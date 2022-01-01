Menu

Carine SAINTE-AGATHE

Montreuil

En résumé

Currently exploring the labour market, I am looking for a new position of Executive Assistant and I am ready to take a new challenge!

Until February 2020, I was holding a position as Bilingual Executive Assistant (although I do practice three languages officially: French, English and Spanish) and I would hold this position since September 2013 for the account of a Software & Engineering Services Company named TOOLS4EVER, whose core business deals with Identity and Access Management solutions. During this period, I was going into action with all my capabilities and acquired new ones, so as to bring value to this company's activity, which enabled me to challenge specific missions on this peculiar market.

In bottom line, I can say that the different positions I hold resulted into enrichments as much professionally, as personally speaking. As far as I am concerned, I consider that any new position induces the learning of new processes and use of new dedicated tools. As such, I was always in capacity to apprehend any new position in proper conditions, considering I was given the opportunity to.

Mes compétences :
Secrétaire de direction
Proof of Concept
Invoicing > Payment of Invoices
Year-end
Customer Relationship Management
Contract Management
Forecasting
Proofreading
Reconciliations
Leaflets
File Management
Mediation
Microsoft PowerPoint
Oracle
Oracle 11i
Oracle 2000
Oracle 6
Oracle 7
Oracle 8
Oracle 9
ADSL
PPP
TCP/IP
Interleaf
RTOS
ADSP
Active Server Pages
Adobe Framemaker
Apple Mac
DCF
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Word
Trados

  • Tools4ever - ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION & TRADUCTRICE TECHNIQUE

    Montreuil 2013 - 2020 au sein de la société TOOLS4EVER (revendeur de logiciels informatiques hollandais) basée à Montreuil :
    -------
    * Missions d'assistanat de direction : Gestion de l'agenda du Directeur d'agence - Filtrage des appels téléphoniques - Planification de présentations Webex et de RDV téléphoniques avec les prospects ou de Démonstrations sur site - Planification des interventions et des déplacements dans l'agenda des Consultants techniques intervenant auprès de nos clients lors des déploiements techniques ou de POC (Proof of Concept) - Envoi en amont des prérequis techniques et des confirmations d'intervention aux clients - Traitement des demandes téléphoniques de nos clients : demandes de support, demandes de devis, demandes liées au traitement des factures ou des commandes.

    * Office Manager : Gestion administrative des Contrats liés au bon fonctionnement du bureau auprès du bailleur, des opérateurs de téléphonie fixes et mobiles, de l'OPHM pour la location des places de parking, des sociétés d'assurances pour les véhicules de société - Traitement des commandes de fournitures de bureau - Commande de chèques cadeaux en fin d'année.

    * Missions de prospection : Traitement et suivi des fichiers de prospection dans le respect des consignes du Directeur commercial, suite aux compagnes commerciales mises en œuvre en interne ou en externe par ce dernier - Rédaction des séquences de mailings commerciaux de prospection - Mise à jour du CRM - Création de tâches de rappels téléphoniques/ d'envoi de mails et généraux - Prises de rendez-vous téléphoniques - Traitements des réponses aux emails

    * Suivi et gestion des dossiers d'achat de logiciels, de matériels et de maintenance :

    Traitement des Devis, des Bons de commande et des Factures au moyen des outils de gestion internes (Zoho - Portail Partners - Tickspot) - Gestion des contrats de renouvellement maintenance pour les logiciels acquis par les clients - Envoi des contrats de maintenance, Envoi de Devis conformément aux instructions de de la Direction, - Actualisation dans l'outil de refacturation de la maison-mère hollandaise des achats de logiciels et des renouvellements de maintenance - Echanges téléphoniques et de emails avec les différents intervenants de la maison-mère hollandaise - Traitement des résiliations des contrats de maintenance - Rédaction, mise en forme et envoi d'Enquêtes de satisfaction clients - Relecture/Mise en forme de documents internes, de comptes-rendus d'intervention - Relecture de emails de la Direction et des consultants.

