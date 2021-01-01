Boukra OMAR

My various training, education and passages in companies as a construction supervisor or Quality Control Inspector QA / QC tools with me to this day for me to cope with the many challenges that come from these sectors .

Also, in the realization of my missions, objectives has always been probative efficiently and effectively.

I am a graduate engineer status Mechanical Engineering Metallurgy option class of 2003 and I have considerable experience in the field of hydrocarbons (10 years experience) as I held several industrial activity (mechanical mounting, framing metal, welding, piping and coating "coating, painting and insulation" civil geni ...) with companies Batemetal, Tarsi, Petroservice, Anadarko Petrolium, Saipem

This versatility and diversity enriched my work capacity allows

- Currently project extraction of liquids from associated gas HASSI MESSAOUD and oil separation LDHP ZCINA with international companion SAIPEM Contacting Alegria as Senior Mechanical QC Inspector Steel Structure Works and

Management and control of production testing

- Control of documents and records

- Management reports of non-compliance NCR

- Drafting of PV and approval certificates

And that according to the international normative standards, specifications, procedures, construction plans and contract documents.

- Monitoring equipment installation mechanical static filtration bench, bench counting bank regulation station scraper unit treatment of oily water separator API, slop tank, vertical air balloons. skide deluges and fire-fighting equipment.

- Installing equipment, installation and final alignment control for rotating machinery: Centrifugal pumps, submerged pump has stepped shaft, pump horizontal processing unit compressed area and service area, compressor, turbine ... Etc..

- Control pipe coatings

- Monitoring of hydrostatic testing tray and piping

- Construction of storage tanks, tank LPG spheres and relaxation.

- Works Precommissioning and commissioning (commissioning)

Position:

Looking for a job QC Mechanical engineer (senior inspector supeurvisor gold) in similar position

Availability: Immediate

Date of return: to communicate later.



And finally I am flexible, dynamic, rigorous and development phase of quarries



Mr: Boukra Omar

QA/QC Inspector Steel Structure & Mechanical Works

Best Regards





Mes compétences :

Quality Assurance

Quality Control

materials selection

Audit

project execution

material selection

Problem Solving

Pressure Vessel

Internal Audit

responsible for quality

process development

mechanical testing

key monitoring

its development

destructive testing

X-rays

Welding

Vendor project management

Valves Testing

Quality monitoring

Process Improvement

Petroleum

Painting & Coating

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Materials Management

Material Testing

Maintenance Implementation of ITP and PQP

Maintenance Implementation

Long experience

ISO 900X Standard

Height Training

Frame Maintenance

Failure Analysis

Adobe Photoshop

APL

Organisational skills

Microsoft PowerPoint

Artistic skills