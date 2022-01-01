Carla JARAMILLO

I have been working in Modern Languages Teaching for five years now. Specifically teaching English in my homeland, and Spanish as a foreign language in United Kingdom and France.



I feel backed not only by my university education and training but also by the work I have developed with students of different ages and backgrounds. Throughout these years, I have learned that exceptional knowledge of foreign languages and awareness of the cultural differences are capital to succeed in almost any professional area.



My aim is to extend and share my knowledge and develop my potential, as well as assisting my learners to improve their language and communicative skills.



Mes compétences :

Formatrice

Langues vivantes

Rédacteur

Enseignement