Bruno BARBANSON

VOISINS LE BRETONNEUX

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

"Double hat" Manager and Consultant, experienced in maintenance optimization (functional and operational management) in 24-7 operating plants with proven ability to perform a broad range of maintenance nearby functions: spare parts optimization, sub-contractors purchasing, safety management. Skilled at continuous improvement methods, sponsor for lean 6-sigma projects.
Recognized for dedication, work ethic and going the extra mile to get job done. Excellent interpersonal skills.
International experience: USA, South Africa, China, South East Asia

Entreprises

  • Rockwell Automation - Asset Management Consultant

    VOISINS LE BRETONNEUX 2011 - maintenant

  • DJARUM - CEO Advisor

    2010 - 2011 Location: Indonesia
    Asset optimization and technical Dpt reorg to increase OEE with the target to buy a third paper machine to take the first position in cigarette paper manufacturing in South East Asia

  • Sime Darby - Strategic Maintenance Consultant

    Kuala Lumpur 2008 - 2010 Maintenance strategy definition
    Asset management optimization

  • SMURFIT KAPPA ROLPIN - Technical manager

    2007 - 2008

  • ALCAN - Head of Technical Dpt

    2004 - 2007

  • IDEAL STANDARD - Head of Maintenance Dpt

    2002 - 2004

  • CHINA STEEL - General Manager Advisor

    2001 - 2002 Location: Harbin - China

Formations

