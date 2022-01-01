Blaise GUÉNARD

-
The University of Liverpool
- EU Team Research Support Officer
2015 - maintenant
-
University of Liverpool
- EU Project Administrator
2015 - 2015
-
Hope Academy
- Professeur assistant de langues
2014 - 2015
-
University of Liverpool
- Project Coordinator
2013 - maintenant
-
University of Liverpool
- Internsh within the International Centre for Excellence in Educational Opportunities
2012 - 2012
-
SAS Jean Chéreau - Camions Frigorifiques
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
Missions :
- Traduction;
- Mise en forme de fichiers clients;
- Mise en forme de fichiers contacts.
-
Caisse d'Epargne
- Accueil Clientèle
2010 - 2010
-
Delphi Moutain Resort
- Kitchen porter ; waiter
2009 - 2009