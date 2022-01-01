Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Carine SERPOLLET
Ajouter
Carine SERPOLLET
AIME
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Naturopathie
Entreprises
Naturopathe
- Naturopathe
2015 - maintenant
La santé au naturel
Ecole primaire de Myans et Apremont
- Employée de Vie Scolaire
2014 - 2014
Biocoop
- Employée polyvalente
Paris
2009 - 2012
Maped
- Assistante Export
Argonay
2004 - 2008
Network Hardware Resale
- Assistante commerciale
2003 - 2004
Formations
Natur'Alpes
Aix Les Bains
2012 - 2014
Praticienne de Santé Naturopathe
Université Chambéry Savoie (Jacob Bellecombette)
Jacob Bellecombette
1996 - 2000
Maîtrise de Langues Etrangères Appliquées au commerce international
Réseau
Frédéric SERPOLLET
Guy DEBRUILLE
Marilyne SIMONETTI
Nicolas BRIET
Pascal SERPOLLET
Patrice HOUDART
Patricia GUTTIN VESIN
Pierre-Etienne ARIA
Serge BUSCEMI
Stéphane CAUGNON