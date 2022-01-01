Menu

Brigitte PERDIGAL

CANNES

En résumé

Currently WebMarketing support
after 25 years in International Business development
Business developer : network implementation and management - key accounts
Fluent in English, Spanish & French
Business proficiency Italian & Portuguese (Brazil)
Beginner in Mandarin Chinese

Mes compétences :
International Business Development
International Sales
International marketing
Sales development
Public relation
Management
Luxury
International
Public relations
Marketing
Gestion de projet
HTML 5
Wordpress
Traduction
SEO
Adobe Photoshop
Webmarketing
Rédaction web
Mailchimp

Entreprises

  • YKM - Web Marketing support

    2017 - maintenant Web assistant
    Copywriting & translations
    Social medias
    mailchimp campaigns
    Drupal
    Customer service

  • Lab ROIG - Centella & Hydraflore - Marketing & Sales Director

    2014 - 2016 Sales Management
    France & International
    Marketing Development

  • YON-KA - Laboratoires Multaler - London, UK - UK Business Development Manager

    2014 - 2014 Auditing and coaching of the UK Subsidiary
    Commercial development

  • LPG Systems - Cosmetics Manager

    2013 - 2013 Re-assessement of the Skin Care Division
    National & International Sales
    Sales Development
    Management of the Skin Care SalesTeam

  • YON-KA Laboratoires Multaler - Project Manager

    2012 - 2012 Project Manager
    Marketing Development
    Liaison with US market

  • DERMOTECHNIC S.A. - International Sales Manager

    2010 - 2012 Sales Manager: France, Europe, Asia
    Outsourcing: Europe, Asia
    Training manager

  • THALGO / Terraké - France - International Development Manager of TERRAKE (luxury brand of the group)

    2006 - 2010 In charge of the worldwide launch & commercial development of Terrake (luxury spa brand of Thalgo) for both the French and International markets
    Recruiting & supporting to agents launching the brand.
    Key accounts,prospection, coordination and supervising of the team.
    Spokesperson for the brand
    More than 60 Resorts Spas opened in 2 years in 20 countries & 3 continents (Europe, Middle East, Asia, Africa)

  • THALGO - France - Export Manager

    2000 - 2006 Director for the Americas (North & South)
    + Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, South Africa & Indian OceanScandinavie
    Management of network and recruiting/implementation of new agents where necessary
    Spokesperson for the brand/ Conferences

  • YONKA USA - Multaler Inc - Verona, NJ - USA - Vice President of National Sales & Marketing

    1996 - 2000 From VP of Western Operations was promoted to National Sales to re-enforce and structure the East Coast teams.
    Management of Sales team and supervising eastern & western operations.
    Handled PR and medias
    Managed a team of 20+

    Led YonKa to become leader on its market in the USA.

  • YONKA USA - Multaler Inc - Los Angeles, CA - USA - Vice President of Western Operations

    1994 - 1996 Setting up and development of the West Coast division: hiring and management of the sales and training team.
    Prospection and opening new territories/states.
    In charge of budget and sales objectives for the division.
    Surpassed expectations , thus promoted VP of National Sales

  • Chambre de Commerce de Marseille - Marseille, France - International Development Councel

    1990 - 1994 Counsel on International business development
    Export Missions and receptions of international buyers
    Coordinator for PACA region

  • Ets Pierre ROUGET - Safeguard International - Marseille, France - Export Manager

    1987 - 1990 Support & training to distributors : England, Spain, Italy, Germany, Scandinavia, Israël, Singapore.
    Implementation of a parallel and complement network in new markets
    Sales + 25% per year

  • REYNOLDS - Ets Regnault - Valence, France - Product Manager

    1986 - 1987 Definition and implementation of the Marketing Plan
    Trade Marketing

Formations

  • FORMASOFT

    Mandelieu La Napoule 2017 - 2017 Web marketing
    Web copywriting
    SEO - Google ads
    HTML5 - CSS3
    WordPress
    Mailchimp
    Photoshop

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Nice 2010 - 2011 Management of Health Care and social services facilities

  • A.E.S (Grasse)

    Grasse 2009 - 2013 Traditional Chinese Medecine

    Membre de la FNMTC (Fédération Nationale de Médecine Traditionnelle Chinoise) / French Federation for TCM

  • CECE - CSTI (Marseille)

    Marseille 1984 - 1985 EUROMED Group

    Post Graduate Degree in International Business

    Graduated with honors

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Pau 1981 - 1984 MBA Sales & Management : Majored in Marketing and International Business