Carine SAINTE-AGATHE

Currently exploring the labour market, I am looking for a new position of Executive Assistant and I am ready to take a new challenge!



Until February 2020, I was holding a position as Bilingual Executive Assistant (although I do practice three languages officially: French, English and Spanish) and I would hold this position since September 2013 for the account of a Software & Engineering Services Company named TOOLS4EVER, whose core business deals with Identity and Access Management solutions. During this period, I was going into action with all my capabilities and acquired new ones, so as to bring value to this company's activity, which enabled me to challenge specific missions on this peculiar market.



In bottom line, I can say that the different positions I hold resulted into enrichments as much professionally, as personally speaking. As far as I am concerned, I consider that any new position induces the learning of new processes and use of new dedicated tools. As such, I was always in capacity to apprehend any new position in proper conditions, considering I was given the opportunity to.



Mes compétences :

Secrétaire de direction

Proof of Concept

Invoicing > Payment of Invoices

Year-end

Customer Relationship Management

Contract Management

Forecasting

Proofreading

Reconciliations

Leaflets

File Management

Mediation

Microsoft PowerPoint

Oracle

Oracle 11i

Oracle 2000

Oracle 6

Oracle 7

Oracle 8

Oracle 9

ADSL

PPP

TCP/IP

Interleaf

RTOS

ADSP

Active Server Pages

Adobe Framemaker

Apple Mac

DCF

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Word

Trados