Carine SAINTE-AGATHE

Currently exploring the labour market, I am looking for a new position of Executive Assistant and I am ready to take a new challenge!
Until February 2020, I was holding a position as Bilingual Executive Assistant (although I do practice three languages officially: French, English and Spanish) and I would hold this position since September 2013 for the account of a Software & Engineering Services Company named TOOLS4EVER, whose core business deals with Identity and Access Management solutions. During this period, I was going into action with all my capabilities and acquired new ones, so as to bring value to this company's activity, which enabled me to challenge specific missions on this peculiar market.
In bottom line, I can say that the different positions I hold resulted into enrichments as much professionally, as personally speaking. As far as I am concerned, I consider that any new position induces the learning of new processes and use of new dedicated tools. As such, I was always in capacity to apprehend any new position in proper conditions, considering I was given the opportunity to.
Mes compétences :
Secrétaire de direction
Proof of Concept
Invoicing > Payment of Invoices
Year-end
Customer Relationship Management
Contract Management
Forecasting
Proofreading
Reconciliations
Leaflets
File Management
Mediation
Microsoft PowerPoint
Oracle
Oracle 11i
Oracle 2000
Oracle 6
Oracle 7
Oracle 8
Oracle 9
ADSL
PPP
TCP/IP
Interleaf
RTOS
ADSP
Active Server Pages
Adobe Framemaker
Apple Mac
DCF
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Word
Trados