer in Drill and Blast excavation
    - Coordination and Logistic between the Surface and the Adits tunnels
    - Organise the Supply of Mac Mahon Raise Boring Machine in cavern.
    - Assistance of the Adits Manager and Superintendant.
    - Coordination for the Blinding Concrete and Shotcrete works.
    - Site reporting (Advancement, Safety, Grouting, Temporary supports
    and Concreting).
    (6 months) Geotechnical Engineer
    - Determine the temporary support and carried out mapping and
    probing for Slopes, Classic and Raise Boring Shaft, Intakes, drill & blast
    Adits and Stilling Chambers, Hard Rock TBM by adopting Q System.
    (2 months) Assistant Blasting Engineer
    - Coordination between the Blasting Engineers, Production Team and Mines Department for Blasting Monitoring in intakes and adit tunnels.

