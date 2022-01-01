Carlos CASTRO

Mes compétences :
Retail banking
Management
Créativité
Persistency
Mortgage banking
Residential Real Estate
Best Practices
Business Development
Entreprises
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
- Financial Advisor
Lausanne2014 - maintenant• Assume and develop proactively the management of portfolio of private clients.
• Advise globally with professionalism to our clients on taxation, investment, mortgage finance and savings plans for retirement.
• Respect the internal directives, compliance and crossborder anticipating and avoiding reputational risk for the bank.
• Active cooperation with all business units in order to provide optimal solutions and value propositions for our customers.
Engel & Völkers
- Real Estate Advisor
Paris2013 - 2014• Adquisition and sales of luxury properties.
• Establish and develop a portfolio of clients and property buyers for sale.
• Real Estate Appraisal, direct negotiation of the terms of sale with owners.
• Defining the strategy, monitoring of potential buyers: views, analysis and proposals.
• Development of the sales presentation dossiers.
• Negotiations to conclude the act of sale before a notary.
Iberconseils
- Founder / Real Estate Manager
2012 - 2014• Exclusive search service, support and negotiation of real estate assets for international clients wishing to invest in the Spanish market.
• Personal advice on mortgage financing for buyers customers.
• Legal service coverage through specialized firms in non-resident customers.
• Search and partnerships to represent construction companies and banks.
• Participation in international events and fairs.
Abanca
- Business Manager of Representatives Banking Offices
2007 - 2012• Preparation, negotiation with the heads of offices and commercial monitoring objectives.
• Management volume and yield spreads in passive uptake and renewal.
• Execution and proposing new business nonresident commercial activities.
• Revitalization of real estate of the entity via commercial actions capturing international customers.
• To promote the internationalization of Spanish and foreign companies wishing to invest in Spain.
• Trade Negotiations (shared clients) with offices in South America and Miami Blanch.
• Optimize operational management, cost reduction and productivity improvements.
Abanca
- Chief Representative Geneva
2005 - 2007• Attract deposits NR efforts: return to Spain, pensions, savings, insurance.
• Mortgage Financing for homes for holiday use.
• Research and market knowledge, identifying the benefits valued by NR.
• Designing the Business Action Plan in accordance with the strategic guidelines of the entity.
• Analyze together with the Directors of the business units in Spain business opportunities for customers and NR carry out actions to materialize.
• Represent the company to government agencies and economic and social environment.
Barclays
- Branch Manager
Paris2004 - 2005• Personal advice on the products and services of the company in terms of investment,
finance, savings and retirement, insurance and payment.
• Development of business customers from both residents and non-residents on the coast.
• Conduct campaigns and agreements with real estate developers and business associations.
• Coordinate and motivate the team office.
• Ensure the good image and values of the organization
BARCLAYS BANK
- Financial advisor
Paris2001 - 2004• Expand and strengthen the customer base of the branch.
• Advise and market financial products and services by offering the best solution to each customer.
• Meet the annual budget allocated sales.
• Full support to the Director of the Office.
BBVA Banco
- Financial advisor (Madrid)
2000 - 2001• Consulting and marketing through a new business model of digital banking pioneers
open architecture investment funds, online broker and investment banking products.
• personalized portfolio management to high-income clients in Madrid OP.
• Business presentations of the new model to managers of large companies.
Umanis
- Business Consultant (Paris/Madrid)
Levallois-Perret 1998 - 1999Sector: Business intelligence services, Datawarehouse, Geomarketing.
• Participation in the opening of a subsidiary in Madrid.
• Search for new outsourcing contracts star up in Spain, opening new market niches
• Engineers and consultants search for the new Madrid office
• Stay 3 months in the London branch.
Formations
ISC Paris School Of Management (Paris)
Paris1997 - 1998ERASMUS
University Of Leon (León)
León1993 - 1998Bachelor in business administration