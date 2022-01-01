Bruno BARBANSON

"Double hat" Manager and Consultant, experienced in maintenance optimization (functional and operational management) in 24-7 operating plants with proven ability to perform a broad range of maintenance nearby functions: spare parts optimization, sub-contractors purchasing, safety management. Skilled at continuous improvement methods, sponsor for lean 6-sigma projects.

Recognized for dedication, work ethic and going the extra mile to get job done. Excellent interpersonal skills.

International experience: USA, South Africa, China, South East Asia