Blandine RAULET - LE CARLUER

Puteaux

En résumé

A versatile, hard-working and enthusiastic professional with 10+ years in
global end to end supply chain.
An active leader who enjoys working as part of a team along with
managing and motivating others to deliver results in high pressure and
challenging working environments. Ability to see the ‘big picture’ whilst
understanding the business details. Delivering strong results in forecast
accuracy, inventory reduction, process improvements and system
enhancements whilst delivering cost savings and operational
rationalisation.

Entreprises

  • Sony Europe - Demand Chain manager Home Audio Video

    Puteaux 2010 - maintenant

  • Sony Europe - Assistant Manager Demand Chain HV

    Puteaux 2007 - 2010 Reporting to the Business and Planning & Control Manager, the main responsibility of the role was to manage all aspects of purchasing and inventory control of Sony finished goods for the Video category (80+ SKU’s) whilst looking at process/operation improvements that could be made between Europe and the Asian vendors.
     Analyzing monthly forecast to anticipate business fluctuations and support the creation of contingency plans to be ready to implement actions.
     Central contact for manufacturing sites, to identify, negotiate, and resolve demand/supply imbalances (including production plans and shipping schedules).
     Ensuring strategic and successful demand chain for the introduction of BD players in Europe to achieve the budgeted Market share in Europe of 40% in 2008 and 25% in 2009 in top 3 countries.
     Working with suppliers on continuous improvements programs for products, supply and delivery into Europe (Direct Delivery, factory bundling project, Global PSI).

  • Sony Euroope - Supply Chain Planner Video

    2004 - 2007 Working for the European business platform with responsibility of managing and consolidating the pan-European demand for 50+ SKU’s and the purchasing plan to Asian and European factories to optimise delivery, maximize sales and control inventory levels.
     PO placement, MRP Planning, PSI management, Allocation management.
     Supporting the creation of short to mid-term forecast at SKU level.
     Key contact for manufacturing sites.
     Managing micro projects: OSI accuracy improvement (achieving from 60% to 85% for Malaysian factories), complex inventory accountability report.

  • Ackermans Chocolates - Office Assistant

    2003 - 2004 Main task was the order & delivery management and reporting. Improve the process through better ERP automation and support the management in tendering for a new production and scheduling system.

  • Coopagri Bretagne - Supply chain Management Support

    2001 - 2002 Supported from end to end the JD Edwards deployment and AZAP demand forecasting software implementation: project follow up, BPR, training.

  • Laboratoire d' Informatique Industrielle (LI2) part of the CERV today - Communication manager

    2000 - 2000 Internship

  • Yves Rocher - Project manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 1999 - 1999 Internship

Formations

Réseau