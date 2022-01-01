Blandine BUHOT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Management of business via direct sales or via distributors network in order to maintain and develop my portfolio consisting of Academic, Private customers such as Environmental, nuclear industries, food beverages and biotech, pharma companies.
Customers : pharma, academic, biotech, CRO, environmental and nuclear industries, food beverages
Key words: Consumables and equipment in analytical chemistry, biochemistry (western Blotting), Chromatography (purification of proteins), Molecular and Cellular Biology (purification and amplification of nucleic acids), spectrophotometer
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Ventes directes
Support Clients
Négociations/Contrats
Travail en équipe
Relation clients
Biologie cellulaire
Biochimie
Liquid handling consumables