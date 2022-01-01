Menu

Carine LOIODICE

BREST

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Financo - Responsable régionale

    BREST 2011 - maintenant

  • Cetelem - Dcz

    PARIS 2007 - 2011

  • Esc Troyes

    1997 - 2000

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau