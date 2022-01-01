Bloechlinger ALBAN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Mulhouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
COMPETENCES
Informatique :
• Word, Excel, Outlook, Internet, Photofiltre, Powerpoint.
Langues :
• Français: Langue maternelle
• Allemand: Lu, parlé, écrit (niveau C1 du CECRL)
• Anglais: Lu, parlé, écrit
TOEIC Listening and Reading: Listening: 470/495 ; Reading: 430/495 Total: 900/990.
• Alsacien: Excellent niveau
• Russe et Espagnol: Connaissances de base
- En recherche active d'emploi.
Mes compétences :
Allemand
Anglais
LEA