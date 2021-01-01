Menu

Camille VICTORINE

PARIS

Multi tasking
Communication skills
Negociation
Production
Vente
Communication
Art
Advertising
Print
Photographie

  • Le Crime - Agent & Producer

    2013 - maintenant + Owner and manager of LE CRIME [ www.lecrime.com ] visual artists' agency & production company based in Paris.

    + Author of Ma maman est bizarre, a feminist and rock'n roll children's book illustrated by Anna Wanda Gogusey and published by La ville brûle, 2020.

    I represent, love and promote :
    > PHOTOGRAPHERS Pauline Darley, Lucie Hugary, Manu Fauque, Elle Hermë, Hélène Tchen, Maxim Monti
    > ILLUSTRATORS Anna Wanda Gogusey, Atelier AAAAA
    > DIRECTORS Ella Hermë, Manu Fauque, Maxim Monti

    I am proud to represent a majority of young, female, queer, and feminist artists.

    We produce visual content for brands, music labels, cultural venues and the press.
    We're good at laid-back fashion, natural beauty, sensitive portraits and artistic still life.

    As a production company, I'm always looking for new talents (h&mua, stylist, set designer, casting director, post-producer, motion designer, sound designer, location scout...), feel free to send your contact and portfolio / reel. )


    "Style. With a twist. With style".

  • Ln.B - Photographers' agent

    2010 - 2012 Artists representation (portfolios appointments, PR, career strategies suggestions)
    Network building
    Fees and usage rights negotiation
    Photo shoot production (hiring of stylists, set designers, hair and make-up artists, location/studio booking, casting, equipment rental...)
    General office administration and invoicing
    Marketing and communication (writing and control of the website, blog, newsletter and all social media content)

  • Salesforce.com - Office Manager assistant

    PARIS 2008 - 2009

  • McCann Erickson - Art Buying Assistant

    New York 2007 - 2008

  • Solstices - bookshop and Art gallery - Sales and Administrative Assistant

    2006 - 2007

