Blandine MOUREN

Key Skills and Experience



• Open Innovation focus

• Global Communications strategy definition and roll-out

• New Business development et profit center management

• Entrepreneurial skills

• Coordination of international accounts

• Management of multi-disciplined, multicultural teams

• Financial and contract negotiations



3 years as an entrepreuneur in made in France luxury interior design, exportation to China and worldwide.



27 years within the advertising/global internet communication world.

- 20 years of consultancy proposing 360° Communication Strategies at international advisers, Grey Advertising, Young & Rubicam, DDB, mainly for international brands or companies, either in the B to B or in the FMCG businesses. Account Manager to Deputy General Manager, member of the board, I have been managing marketing and communication strategies for large accounts such as, Digital, Peaudouce (diapers), Gillette, Procter & Gamble, Eurotunnel, American Express, Moulinex, Cofinoga, ....

- 6 years of consultancy in Communication Costs in France and in Europe for international companies. Audit and optimization of communications costs and media spends.



Managing up to 70 people with different skills such as creative, technical and media people within different countries.

Run direct business with a 5 M€ turnover and handle accounts up to 120 M€ communication budget.



Miscellaneous

- Member of Professional Women Network, former VP Marketing/Communication, Mentoring Club co-founder, Think Tank Leader “Professional Women Life Empowered by Digital Revolution » ”

- Think Tanks Active Member « Open Innovation » and « New business models » at Innocherche, a non-profit business innovation network focusing on new emerging usages

- Internet Manager Club Member, IMC

- Mentor at Numa, first and number one French Incubator

- Marketing, Communication and Social Media Professor at ADVANCIA Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry, incubator.



