Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bernard LEFEBVRE
Ajouter
Bernard LEFEBVRE
ANTONY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Derichebourg Propreté
- Directeur d'agence
2017 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Boucher De Perthes
Abbeville
1987 - 1988
Baccalauréat F1 Construction Mécanique
Réseau
Carole TEULIERE
Didier CARDOSO
Jean-Marie TURPIN
Kamel DEKALI
Myriam FRANCOIS
Nelly BARBIER
Olivier CAPEL
Stéphane SALAUN
Stéphane THOURIN
Victor NUNES