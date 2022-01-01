Jehan PETITIO

Mes compétences :
Visual Basic
Microsoft Office
Method
Development of statistics and analysis tools
Autocad
TBM Operator & Shift Boss
Tunnel Engineering
Hyperbaric Works
Geotenical Engineering
Entreprises
Dragages HK (Filiere Bouygues Construction)
- Method Engineer
2014 - 2014Tender MTR SCL1128 - Technical Submission in Hong Kong
- Method, Drawing and Planning for TBM Production, Site Installation, Launching, Assembling and Dismantling of TBM.
- Method for Ground Treatment (Contractor Part)
Dragages HK (Filiere Bouygues Construction)
- Tunnel Engineer
2012 - maintenantMTR Project XRL 820 Tunnel (2 parallel tracks 3.5km long, 8.15m in diameter) in Hong Kong
- Shift Boss
- TBM Operator
- Airlock Attendant
- Compressed Air Worker for Cutter Head Maintenance at 3,5 bar
- Responsible of Segments Post-Injection
- Development of statistics and analysis tools to follow Site Progress and Productivity of TBM production and cutter head maintenance.
2011 - 2012MTR West Line Project 703 Tunnel (500m + 200m Slurry TBM) from Sheung
Wan to Sai Yin Pun in Hong Kong
My main missions:
- TBM Slurry Pilot
- Airlock Attendant with Oxygen Decompression at 3,6 bar
- Compressed Air Worker for Cutter Head Maintenance at 3,6 bar
Dragages HK (Filiere Bouygues Construction)
- Geotechnical & Site Engineer
2010 - 2011DSD Tunnel Project (10km Hardrock TBM + 7km Drill and Blast for 32 adits in Hong Kong. International Tunneling Project Award of 2011 for ($100M to $1bn) My main missions:
Site Engineer in Drill and Blast excavation
- Coordination and Logistic between the Surface and the Adits tunnels
- Organise the Supply of Mac Mahon Raise Boring Machine in cavern.
- Assistance of the Adits Manager and Superintendant.
- Coordination for the Blinding Concrete and Shotcrete works.
- Site reporting (Advancement, Safety, Grouting, Temporary supports
and Concreting).
(6 months) Geotechnical Engineer
- Determine the temporary support and carried out mapping and
probing for Slopes, Classic and Raise Boring Shaft, Intakes, drill & blast
Adits and Stilling Chambers, Hard Rock TBM by adopting Q System.
(2 months) Assistant Blasting Engineer
- Coordination between the Blasting Engineers, Production Team and Mines Department for Blasting Monitoring in intakes and adit tunnels.