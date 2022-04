Carlos CUBAS

Sales Manager in a software company, with ability to combine technical awareness, sales capacities, process and people management.

More than 25 years in the software industry in various situations: sales / sales manager, SI / software provider, direct / indirect sales, infrastructure / project sales, small French company / big international company.



Specialties- Field & Management software sales in various industries : process & discrete industries, Telco, hight tech, CPG &Retail, FSI.

- Building and transforming sales team

- Sales methodology from run rate management to complex sales execution

- Various software areas: BI and Information Management, ERP, EPM, GRC, Content management, Invoice Management.