Blandine MOUREN

PARIS

En résumé

Key Skills and Experience

• Open Innovation focus
• Global Communications strategy definition and roll-out
• New Business development et profit center management
• Entrepreneurial skills
• Coordination of international accounts
• Management of multi-disciplined, multicultural teams
• Financial and contract negotiations

3 years as an entrepreuneur in made in France luxury interior design, exportation to China and worldwide.

27 years within the advertising/global internet communication world.
- 20 years of consultancy proposing 360° Communication Strategies at international advisers, Grey Advertising, Young & Rubicam, DDB, mainly for international brands or companies, either in the B to B or in the FMCG businesses. Account Manager to Deputy General Manager, member of the board, I have been managing marketing and communication strategies for large accounts such as, Digital, Peaudouce (diapers), Gillette, Procter & Gamble, Eurotunnel, American Express, Moulinex, Cofinoga, ....
- 6 years of consultancy in Communication Costs in France and in Europe for international companies. Audit and optimization of communications costs and media spends.

Managing up to 70 people with different skills such as creative, technical and media people within different countries.
Run direct business with a 5 M€ turnover and handle accounts up to 120 M€ communication budget.

Miscellaneous
- Member of Professional Women Network, former VP Marketing/Communication, Mentoring Club co-founder, Think Tank Leader “Professional Women Life Empowered by Digital Revolution » ”
- Think Tanks Active Member « Open Innovation » and « New business models » at Innocherche, a non-profit business innovation network focusing on new emerging usages
- Internet Manager Club Member, IMC
- Mentor at Numa, first and number one French Incubator
- Marketing, Communication and Social Media Professor at ADVANCIA Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry, incubator.

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Nouvelles technologies

Entreprises

  • VIVA TECHNOLOGY PARIS - VC Partnership Manager

    2016 - maintenant From June 30 to July 2, 2016 in Paris, VIVA TECHNOLOGY PARIS will bring together the world's major players in digital transformation. 5,000 start-ups will have the opportunity to link up with ten thousands of senior executives, investors, academics and opinion leaders from all over the world in order to develop their businesses while contributing to the transformation of large corporations.

  • InnoCherche, Réseau de veille innovation pour Dirigeants - Open Innovation Think Tank Leader

    2014 - maintenant INNOCHERCHE does transverse innovation watch on consumer uses to help senior executives facilitate digital transformation and open innovation in their companies.
    I manage the open innovation think tank, contribute to collective curation and participate to the association strategy and development.

    Part of the team supporting the Innocherche Trophee, June 19th 2015 at the MEDEF in Paris.

  • WNP Consulting - Senior Consultant

    2013 - 2015

  • EuropeanPWN - VP Marketing et Communication

    2006 - 2007 Lancement d’un appel d’offres, choix d’une Agence de Relation Presse, définition d’un plan d’action et réalisation du dossier de Presse.
    Participation à l’optimisation du site et de la plate forme Internet de communication.
    Conception, mise en place et animation d’un programme de Mentoring interne au réseau.
    Etude, analyse et synthèse de l’impact de la révolution digitale dans les groupes de communication et les groupes de presse.

  • Media Audits/ Accenture - DGA en charge du développement

    2003 - 2007 Audit des investissements média et marketing.
    Management du cabinet dans les relations avec les autres filiales européennes, l’animation des ressources humaines, la négociation des honoraires, des contrats et le suivi financier des objectifs.
    Définition et mise en œuvre du développement commercial en France et à l’international. Augmentation du nouveau business de + 40% en 2005 vs 2004.
    Optimisation des achats média de certains comptes clients.

  • Altavia Mindeos, Groupe Altavia - Directeur Général Adjoint

    2001 - 2003 Marketing Stratégique, CRM, Communication

    Co-management de l’Agence, 70 personnes, Marge Brute 10 M€.
    Création du département de Marketing Stratégique. Objectif : faire évoluer la réflexion stratégique des clients du Groupe en mixant leur stratégie de communication et leur marketing one to one.
    Gestion et Développement de la clientèle Grands Comptes.

  • MVCD, Groupe Optium - Associé, membre du comité de direction

    2000 - 2001 Web Agency

    Mise en place des politiques marketing, commerciale et de communication de MVCD, Web Agency.
    Participation à la réalisation de sites internet/intranet.
    Rédaction de business plans et/ou réflexions stratégiques pour des projets internet, vente de fleurs en ligne, télévision sur internet.

  • Pandora - Directeur Général

    Paris 1997 - 2000 Optimisation des achats d’édition

    Définition et mise en œuvre de la stratégie, du développement commercial, de l’organisation interne et des systèmes de gestion financière et commerciale. Augmentation du CA de 0.8 M€
    à 5 M€ en 3 ans.
    Gestion des ressources humaines. Evolution de la masse salariale de 7 à 25 personnes en 3 ans.
    Négociations contractuelles et financières avec les clients et pour leur compte, avec leurs fournisseurs.

  • Rapp&Collins, Groupe DDB - Directeur Général Adjoint

    1992 - 1997 Communication globale et marketing relationnel

    Proposition, définition et vente de programmes de marketing et de communication opérationnels à destination des consommateurs finaux et des réseaux de distribution des clients du Groupe, ou de prospects, en liaison étroite avec l’agence de publicité.
    Gestion de comptes européens sur 6 pays et management direct d’une équipe de 50 personnes multi-métiers et multi-culturelles.
    En charge des relations Groupe et du développement de grands comptes internationaux. Investissements marketing/communication jusqu’à 120 M€.
    Responsable de la profitabilité du département fabrication. Mise en place de procédures internes.

  • Wunderman, Groupe Young &Rubicam - Directeur Commercial, membre du comité de direction

    1988 - 1992 Marketing Services et opérationnel, CRM

    Acquisition et gestion de clients en marketing direct relationnel et dans les bases de données commerciales.
    Participation active à la croissance exponentielle de Wunderman. De 88 à 91, croissance de la marge brute de 2.5 M€ à 10 M€ et de l’équipe de 15 à 60 personnes.
    Elaboration de méthodes de travail et organisation des processus financiers de l’agence.

  • Grey Advertising, Groupe Grey - Chef de Groupe

    1983 - 1988 Publicité grand média.

    Responsable commerciale de la création et de la bonne réalisation de campagnes de publicité.(Procter et Gamble)
    Interface quotidienne entre les clients gérés et les autres services de l’agence.

