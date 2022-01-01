Menu

Carlacchiani ELIANA

SAINT JEAN DE LA RUELLE Cedex

En résumé

Experienced Human Resources professional, with organizational development and change management background, extended from management development to Union's relations.
I worked internationally for large multinational companies, both for Automotive and other Industrial businesses.
Project management, R&D and commercial and support functions are familiar to me in automotive environment, as well as industrial functions, including just in time activity.

I have successful experience in creating, managing and improving HR processes as well as the knowledge of the HR legal and cultural frame in several Countries.
I aquired also significant Industrial Relations experience in one of the most difficult areas in Italy.

Certified Coach and Team Building in Transformance, Paris

Mes compétences :
Industrial relations
manage organizational change
staffing
management development

Entreprises

  • Federal Mogul - Human Resources Director, Rings & LIners and VSG Business Unit and Italy

    SAINT JEAN DE LA RUELLE Cedex 2012 - maintenant Following the reorganization of Federal-Mogul, I am in charge now of HR for a Business Unit producing engine components with more than 8000 people and 1000000 $ revenue, with global footprint. Top management mainly in Germany and US.
    I maintain the responsibilty for Italian Operation

  • FEDERAL MOGUL - HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR - ITALY and POWERTRAIN HR FOR EMEA AND SOUTH AMERICA

    SAINT JEAN DE LA RUELLE Cedex 2010 - 2012 The position has HR responsibility on 7 plants all over North of Italy producing automotive components.
    Significant achievements are:

    - closing a plant in a very conflictual Union's environment
    - developing new talents with the objective of renewing the competency basis
    - introducing managerial training to support lean organization
    - creating an integrated and driving HR team keeping most of existing resources
    - increasing working time and re-negotiate flexibility in a partnership approach with Unions.

    Since September 2011 I have also the responsibility of EMEA HR for Powertrain division and now also South America.

  • FAURECIA - Ressources humaines

    2002 - 2009 During the 7 years spent in Faurecia, I held different positions, reporting to the VP HR for Seating:
    Initially HR director for support functions in Seating Business Group, including then the entire Program management population in a phase of organizational development of this function.
    I had the responsibility of Management Development for Seating and I participate to an important project of reorganization of the entire Product Group.

  • Magneti Marelli - Human Resources director

    Nanterre Cedex 1999 - 2002 support reorganizaiton, retention and development in a phase of due diligence and sale

  • NEW HOLLAND, then CNH - Human Resources, Compensation and Benefits

    1995 - 1999 based in London, before the merger with Case, I was part of the central HR team

Formations

  • Transformance Pro

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Coach and team building

  • Università Degli Studi Di TORINO (Torino)

    Torino 1977 - 1983 Filosofia

