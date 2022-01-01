Menu

Blandine BUHOT

Villebon sur Yvette

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Management of business via direct sales or via distributors network in order to maintain and develop my portfolio consisting of Academic, Private customers such as Environmental, nuclear industries, food beverages and biotech, pharma companies.

Customers : pharma, academic, biotech, CRO, environmental and nuclear industries, food beverages

Key words: Consumables and equipment in analytical chemistry, biochemistry (western Blotting), Chromatography (purification of proteins), Molecular and Cellular Biology (purification and amplification of nucleic acids), spectrophotometer

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Ventes directes
Support Clients
Négociations/Contrats
Travail en équipe
Relation clients
Biologie cellulaire
Biochimie
Liquid handling consumables

Entreprises

  • PerkinElmer

    Villebon sur Yvette maintenant

  • GE Healthcare - Consumables Sales Specialist

    2013 - maintenant Management of business via direct sales or via distributors network in order to maintain and develop my portfolio consisting of Academic, Private customers such as Environmental, nuclear industries, food beverages and biotech, pharma companies.

  • PerkinElmer - Ingénieur Commercial

    Villebon sur Yvette 2007 - maintenant Négociation de contrats
    Gestion de grands comptes
    Réponse à des appels d’offre, contrat cadre
    Renouvellements de marchés, élaboration d'offres commerciales, relances, suivis, litiges , support
    technique aux clients
    Visites clients
    Qualification de prospects, de besoins
    Analyse du marché et veille concurrentielle
    Utilisation d’une base de données (SFDC), de SAP (gestion de plainte clients)
    Promotions de nouvelles gammes, lancement de produits, application de stratégie
    Lancement de campagnes marketing et commerciale. Application d’une politique et stratégie
    commerciale
    Organisation de séminaires et formation clients pour la promotion de notre gamme

    Deals creation/renewal
    Head Accounts management
    Tenders management
    Analyze Business and competitor
    Complaint handling and follow up in collaboration with other PerkinElmer departments
    Customer visits
    Lead qualification
    Use of the company database (SFDC)
    Promotional actions, new products introduction, Marketing and commercial campaigns
    Tradeshow and various seminars organization

