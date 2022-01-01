Blandine RAULET - LE CARLUER

A versatile, hard-working and enthusiastic professional with 10+ years in

global end to end supply chain.

An active leader who enjoys working as part of a team along with

managing and motivating others to deliver results in high pressure and

challenging working environments. Ability to see the ‘big picture’ whilst

understanding the business details. Delivering strong results in forecast

accuracy, inventory reduction, process improvements and system

enhancements whilst delivering cost savings and operational

rationalisation.