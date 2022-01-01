Menu

Blandine GUIMET

GENÈVE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Polo Ralph Lauren Europe SARL - HR Generalist

    2008 - maintenant - Recruitment activities (draft job descriptions, job posting, selection of candidates, interviews, follow up, update database)
    - Handle all new New-hires / leavers: IT request, badges, etc.
    - Prepare and follow-up on work permit renewal / requests for EU citizen / Non-EU Citizens
    - Provide support in preparation of payroll elements
    - Prepare monthly reports, organisation charts, etc
    - Organise induction sessions for new comers / welcome new employees
    - Manage employee relocations
    - Personnel file maintenance: hires/leavers including preparation of contracts, work certificates and other letter and documents
    - Manage HR database

  • British Telecom - Recruitment Specialist

    2006 - 2008 - Implement the recruitment process for Rhône-Alpes area
    - Define recruitment needs in collaboration with the line management
    - In charge of advertising the job positions on various websites (Monster, Apec, Les Jeudis,…)
    - In charge of sourcing, tracking, interviewing and hiring
    - Responsible for handling administration related to recruitment (work contracts, amendments,…)
    - Develop and implement new HR procedures if necessary
    - Responsible for the organization of HR event

Formations

