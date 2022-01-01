Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Carla LUCIO
Ajouter
Carla LUCIO
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Rigoureuse, perspicace...a l'ecoute ....
Entreprises
INTERANIM groupe ACTUAL
- RESPONSABLE DE RECRUTEMENT
1998 - maintenant
Specialiste des metiers de bouche.
Spar
- Responsable charcut.from
1994 - 1996
Mistel
- Secretaire animatrice
1991 - 1994
Commissariat
- Standardiste
1989 - 1991
Formations
Lycée Jacques Dolle
Antibes
1987 - 1989
Cap bep administration et commerce
Collège La Fontonne http://www.wix.com/fontonne/fontonne
Antibes
1982 - 1986
Bepc
Réseau
Anne MARIN
Claude CHOPARD LALLIER
Florence ROUSSEAU
Laurence BOUCHOUX
Nadine LEGER
Nathalie NATHALIE
Paul André DOYON
Philippe SAISSY
Solution Cadres RECRUTEMENT ET FORMATION
Victoria SIMONNET