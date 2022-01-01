Carlacchiani ELIANA

Experienced Human Resources professional, with organizational development and change management background, extended from management development to Union's relations.

I worked internationally for large multinational companies, both for Automotive and other Industrial businesses.

Project management, R&D and commercial and support functions are familiar to me in automotive environment, as well as industrial functions, including just in time activity.



I have successful experience in creating, managing and improving HR processes as well as the knowledge of the HR legal and cultural frame in several Countries.

I aquired also significant Industrial Relations experience in one of the most difficult areas in Italy.



Certified Coach and Team Building in Transformance, Paris



Mes compétences :

Industrial relations

manage organizational change

staffing

management development