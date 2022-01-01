Blandine GUIMET

Polo Ralph Lauren Europe SARL
- HR Generalist
2008 - maintenant
- Recruitment activities (draft job descriptions, job posting, selection of candidates, interviews, follow up, update database)
- Handle all new New-hires / leavers: IT request, badges, etc.
- Prepare and follow-up on work permit renewal / requests for EU citizen / Non-EU Citizens
- Provide support in preparation of payroll elements
- Prepare monthly reports, organisation charts, etc
- Organise induction sessions for new comers / welcome new employees
- Manage employee relocations
- Personnel file maintenance: hires/leavers including preparation of contracts, work certificates and other letter and documents
- Manage HR database