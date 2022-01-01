Carlos BARRETO VALENTE

My professional background has been developed in international/multinational companies, in technology-driven areas, related to the supply of products and services.
Throughout my career I have several management and business development roles, through which I have had the opportunity to develop my management, buying, marketing and commercial skills as well as my technical knowledge and experience.
Key Competencies:
• Business Management
• Commercial and Marketing Management
• Multidisciplinary Projects Management
• Negotiation (customers, partners, suppliers)
• Business Plan definition and implementation
• Commercial & Marketing Strategy definition and implementation
• Team leadership and motivation
• Restructuring projects
• International experience
• Ability to work in a multicultural environment
• Ability to formalize and transmit knowledge
• Strong sense of contact and organization
• Experience in project of:
o E.P.C. (“Engineering, procurement and construction”)
o D.B.O.O.T (“Design,. Built. Operate. Own and Transfer.”)
o “Facilities Management – hard and soft services”
o “Efficiency energetic”
o “Utilities Management"
• Aeronautical operations experience – ATPL (H) + IR Frozen
Mes compétences :
Industrie
Business Consulting
Energie, waste and water
Aéronautique
EPC
Energies renouvelables
Négociation
International business development
Marketing stratégique
Business development
Business Intelligence
Management
CEO suport
Construction
Leadership
DBOOT contract
Gestion des installations
Fusion Acquisition
EPC Procurement
Team building
Achats