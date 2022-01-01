Menu

Bruce BENAMRAN

NEUILLY SUR SEINE

Cloud computing, data centers, mobility; those words are everywhere. Every company needs to get in touch with its information everywhere, in a highly responsive manner.

First step is to organize its information system. Every company is unique, and therefore should process its information in a unique way.

However, for the same reason that you need no mechanical skill for using a car, it is not your job to create your softwares. It is mine.

Access your data everywhere with a laptop, a tablet, a smartphone, or whatever's coming next; access it the way you need it, because it should be available to you, but should not disturb you from doing your job...and that's my job.

Specialties
Efficiency, Ergonomy, Innovation.
RIA, iPhone applications, iPad applications, Android applications.

Mes compétences :
Javascript
Développement
IOS
Architecture
Symfony
SQL
Iphone
JQuery
Ria

Entreprises

  • BT Consulting & SI

    maintenant

  • Aelif - Dirigeant

    2011 - maintenant L'Agence d'Édition de Logiciels d'Infogestion et de Finance, ou AELIF, est spécialisée dans l'accompagnement de vos projets informatiques, de "l'idée simple" à la réalisation de vos applications. Vous ne serez jamais si proche de l'informatique sur mesure.

  • Funkysoft - Architecte logiciel

    2006 - 2011

  • BT Global Services - Architecte Java

    Puteaux 2001 - 2006

Formations

Réseau