Camille TURQUOIS

Paris

En résumé

Digital lover & enthusiastic adventurer.
Keep in touch : https://camilleturquois.wordpress.com/

Mes compétences :
Photoshop CS5
Community management
SEO
SEM
Web analytics
Social Media Marketing
Digital Marketing
Digital strategy
Pack Office
Gestion de projet
Google analytics
Digital and online marketing
E-commerce

Entreprises

  • Commanders Act - Global Marketing Manager

    Paris 2018 - maintenant Head of Marketing - In charge of French and South Europe Markets
    • Marketing strategy (roadmap, budget, KPIs...)
    • Content strategy (white papers, videos, articles, use cases, product marketing...)
    • CRM strategy (Pardot, SF)
    • Field marketing (B2B events, client events, webinars)
    • Webmarketing (SEO, SEA, website...)

    Working with many external partners and managing a little team.

  • Commanders Act - Sales and Marketing Manager (V.I.E)

    Paris 2017 - 2018 Based in Milan, Italy.

    • Definition and implementation of the marketing strategy : campaign management (pardot), social posts (linkedin, tweetdeck), content creation, lead generation
    • Organization and support of major italian digital events (exhibitions, webinar)
    • Business development on the Italian Market for big accounts: cold calls, inbound marketing, social selling and fair trade
    • Update of Salesforce database and creation of sales reporting,
    • Demo and technical product presentations (Tag, DMP, Analytics)

  • Rue du Commerce - Digital Product Manager

    Saint-Ouen 2015 - 2017 Rue du Commerce is part of CARREFOUR GROUP.
    Area France : Turnover 428M€, 5M UV per month.

    Mission : Development and management of the marketplace in a context of development of the digital strategy in physical distribution.
    Products : Garden, Swiming Pool & animals markets

    • Managing a client portfolio (80 partners) and a 18M€ product category
    • Emerchandising and management of the growth of 200 subcategories : newsletters, social networks, digital and printed communication, guidebooks, videos, creative brief
    • Optimization: aquisition costs, conversion rates (Google Adwords), customer journeys (Google Analytics, AT internet), UX & user experience improvement (AB Tasty)
    • Definition of the commercial action plan: partnership / daily deals generation
    • Analytics: creation and follow up of growth & quality KPIs
    • Reporting: weekly and monthly reports for the top management


    • Working with the Carrefour Team for the cross-canal optimization
    • Managing one junior.

  • Populis - Content Coordinator Freelance

    LES SORINIERES 2015 - 2015 Populis owes different websites of information in Europe and Latin America.
    Area Europe : Turnover 40M€, 550 blogs & websites, 26M UV per month.

    Mission : Development of a French website and web marketing optimization.

    Coordinator of a French website of news - Freelance :
    • Managing the social networks (Facebook)
    • Coordination of the publications of 4 writers
    • Translation and writing articles from Italian to French

  • Ameska - Digital Marketing Manager

    2015 - 2015 Ameska is a brand of french leather goods.
    Area France : Start-up, 4 years existence, 1 shop.

    Mission : Development of the brand strategy, especially the digital part.

    • Redesign and management of the e-commerce: categories, new features, automatic stock management, commercial operations (Wordpress)
    • Definition of the communication strategy on physical and digital media : Social Media, press, partnerships
    • Implementation of the CRM strategy (Mailchimp) and animation of the database
    • Creation of communication materials: press kit, posters, flyers, catalogues (Photoshop)
    • Reporting & Competitive Intelligence: tracking encrypted indicators and site performance
    • Events organization and monitoring: photo shoots, private sales, shop

  • Populis - Web Marketing Specialist

    LES SORINIERES 2014 - 2015 Populis owes different websites of information in Europe and Latin America (550 blogs & websites).
    Mission : Management of the French website and Web Marketing Optimization.

    • Definition and management of traffic acquisition campaigns and optimization of several levers of webmarketing: SEM, SEO, social networks (Google Analytics, Google Adwords, SEMrush)
    • Web Content Creation and Site Management (CMS)
    • Freelance coordination, checking and publication of contents
    • Social Media strategy (Facebook, Twitter)

    Working in an international team in Italian, French and English.

  • La Française des Jeux - Sales Representative

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - 2014 Area France : La Française des Jeux, French public company running gambling activities

    Mission :Promoting a new lottery game in various retail outlets; fostering customer loyalty.

  • Exclamation (Groupe Publicis) - Business Developer

    2013 - 2013 Area France : Exclamation Production (subsidiary of Publicis, French multinational advertising and public relations company)

    • Performing market researches for launch of new campaigns
    • Advertising leaflets and communication documents making
    • Frequently calling prospective customers
    • Following up various customer files; managing data

