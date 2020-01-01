Bernard PAIN

Blagnac 2006 - 2009Reporting to the Chief Procurement Offcier, I was responsible for an annual purchasing volume in excess of 5.5 Billon Eoros per annum for 25 categories in direct and indirect procurement, with management accountability for a central senior management team and functional management of 25 Lead-Buyers, their trans-national cross functional teams located in 5 EADS Divisions (Airbus including Airbus Military, Astrium, Eurocopter, Cassidian and Headquarters) and totalling some 250 category managers and buyers.
Airbus SAS
- Head of Enterprise Consumables & Services, Airbus General Procurement
2005 - 2006Reporting to the Vice-President Enterprise Consumables & Services and e-Procurement, I was responsible for an annnual purchasing volume of 2.1 Billion Euros per annum for 6 categories, with management accountability for a central project team and functional management of the 4 Heads of Prcourement Enterprise Consumables & Services and their teams located located in 4 countries (France, Germany, Spain and UK) and totalling some 70 category managers and buyers.
Airbus France SAS
- Head of Enterprise Consumables & Services, General Procurement France
2002 - 2005Reporting to the Vice-President General Procurement France, I was responsible for an annual purchasing volume of 800 Million Euros per annum involving some 2500 suppliers with management accountability fro 5 teams and 6 categories with 25 managers and buyers in total.
Airbus SAS
- Manager Logistics and Services
1995 - 2002Reporting to the Director Operations and Services, I was reponsible to guarantee that our functions are correctly managed by deploying policies, process and tools with related KPIs on Time, Cost, Quality.
From 2001 onwards, in addition to my activities, I was appointed as a leader of major cross-national intergation team working on the future Airbus Portal and reporting to the Executuve Vice-President Human Resources.
Airbus Industrie
- Travel & Transport Manager
1990 - 1994
Airbus Industrie
- Corporate Travel Manager
1986 - 1990
Lufthansa
- Sales Representative, Deputy Director of Sales