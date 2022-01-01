Menu

Carlos BARRETO VALENTE

En résumé

My professional background has been developed in international/multinational companies, in technology-driven areas, related to the supply of products and services.

Throughout my career I have several management and business development roles, through which I have had the opportunity to develop my management, buying, marketing and commercial skills as well as my technical knowledge and experience.

Key Competencies:

• Business Management
• Commercial and Marketing Management
• Multidisciplinary Projects Management
• Negotiation (customers, partners, suppliers)
• Business Plan definition and implementation
• Commercial & Marketing Strategy definition and implementation
• Team leadership and motivation
• Restructuring projects
• International experience
• Ability to work in a multicultural environment
• Ability to formalize and transmit knowledge
• Strong sense of contact and organization
• Experience in project of:
o E.P.C. (“Engineering, procurement and construction”)
o D.B.O.O.T (“Design,. Built. Operate. Own and Transfer.”)
o “Facilities Management – hard and soft services”
o “Efficiency energetic”
o “Utilities Management"
• Aeronautical operations experience – ATPL (H) + IR Frozen

Mes compétences :
Industrie
Business Consulting
Energie, waste and water
Aéronautique
EPC
Energies renouvelables
Négociation
International business development
Marketing stratégique
Business development
Business Intelligence
Management
CEO suport
Construction
Leadership
DBOOT contract
Gestion des installations
Fusion Acquisition
EPC Procurement
Team building
Achats

Entreprises

  • Freelance - Helicopter Pilot

    2005 - 2017

  • Veolia Environnement  - Business Developer and Project Manager

    Paris 2001 - maintenant With direct reporting to the Board of the company, the functions included:
    • Definition, implementation and control of Industry’s commercial strategy
    • Leadership in negotiation processes with customers and partners
    • Team leadership, motivation and control (project manager);
    • Development of partnerships and consortiums;
    • Projects regarding management, operation, maintenance and utilities supply (CHP, electricity, trigeneration, industrial cold, CO2, industrial gases, water )
    • Projects of Energy efficiency and Renewable Energies (biomass, solar termal and PV, wind, geothermal, solar concentration...)
    • Projects of design, installation, maintenance and operation of multi technical systems
    • Projects of Facilities Management – hard and soft services
    • Industrial management
    • Management and treatment of waste
    • Company representation on seminars and course as on subjects such as industrial maintenance, energy efficiency and renewable energy sources.

  • Américo Amorim - General Manager

    1999 - 2001 With direct reporting to the Board of the company, the functions included:
    • Coordinate, manage and monitor the workings of various departments in our organization
    • Financial - Review financial statements and data. Utilize financial data to improve profitability
    • Prepare and control operational budgets. Control inventory. Plan effective strategies for the financial wellbeing of the company
    • Best Practices - Improve processes and policies in support of organizational goals. Formulate and implement departmental and organizational policies and procedures to maximize output. Monitor adherence to rules, regulations and procedures
    • Human Resources - Plan the use of human resources. Organize recruitment and placement of required staff. Establish organizational structures. Delegate tasks and accountabilities. Establish work schedules. Supervise staff. Monitor and evaluate performance
    • Ensure the quality of services and products. Manage the operation and maintenance of equipment and machinery ensuring their performance at the lowest cost
    • Sales, Marketing and Customer Service - Manage customer support. Plan and support sales and marketing activities
    • Develop the activity of our sector at national and international level
    • Expansion and development of new business units in Portugal and Spain

  • A.K.M. - Founder and Consultant

    1998 - 2000 With direct reporting to the Brands:

    SEGA (National Product Manager) - http://www.sega.com/
    PARMALAT (redefinition of business strategy) - http://www.parmalat.pt/
    LECHE PASCUAL (commercial feasibility study) - http://www.lechepascual.com/
    SONAE Distribution. (Quality Audit of the services) - http://www.sonae.pt/pt/

    The functions included:
    • Provide strategic insights and make commercially meaningful recommendations on category, brand and retail performance
    • Lead the retail consultancy in understanding the existing and potential.
    • In close conjunction with key client stakeholders, develop and implement the program of support to ensure customer data becomes the cornerstone for all appropriate analytical and business processes within the retail teams
    • Ensure Self Serve & customer data is consistently used across the client’s teams to drive customer insight within the category management decision making process
    • Ensuring full coordination with other on-site agencies to facilitate the delivery of a better result for the client
    • Coordinate and facilitate appropriate relationships between the support teams and the client
    • Embed the use of customer data and the Self Serve application into the measurement of all relevant trading activities
    • Manage all the activities of the Self Serve Helpdesk and Training Manager ensuring consistency and high level of quality output
    • Coach the team to deliver insightful & actionable insight which positively impacts sales & customer loyalty
    • Decide the price policy, distribution and communication strategy and product promotion.
    • Define the buying policy and negotiate with different suppliers - USA, UK and Japan
    • Audit the quality of service of the distribution channels
    • Make market research, technical and financial feasibility studies for the launch of brands and products

  • Grupo Soares da Costa - Marketing and Commercial Director

    1996 - 1998 With direct report to the General Manager of the company, the functions included:

    • Develop, implement and evaluate the performance of an annual strategic marketing plan and budget in accordance with company guidelines. The strategic marketing plan may include, but not be limited to digital marketing, public relations, advertising, special events and entertainment, in-center marketing, visual merchandising, décor, sales promotions, and customer experience
    • Serve as primary contact for event operations, working closely with management team members who provide support in coordination and implementation
    • Be responsible for efficient management and flawless execution of corporate-developed marketing initiatives
    • Utilize market research to enhance, develop and implement marketing strategies to develop short and long term vision for the property
    • Build into all marketing programs measurable objectives that meet target income goals and enhance marketing’s contribution to property
    • Review and analyze overall property, merchandise category, and retailer sales performance on a monthly and seasonal basis in comparison to national results and consumer trends
    • Support on-site partnership marketing programs including developing sales leads, logistics, implementation and proof of performance
    • Supervise marketing personnel (as applicable). Perform duties normally associated with a supervisory position including hiring, training, monitoring performance and conducting performance reviews
    • Managing the lifecycle of clients and drum up new merchants to the Shopping for complete and diversified the offer

Formations

  • Bristol GS (Chedar)

    Chedar 2007 - 2009 ATPL H + IR Frozen

  • Universidade Fernando Pessoa (Porto)

    Porto 2002 - 2004 Masters in Business Administration

  • Campus Veolia Environnement

    Jouy Le Moutier 2002 - 2002 Ingénieur D´Affaires Européen

  • EDRA (São Paulo)

    São Paulo 2001 - 2005 CPL H

  • CNS (Porto)

    Porto 1998 - 1998 Course of Formation for trainers

  • Universidade Fernando Pessoa (Porto)

    Porto 1991 - 1996 Marketing Management

Réseau