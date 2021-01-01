Camille TURQUOIS

-
Commanders Act
- Global Marketing Manager
Paris
2018 - maintenant
Head of Marketing - In charge of French and South Europe Markets
• Marketing strategy (roadmap, budget, KPIs...)
• Content strategy (white papers, videos, articles, use cases, product marketing...)
• CRM strategy (Pardot, SF)
• Field marketing (B2B events, client events, webinars)
• Webmarketing (SEO, SEA, website...)
Working with many external partners and managing a little team.
-
Commanders Act
- Sales and Marketing Manager (V.I.E)
Paris
2017 - 2018
Based in Milan, Italy.
• Definition and implementation of the marketing strategy : campaign management (pardot), social posts (linkedin, tweetdeck), content creation, lead generation
• Organization and support of major italian digital events (exhibitions, webinar)
• Business development on the Italian Market for big accounts: cold calls, inbound marketing, social selling and fair trade
• Update of Salesforce database and creation of sales reporting,
• Demo and technical product presentations (Tag, DMP, Analytics)
-
Rue du Commerce
- Digital Product Manager
Saint-Ouen
2015 - 2017
Rue du Commerce is part of CARREFOUR GROUP.
Area France : Turnover 428M€, 5M UV per month.
Mission : Development and management of the marketplace in a context of development of the digital strategy in physical distribution.
Products : Garden, Swiming Pool & animals markets
• Managing a client portfolio (80 partners) and a 18M€ product category
• Emerchandising and management of the growth of 200 subcategories : newsletters, social networks, digital and printed communication, guidebooks, videos, creative brief
• Optimization: aquisition costs, conversion rates (Google Adwords), customer journeys (Google Analytics, AT internet), UX & user experience improvement (AB Tasty)
• Definition of the commercial action plan: partnership / daily deals generation
• Analytics: creation and follow up of growth & quality KPIs
• Reporting: weekly and monthly reports for the top management
• Working with the Carrefour Team for the cross-canal optimization
• Managing one junior.
-
Populis
- Content Coordinator Freelance
LES SORINIERES
2015 - 2015
Populis owes different websites of information in Europe and Latin America.
Area Europe : Turnover 40M€, 550 blogs & websites, 26M UV per month.
Mission : Development of a French website and web marketing optimization.
Coordinator of a French website of news - Freelance :
• Managing the social networks (Facebook)
• Coordination of the publications of 4 writers
• Translation and writing articles from Italian to French
-
Ameska
- Digital Marketing Manager
2015 - 2015
Ameska is a brand of french leather goods.
Area France : Start-up, 4 years existence, 1 shop.
Mission : Development of the brand strategy, especially the digital part.
• Redesign and management of the e-commerce: categories, new features, automatic stock management, commercial operations (Wordpress)
• Definition of the communication strategy on physical and digital media : Social Media, press, partnerships
• Implementation of the CRM strategy (Mailchimp) and animation of the database
• Creation of communication materials: press kit, posters, flyers, catalogues (Photoshop)
• Reporting & Competitive Intelligence: tracking encrypted indicators and site performance
• Events organization and monitoring: photo shoots, private sales, shop
-
Populis
- Web Marketing Specialist
LES SORINIERES
2014 - 2015
Populis owes different websites of information in Europe and Latin America (550 blogs & websites).
Mission : Management of the French website and Web Marketing Optimization.
• Definition and management of traffic acquisition campaigns and optimization of several levers of webmarketing: SEM, SEO, social networks (Google Analytics, Google Adwords, SEMrush)
• Web Content Creation and Site Management (CMS)
• Freelance coordination, checking and publication of contents
• Social Media strategy (Facebook, Twitter)
Working in an international team in Italian, French and English.
-
La Française des Jeux
- Sales Representative
Boulogne-Billancourt
2014 - 2014
Area France : La Française des Jeux, French public company running gambling activities
Mission :Promoting a new lottery game in various retail outlets; fostering customer loyalty.
-
Exclamation (Groupe Publicis)
- Business Developer
2013 - 2013
Area France : Exclamation Production (subsidiary of Publicis, French multinational advertising and public relations company)
• Performing market researches for launch of new campaigns
• Advertising leaflets and communication documents making
• Frequently calling prospective customers
• Following up various customer files; managing data