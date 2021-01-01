Camille VICTORINE

Mes compétences :
Multi tasking
Communication skills
Negociation
Production
Vente
Communication
Art
Advertising
Print
Photographie
Entreprises
Le Crime
- Agent & Producer
2013 - maintenant+ Owner and manager of LE CRIME [ www.lecrime.com ] visual artists' agency & production company based in Paris.
+ Author of Ma maman est bizarre, a feminist and rock'n roll children's book illustrated by Anna Wanda Gogusey and published by La ville brûle, 2020.
I represent, love and promote :
> PHOTOGRAPHERS Pauline Darley, Lucie Hugary, Manu Fauque, Elle Hermë, Hélène Tchen, Maxim Monti
> ILLUSTRATORS Anna Wanda Gogusey, Atelier AAAAA
> DIRECTORS Ella Hermë, Manu Fauque, Maxim Monti
I am proud to represent a majority of young, female, queer, and feminist artists.
We produce visual content for brands, music labels, cultural venues and the press.
We're good at laid-back fashion, natural beauty, sensitive portraits and artistic still life.
As a production company, I'm always looking for new talents (h&mua, stylist, set designer, casting director, post-producer, motion designer, sound designer, location scout...), feel free to send your contact and portfolio / reel. )
"Style. With a twist. With style".
Ln.B
- Photographers' agent
2010 - 2012Artists representation (portfolios appointments, PR, career strategies suggestions)
Network building
Fees and usage rights negotiation
Photo shoot production (hiring of stylists, set designers, hair and make-up artists, location/studio booking, casting, equipment rental...)
General office administration and invoicing
Marketing and communication (writing and control of the website, blog, newsletter and all social media content)
Salesforce.com
- Office Manager assistant
PARIS2008 - 2009
McCann Erickson
- Art Buying Assistant
New York2007 - 2008
Solstices - bookshop and Art gallery
- Sales and Administrative Assistant