Carlacchiani ELIANA

Experienced Human Resources professional, with organizational development and change management background, extended from management development to Union's relations.
I worked internationally for large multinational companies, both for Automotive and other Industrial businesses.
Project management, R&D and commercial and support functions are familiar to me in automotive environment, as well as industrial functions, including just in time activity.
I have successful experience in creating, managing and improving HR processes as well as the knowledge of the HR legal and cultural frame in several Countries.
I aquired also significant Industrial Relations experience in one of the most difficult areas in Italy.
Certified Coach and Team Building in Transformance, Paris
Mes compétences :
Industrial relations
manage organizational change
staffing
management development