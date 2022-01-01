Blandine RAULET - LE CARLUER

A versatile, hard-working and enthusiastic professional with 10+ years in
global end to end supply chain.
An active leader who enjoys working as part of a team along with
managing and motivating others to deliver results in high pressure and
challenging working environments. Ability to see the ‘big picture’ whilst
understanding the business details. Delivering strong results in forecast
accuracy, inventory reduction, process improvements and system
enhancements whilst delivering cost savings and operational
rationalisation.