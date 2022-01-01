Carlos BARRETO VALENTE

My professional background has been developed in international/multinational companies, in technology-driven areas, related to the supply of products and services.



Throughout my career I have several management and business development roles, through which I have had the opportunity to develop my management, buying, marketing and commercial skills as well as my technical knowledge and experience.



Key Competencies:



• Business Management

• Commercial and Marketing Management

• Multidisciplinary Projects Management

• Negotiation (customers, partners, suppliers)

• Business Plan definition and implementation

• Commercial & Marketing Strategy definition and implementation

• Team leadership and motivation

• Restructuring projects

• International experience

• Ability to work in a multicultural environment

• Ability to formalize and transmit knowledge

• Strong sense of contact and organization

• Experience in project of:

o E.P.C. (“Engineering, procurement and construction”)

o D.B.O.O.T (“Design,. Built. Operate. Own and Transfer.”)

o “Facilities Management – hard and soft services”

o “Efficiency energetic”

o “Utilities Management"

• Aeronautical operations experience – ATPL (H) + IR Frozen



Mes compétences :

Industrie

Business Consulting

Energie, waste and water

Aéronautique

EPC

Energies renouvelables

Négociation

International business development

Marketing stratégique

Business development

Business Intelligence

Management

CEO suport

Construction

Leadership

DBOOT contract

Gestion des installations

Fusion Acquisition

EPC Procurement

Team building

Achats