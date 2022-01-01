Menu

Blaise GUÉNARD

CAEN

Entreprises

  • The University of Liverpool - EU Team Research Support Officer

    2015 - maintenant

  • University of Liverpool - EU Project Administrator

    2015 - 2015

  • Hope Academy - Professeur assistant de langues

    2014 - 2015

  • University of Liverpool - Project Coordinator

    2013 - maintenant

  • University of Liverpool - Internsh within the International Centre for Excellence in Educational Opportunities

    2012 - 2012

  • SAS Jean Chéreau - Camions Frigorifiques - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Missions :
    - Traduction;
    - Mise en forme de fichiers clients;
    - Mise en forme de fichiers contacts.

  • Caisse d'Epargne - Accueil Clientèle

    2010 - 2010

  • Delphi Moutain Resort - Kitchen porter ; waiter

    2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie (Caen)

    Caen 2011 - 2013 Master Expert en Projets Europeens

  • Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne / Université Caen Basse-Normandie (Caen)

    Caen 2008 - 2013 Langues Etrangères Appliquées