    * Missions de rédaction, de traduction et de relecture :
    Relectures et/ou traduction d'études de cas de clients existants ou de nouveaux clients pour publication sur le site web de l'éditeur, afin de restituer aux nouveaux prospects, leurs retours d'expérience suite à l'acquisition et au déploiement des logiciels TOOLS4EVER - Traduction de Brochures et de fiches produits (logiciels) pour le site web ou en prévision de salons professionnels conformément aux instructions de mon Directeur - Traduction et relectures de Communiqués de presse - Comptes-rendus de réunion et de comités de pilotage - Présentations PowerPoint - Documents internes.

  • Itron - Traductrice technique chez ITRON

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2013 - 2013 : Traduction de différents modules dans le cadre d'une réponse à un appel d'offres se rapportant à un compteur électrique.

  • CSA-TRADUCTIONS - TRADUCTRICE FREELANCE

    2007 - 2011 Applications bancaires IT, communication d'entreprise, contrats de services, contrats de nantissement, communiqués de presse, présentations PowerPoint liées à des produits spécifiques, au monde de l'entreprise et à l'évolution du marché.

  • Bnp Paribas - Traductrice technique

    Paris 2001 - 2006 Employée par AS INTERNATIONAL GROUP (SSII) pour une mission chez BNP Paribas à Montreuil :
    * Missions d'Assistanat : Gestion d'agendas, mise à jour de tableaux de bord, organisation des déplacements, prise de rendez-vous, tri et dispatching du courrier, frappe de divers documents, filtrage des appels.

    * Missions de traduction : Contrats de services/de prestations - Comptes-rendus d'Assemblées générales - - Manuel de politique de sécurité opérationnelle - Guide de sécurité Oracle - Dossiers techniques - Procès-verbaux sur le rapprochement des transferts de fichiers - Enquêtes de satisfaction clients - Comptes-rendus d'incidents de production BFI et BDDI - Balises BFI-CB - Communiqués de presse - Comptes-rendus de réunion et de comités de pilotage - Présentations PowerPoint - Documents internes.

    * Suivi et gestion des dossiers d'achat de logiciels, de matériels et de maintenance : Constitution et contrôle des dossiers - Saisie des fiches d'engagement - Consultation des bases budgétaires - traitement des factures - Contacts en interne et en externe avec les différents fournisseurs de la BNP y compris à l'international - Saisie et mise à jour des dossiers.

  • SYSELOG - Traductrice technique

    2000 - 2000 par la SYSELOG (SSII), à Vélizy en tant que -------
    - Traduction de l'anglais vers le français d'un « Manuel de l'utilisateur » pour un modem (technologie ADSL, protocole TCP/IP et PPP) et de Manuels de maintenance pour systèmes de télécommunications.
    - Mises à jour du français vers l'anglais sous Interleaf 5.5 et RTF de manuels relatifs à différents systèmes d'exploitation, de commutation (ex : RTOS, SRD), fonctionnant avec les protocoles ASP, ADSP, etc...
    - Data modules traduits du français vers l'anglais avec le logiciel Trados.
    - Traduction de plans d'implantation de matériel chirurgical et électrique (Fr Es et Es En).
    - Traduction d'offres de services pour un produit logiciel d'assistance client de l'anglais vers l'espagnol.
    - Relectures diverses : Manuels de surveillance, de maintenance et d'exploitation.

  • SYSELOG - Traductrice technique

    2000 - 2000 2000 - Employée d'avril à septembre 2000 par la SYSELOG (SSII), à Vélizy en tant que

  • Université Cergy Pontoise

    Cergy Pontoise 1998 - 1999 D.E.S.S.

  • Université Cergy Pontoise

    Cergy Pontoise 1997 - 1998 Maîtrise L-E-A

    Stage de quatre mois au Service des Relations Internationales de l'
    Gestion et suivi des dossiers étudiants

  • Université Cergy Pontoise Master 2: Finance

    Cergy Pontoise 1989 - 1990 Baccalaureat

    Connaissances des outils informatiques : Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Visio, Trados, Interleaf, Framemaker, DCF, Macintosh.
    Outils TOOLS4EVER : Outlook, Zoho, Portail hollandais
    Outils BNP : GIB, GDAI, SIG Notes, bases Access.

