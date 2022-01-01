Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Brahim KIROUANI
Ajouter
Brahim KIROUANI
Saint-Denis
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Vente-privee.com
- Superviseur
Saint-Denis
2010 - maintenant
Vente-privee.com
- Chef d'équipe
Saint-Denis
2006 - 2010
Formations
IUT Aix En Provence
Aix En Provence
2005 - 2006
DU gestion logistique et transport
IUT LUMIERE LYON 2
Bron
2003 - 2005
DUT glt
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)
Lyon
2002 - 2003
Eco gestion
Réseau
Cynthia LECLERCQ
Emmanuelle MENU
Eric COUDON
Gil ACHACHE
Gregory BESSON
Hien PHAN
Jerome VALLET
Julien BARASSIN
Loïc MARECHAL
Younouss AYOUBI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z