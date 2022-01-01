Menu

Bloechlinger ALBAN

MULHOUSE

COMPETENCES

Informatique :

• Word, Excel, Outlook, Internet, Photofiltre, Powerpoint.

Langues :

• Français: Langue maternelle
• Allemand: Lu, parlé, écrit (niveau C1 du CECRL)
• Anglais: Lu, parlé, écrit
TOEIC Listening and Reading: Listening: 470/495 ; Reading: 430/495 Total: 900/990.
• Alsacien: Excellent niveau
• Russe et Espagnol: Connaissances de base

- En recherche active d'emploi.

Mes compétences :
Allemand
Anglais
LEA

Entreprises

  • Travel Europe, Stans AT - Stagiaire

    2010 - maintenant Suivi téléphonique, recherche de partenaires, sourcing informatique, mise à jour de bases de données, traduction de supports.

Formations

