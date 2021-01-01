Boukra OMAR

-
Turbomach A Caterpillar Company / Solar
- QA/QC Engineer Mechanical Works & Steel Structure
2012 - 2014
*Supervising and assisting the subcontractors in application of the project procedures, the respect of *specifications, QCP, codes and standards, making technical inspections, Reviews the laboratory examination results,
*Coordination of client visits for inspections and certifications, Management of NCR’s,
*Preparation of final quality folder.
*Daily update the project status, Daily Inspection reports, Have complete control of welding and painting activities at BLNG site projects & Maintenance Implementation of ITP and PQP
*To identify areas of concern and propose dedicated inspection procedures to follow-up their resolution to improve Plants integrity. To comply with all company Health, Safety and Environment as well as Work Permit, policies and procedures
*To advise on repair techniques, materials selection, erection procedures, inspection and testing requirements
*To supervise and participates of preliminary interpretations carried out by subordinates
*Oversight and Review of Daily Quality Control Reports
*Documentation and Inspection of each definable feature of work
*Oversight of Quality Control Staff
*Create and Review Submittals
*Technical guidance
*Correspondence with owners
*QCS/RMS software
*Work with Project Managers, Superintendents, and Field Engineers to plan and document work
*Prepare QCP, QSP; F5, F6.F8, F9 Commissioning Précomissioning
*Witness the Hydro Test. And punch List and Commissioning activities.
Surveillance of QA/QC activities in the workshop to verify the compliance
*Quality interface with various local entities (DPEM, ARH)
*Support and expertise in meeting the Algerian local regulations
*Understanding of the contractual obligations of the applicable standards & Decrees.
* Coordination between the client and the Algerian institutions and regulatory sites
* Quality monitoring sites (PV end check list, PV MSI, various PV)
* Active Holder at the close of reservations site for coordination between the different actors and customer
Turbomach /Solar Via Campagna
- QA/QC Coordinator
2012 - 2014
Main activities and Mission:
responsibilities Ensure the correct application of the Project Quality Plan in site activities
Ensure the supervision/coordination of the quality control activities
Ensure the implementation of the Quality Control Plans of a project or its parts
Tasks:
* Assess, approve, allocate and coordinate Quality Control personnel of the organizations in charge of
works for the project part assigned
* Review Quality Control Plans within remit, ensure that the tests, controls and inspections are carried
out according to Quality Control Plans/Inspection Test Plans and that personnel have access to all
required project documentation
* Check work procedures, including those relating to special processes
* Ensure that material and equipment are correctly received, stored, preserved and handled
* Ensure that materials are correctly identified and traceable
* Ensure the implementation of the inspection, control and test notification process
* Check, insofar as within remit, the test packages provided for the final checks
* Ensure assessments and recordings of inspection, control and test results
* Check the documents certifying the tests, controls and inspections carried out and ensure their
orderly collection and management
* Check procedures and equipment to be used in tests, controls and inspections and agrees on the
applicable operating procedures with the organization in charge of the works
* ensure the availability of updated inspection, control and test reports, for the purpose of approvals of
mechanically completed plant systems
* Verify that the tests, controls and inspections are carried out by the contractors, check conformity with
the Site Quality Control Plan and obtain the relevant documentation, including that required by
European Directives (where applicable)
* Support the systematic collection of lessons learned on the individual site
* ensure the preparation of the QA/QC discipline dossier for final handover to the Client; verify the
correct implementation and application of the database/spreadsheet for Quality inspection and test
report tracking and registration
* Provide specialist support to the Quality Control Manager in relations with the Client and the
responsible Authorities and report problems that cannot be directly resolved
* Ensure the correct application and, whenever necessary, the update of site Quality Control
Plans/procedures
* Make site personnel aware of and trainee them on quality topics
* Liaise with Client for any project related with QC issue
* Ensure proper Non Conformity detection and recording, as well as relevant corrective actions
implementation
* Report to the Vessel Quality Coordinator/Quality Control Manager
SAIPEM
- QC Inspector
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2010 - 2011
SAIPEM / Eni Group Mechanical Works- Steel Structure-
Project in LPG&LDHP Project (Extraction of the liquids of gases associates and separation of oil LDHP ZCINA):
Client SONATRACH, Country/Location: Haoud ELHAMRA ZCINA Ouargla, ALGERIE, and ENC 08 1046Z
Cout: TWO (2.8) Milliards Euros
Missions:
Saipem
- QA/QC Inspector Mechanical Works & Steel Structure
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2010 - 2011
Saipem
- QA/QC engineer
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2010 - 2010
*LIS: Leadership in Safety
*Training Involvement HSE
*Works at Height Training
*Confined Space Training Works (Watching)
Sonatrach
- Engineer
2008 - 2009
Groupement Berkline (Anadarko petroleum &Sonatrach) Inspection in Centre Petroleum CPF: Exchanger, tanks; Vessel, Columb
Role:
*Carrying out the plant shutdown activities, valves inspection as a vendor, material inspection, pressure vessel, columns and heaters. Valves Testing, Material Testing
*Inspection Unit of Glycol and Water Flood
*Supervising Steel Frame Facilities and Boilers, Controlling and Inspecting CPF's, Prospecting
* Implementation and scheduling of inspection of steam and gas pressure apparatuses APG & APV.
