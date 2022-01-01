Menu

Carla JARAMILLO

LILLE

En résumé

I have been working in Modern Languages Teaching for five years now. Specifically teaching English in my homeland, and Spanish as a foreign language in United Kingdom and France.

I feel backed not only by my university education and training but also by the work I have developed with students of different ages and backgrounds. Throughout these years, I have learned that exceptional knowledge of foreign languages and awareness of the cultural differences are capital to succeed in almost any professional area.

My aim is to extend and share my knowledge and develop my potential, as well as assisting my learners to improve their language and communicative skills.

Mes compétences :
Formatrice
Langues vivantes
Rédacteur
Enseignement

Entreprises

  • Intercountry Management - Formatrice d'espagnol

    2012 - maintenant Cours en e-learning et par téléphone destinés à des cadres (Total, Colt, Ecocert, Silec Cable,…).
    Développement des supports pédagogiques : enregistrement audio et correction des supports écrits.

  • Académie de Lille ; Lycée Valentine Labbé et IFSI ; College Jules Verne - Professeur d'anglais

    2012 - 2012 Enseigner à des élèves de la sixième à la Terminal, et aux étudiants de l’Institut de Formation en Soins Infirmiers.

  • Académie de Paris, Lycée Technologique Emile Dubois - Professeur d’espagnol

    2011 - 2011 Enseigner à des élèves de Seconde, Première et BTS.
    Jury aux oraux du Baccalauréat.

  • SQA-Scottish Qualifications Authority - Qualification Development Specialist

    2010 - 2010

  • Academia Dario, Madrid, Espagne - Formatrice d’anglais pour adultes

    2010 - 2010 Préparer au concours d'entrée a l'université : Animer des séquences d'enseignement, Concevoir et planifier les contenus, choisir les supports pédagogiques.

  • British Coucil, Royaume-Uni - Professeur d’espagnol, assistante de langues étrangères

    2009 - 2010 Enseigner en écoles secondaires ; sensibiliser les élèves à des éléments de la culture espagnole.
    Créer des supports pédagogiques : enregistrement audio et supports écrits.

  • ASALMA, Madrid, Espagne - Formatrice d’anglais pour adultes

    2009 - 2009 Enseigner a un public en insertion professionnelle, développer les compétences orales et écrites.

  • Ecoles primaires San Viator y Sagrados Corazones, Madrid, Espagne - Professeur d’anglais

    2008 - 2009 Classes préparatoires aux examens de Trinity College ; sensibiliser à la civilisation britannique.
    Utilisation de méthodes ludiques, actives et participatives basées sur l'expérience des enfants.

  • Cours de langues privés - Professeur d'anglais et d'espagnol

    2008 - maintenant Conception et animation de contenus linguistiques

  • Instituto de Desarrollo Empresarial, Madrid, Espagne - Formatrice d’espagnol, anglais et italien

    2008 - 2008 Gestion administrative des cours et suivi pédagogique d’adultes en formation continue.
    Cours en e-learning et par téléphone.

  • Instituto Enriqueta Aymer, Madrid, Espagne - Professeur d’anglais stagiaire

    2008 - 2008 Concevoir, mettre en oeuvre et évaluer un projet d'enseignement linguistique.

Formations

  • Instituto Cervantes (Madrid)

    Madrid 2013 - 2013 Examinateur official DELE A1-A2, B1-B2 & C1-C2

  • Universidad Internacional Menéndez Pelayo-Instituto Cervantes (Santander)

    Santander 2013 - maintenant Máster Universitario Oficial en enseñanza de ELE

  • Cálamo & Cran (Madrid)

    Madrid 2009 - 2009 Formation de correcteur orthotypographique

    Centro de aplicaciones profesionales del lenguaje y la edición

  • Fundación General UCM (Madrid)

    Madrid 2008 - 2009 Certificat d’enseignement de l’espagnol langue étrangère

    Escuela Complutense de Verano

  • Università Degli Studi Di FIRENZE Dipartimento di Filologia Moderna (Firenze)

    Firenze 2008 - 2008 Lingue e letterature straniere

    Erasmus

  • Universidad Complutense De Madrid (Madrid)

    Madrid 2008 - 2009 Habilitation à enseigner en établissement secondaire (CAPES)

  • Universidad Complutense De Madrid (Madrid)

    Madrid 2003 - 2008 Philologie anglaise

