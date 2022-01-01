Bruce BENAMRAN

Cloud computing, data centers, mobility; those words are everywhere. Every company needs to get in touch with its information everywhere, in a highly responsive manner.



First step is to organize its information system. Every company is unique, and therefore should process its information in a unique way.



However, for the same reason that you need no mechanical skill for using a car, it is not your job to create your softwares. It is mine.



Access your data everywhere with a laptop, a tablet, a smartphone, or whatever's coming next; access it the way you need it, because it should be available to you, but should not disturb you from doing your job...and that's my job.



Specialties

Efficiency, Ergonomy, Innovation.

RIA, iPhone applications, iPad applications, Android applications.



Mes compétences :

Javascript

Développement

IOS

Architecture

Symfony

SQL

Iphone

JQuery

Ria