*Planning and execution of the inspection program of handling and lifting devices. APL
* The planning and execution of the inspection program of electrical appliances ;
* The planning and execution of the inspection program of safety valves PSV's. ;
* The inspection program and follow-up of Cathodic Protection System of buried works. Steam and gas pressure apparatuses APG & APV...
*Concerning the apparatuses with steam and gas pressure APG & APV, all the devices were indexed with a maintenance register established for each apparatus. The Algerian regulation clearly defined the maintenance procedures and the frequency of inspection of these apparatuses. You must understand that:
*A gas pressure apparatus contains gas (Air, N2, O2, etc) whose volume in litres exceeds 5 litres and the product of the pressure in bar by volume in litres exceeds figure 80.
*Each apparatus, vessel or separator must be opened and inspected internally and externally after a three-year period. Thus each three (03) years, we must call upon an organization to witness and approve this operation by sending inspectors onsite to check our apparatuses (both internal and external checks).
After each checking operation, they must sign the registers and give you a copy of the report.
*All these apparatuses are inspected annually in the presence of an inspector.
*Co-ordination with Quality Team.
*Pré-shut down & shut down
Highlights:
* Successfully witnessed hydrostatic test as per approved procedure & drawings - required pressure & holding time. ;
* Worked as a QA/QC - Team Leader. ;
Anadarko
- Engineer Insection NI
TEXAS
2008 - 2010
Batirim EX Groupement BATIMITAL
- Senior Engineer Supervisor
2006 - 2008
Role:
*Reviewing the incoming material test certificates for shell plates (including Stainless steel Cladded), Nozzle pipes, flanges, elbows, steel structural shapes and consumable electrodes and filler wire material certificates from approved material suppliers against actual material traceability.
*Supervise Workshops Construction (overhead travelling crane)
*Worked as a Third Party Inspection for Tarsi - construction QA/QC activities.
*Reviewing the incoming material test certificates for shell plates (including Stainless steel Cladded), steel structural shapes and consumable electrodes and filler wire material certificates from approved material suppliers against actual material traceability.
*Supervise Floating Roof Tanks Construction
*Company main contact and coordination person in the south
Highlights:
* Approval as a Vendor Inspector ;
TARSI EX ENCC
- Engineer
2005 - 2006
Role: Plant Assembly and Frame Maintenance as well as Boiler
In charge of Technical-commercial Service Gestion
Highlights:
-
BATEMETAL GROUPE
- Supervisor SOUTH ZONE
2005 - 2008
Works
- QC Engineer
2004 - 2005
Role:
*Monitoring daily production and welder performance.
*Attending the meeting to with client.
*Preparing the site query/ concessions reports depend upon the jobs, and get approval from client, issue the NCR for the fact found, and close CAR.
*Coordinating the meeting with client representative, Vendor project management and QA/QC department for project execution.
*Carrying the all types of activities related QA/QC like welding inspection, witnessing destructive testing.
* Works Supervisor
*Assigned to control all radiography control tasks.
*Connection of New Oil wells (Installations of Surface and Connection Lines) Pipe construction, Material renting out...
*Conducting the inspection of raw materials such as Pipe, Plate, tube and Pipe fittings.
*Hydro Test done various ,
-
Tarsi ex encc
- Comercial Engineer
2004 - 2005