Carlos CASTRO

Lausanne

Mes compétences :
Retail banking
Management
Créativité
Persistency
Mortgage banking
Residential Real Estate
Best Practices
Business Development

  • Banque Cantonale Vaudoise - Financial Advisor

    Lausanne 2014 - maintenant • Assume and develop proactively the management of portfolio of private clients.
    • Advise globally with professionalism to our clients on taxation, investment, mortgage finance and savings plans for retirement.
    • Respect the internal directives, compliance and crossborder anticipating and avoiding reputational risk for the bank.
    • Active cooperation with all business units in order to provide optimal solutions and value propositions for our customers.

  • Engel & Völkers - Real Estate Advisor

    Paris 2013 - 2014 • Adquisition and sales of luxury properties.
    • Establish and develop a portfolio of clients and property buyers for sale.
    • Real Estate Appraisal, direct negotiation of the terms of sale with owners.
    • Defining the strategy, monitoring of potential buyers: views, analysis and proposals.
    • Development of the sales presentation dossiers.
    • Negotiations to conclude the act of sale before a notary.

  • Iberconseils - Founder / Real Estate Manager

    2012 - 2014 • Exclusive search service, support and negotiation of real estate assets for international clients wishing to invest in the Spanish market.
    • Personal advice on mortgage financing for buyers customers.
    • Legal service coverage through specialized firms in non-resident customers.
    • Search and partnerships to represent construction companies and banks.
    • Participation in international events and fairs.

  • Abanca - Business Manager of Representatives Banking Offices

    2007 - 2012 • Preparation, negotiation with the heads of offices and commercial monitoring objectives.
    • Management volume and yield spreads in passive uptake and renewal.
    • Execution and proposing new business nonresident commercial activities.
    • Revitalization of real estate of the entity via commercial actions capturing international customers.
    • To promote the internationalization of Spanish and foreign companies wishing to invest in Spain.
    • Trade Negotiations (shared clients) with offices in South America and Miami Blanch.
    • Optimize operational management, cost reduction and productivity improvements.

  • Abanca - Chief Representative Geneva

    2005 - 2007 • Attract deposits NR efforts: return to Spain, pensions, savings, insurance.
    • Mortgage Financing for homes for holiday use.
    • Research and market knowledge, identifying the benefits valued by NR.
    • Designing the Business Action Plan in accordance with the strategic guidelines of the entity.
    • Analyze together with the Directors of the business units in Spain business opportunities for customers and NR carry out actions to materialize.
    • Represent the company to government agencies and economic and social environment.

  • Barclays - Branch Manager

    Paris 2004 - 2005 • Personal advice on the products and services of the company in terms of investment,
    finance, savings and retirement, insurance and payment.
    • Development of business customers from both residents and non-residents on the coast.
    • Conduct campaigns and agreements with real estate developers and business associations.
    • Coordinate and motivate the team office.
    • Ensure the good image and values of the organization

  • BARCLAYS BANK - Financial advisor

    Paris 2001 - 2004 • Expand and strengthen the customer base of the branch.
    • Advise and market financial products and services by offering the best solution to each customer.
    • Meet the annual budget allocated sales.
    • Full support to the Director of the Office.

  • BBVA Banco - Financial advisor (Madrid)

    2000 - 2001 • Consulting and marketing through a new business model of digital banking pioneers
    open architecture investment funds, online broker and investment banking products.
    • personalized portfolio management to high-income clients in Madrid OP.
    • Business presentations of the new model to managers of large companies.

  • Umanis - Business Consultant (Paris/Madrid)

    Levallois-Perret 1998 - 1999 Sector: Business intelligence services, Datawarehouse, Geomarketing.
    • Participation in the opening of a subsidiary in Madrid.
    • Search for new outsourcing contracts star up in Spain, opening new market niches
    • Engineers and consultants search for the new Madrid office
    • Stay 3 months in the London branch.

  • ISC Paris School Of Management (Paris)

    Paris 1997 - 1998 ERASMUS

  • University Of Leon (León)

    León 1993 - 1998 Bachelor in business administration

