Carlo BONALUME

Entreprises
IBM
- Senior Marketing Manager
Bois-Colombes 2005 - maintenantManaging budget and a team of peole with the objectives to secure the innovative use of the IBM Forum Europe (Marketing Center)business unit as sales support strucutre and the successful implementation of customer events in Italy
IBM
- Senior Marketing Manager
Bois-Colombes 1994 - 20052004 - 2005 IBM Italy as South Europe Marketing Manager
In charge of markeitng activities within Healthcare & Life Sciences arena in South Europe. Defined strategy, segmeneted market, launched solutions, developed channels and managed markeitng budget.
1997- 2004 IBM Switzerland European Senior Marketing Manager
Positioned IBM offering as state of the art technologies and products and securing the target as well as market share. Defined market strategies and new products required by the markets & customers.
Complete market segmentation , launched new products also in close link with Research
1995 - 1997 IBM USA as Worldwide Marketing Manager
Strategic Marketing for the worldwide communication product segment, secured the right product development, positioning and market share results in different areas within Telecom market segment.
Developed segment plan for the Broadcast, Premise and Public markets as team leader.
1994 - 1995) IBM Italy European Tactic Marketing Manager
Developed business and market plans for different products and technologies securing the revenue target and market share managing a team of 6 professionals.
Redefined the forecasting system and product allocation, involved in contract negotiations and pricing.
Samsung Semiconductor
- Sales and Marketing Manager
1990 - 19941991 - 1994 SAMSUNG Germany European Marketing Manager
Set up Marketing department in Germany with the objectives to secure the company growth and market share increase.
Established long term business relationship with major accounts, opened successfully new technical subsidiaries, market share increased and managed a team of product marketing engineers.
1990 -1991)SAMSUNG Italy as Sales Manager
Developed new business and increased market share within Telecom and Industrial customers in the Italian market.
Texas Instruments
- Field Sales Engineer
Villeneuve-Loubet1985 - 19901985 - 1990 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Italy as Field Sales Engineer
Defined and activated long term business contracts with strategic products within Telecom/Military market customers.
Budget overachieved in both segments and new contract acquired on new strategic products. Increased customer satisfaction index, sales profitability and market share.
THOMSON CSF SEMICONDUCTORS
- Field Sales Engineer
1983 - 19851983 - 1985 THOMSON CSF SEMICONDUCTORS Italy as Field Sales Engineer
Developed business for the Telecom/Military segments with all OEM’s.
SGS ATES SEMICONDUCTOR (now ST Microelectronics)
- Product Marketing Engineer
Tactical marketing for Memories and Microprocessors families. Duties included defining pricing strategy, new objectives and markets and to control the first margin profit plus to set up main businesses especially with key customers.
1978 - 1980 as PRODUCTION GROUP LEADER
Managing the production area of microprocessors and memory testing overachieving targets in terms of yield, volume and quality levels.
Formations
Chartered Institute Of Marketing CIM (Maidenhead)
Maidenhead2000 - 2002Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing